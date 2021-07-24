Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today we take a look at a well-known name in the energy sector that could continue to rebound with rising oil prices. A full analysis and recommendation follow below.

Company Overview

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is a Steinhausen, Switzerland-based provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company owns full or partial interests in 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters, with two additional ultra-deepwater drillships under construction. With roots extending back to the 1920s, Transocean's moniker was essentially assumed when then recently (1993) spun out Sonat Offshore Drilling acquired Norwegian driller Transocean ASA in 1996.

It then grew through a series of mergers and is best known (unfortunately) for the infamous Deepwater Horizon oil spill that resulted from an explosion on one of its rigs leased to BP (BP). Shares of RIG trade just under $4.00 a share, translating to a market cap just under $2.4 billion.

Drilling 101

The company's drillships (comprising 24 of its 27 ultra-deepwater floaters) look like conventional ships and are self-propelled, capable of positioning themselves in place without anchors via onboard propulsion and station-keeping systems. Twenty-two of Transocean's 24 drillships employ two drilling stations within a dual derrick, permitting more efficient drilling in parallel. All but one of the company's drillships are capable of drilling to a depth of at least 35,000 ft. with the ones under construction equipped with 20,000 psi blowout preventers, allowing the oil and gas concerns leasing these rigs to exploit exceedingly higher-pressure fields.

The balance of Transocean's fleet are semisubmersibles, which are partially submerged by a water ballast system, rendering them more stable than the drillships and thus more suited for harsh environments, including the North and Norwegian Seas. Positioning over the well is maintained either by dynamic station-keeping or mooring systems. Most of these rigs are moved around the globe with the aid of tugboats but increasingly more are self-propelled. Four of Transocean's 13 semisubmersibles contain dual-drilling capabilities and can drill to depths between 25,000 and 40,000 ft.

These rigs are leased by oil and gas exploration and production companies and are categorized as "contracted" during these periods. Uncontracted rigs are either "idle" or "hot" - meaning they are between contracts and ready for deployment - or "stacked", defining a period of extended inactivity where a return to contracted status is contingent upon many factors, including shipyard availability and cost, the extent of repairs and maintenance to return to service, length of proposed contract, and leasing dayrate.

Warm-stacked rigs generally can be returned to service in 30 days at a cost of ~$5 million while cold-stacked assets take a significant investment of time and money (~$50 million to ~$75 million) to return to service, requiring a significant long-term contract with high dayrates. Transocean currently has 23 rigs under contract, two (depending on one's characterization) warm or hot rigs, 11 cold-stacked, and two on ordered that have been delayed due to the pandemic.

The company derives a high amount of its revenue from three major oil concerns, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) (28%), Equinor (EQNR) (27%), and Chevron (CVX) (14%) accounting for nearly 70% of its FY20 revenue and almost 90% of its backlog as of February 12, 2021.

Brutal Run Since 2007

An investment in Transocean over the past 13 years has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. Subsequent to its merger with GlobalSantaFe Corporation in 2007, its share price peaked at $163.00 in 2008. Since then, the company has suffered through the financial crisis of 2008, the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010, as well as a severe and protracted cyclical downturn in oil prices beginning in 2014, culminating with the historic dive into negative territory in April 2020.

Due to the six-year downturn, revenue plummeted to approximately two-thirds its 2014 level ($3.0 billion average 2017-2020 vs $9.2 billion), forcing the company to burn through cash, assume additional debt, and dispose of or cold stack many of its rigs in an attempt to stave off bankruptcy that beset much of its competition in 2020, with Noble Corporation (NE), Diamond Offshore (DOFSQ), Valaris (VAL), and Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) all filing. Add to these dynamics the perceived high costs associated with deepwater drilling coupled with the continued push towards cleaner energy solutions by a growing population of ESG investors and all the ingredients were in place for a share price collapse to $0.65 a share in October 2020 and a non-compliance notice from the NYSE.

However, during the past half decade, the offshore oil and gas segment achieved significant structural efficiency gains - such as dual-drilling capabilities - dropping the breakeven per barrel price of oil for deepwater projects from over $70 in 2014 to ~$35 today, with some ultra-deepwater projects in the Guyana-Suriname basin as low as $23 - making Transocean's industry competitive in a normal operating environment. Also, the company upgraded its fleet by adding three higher specification (i.e. newer and more technologically advanced) rigs (2.33 of economic interest) in 2018 while scrapping 26 older ones since 2018.

And with the significant rebound in oil prices - WTI trading at multi-year highs (October 2018) nearing $75/bbl - coinciding with the Biden administration's unclear stance on fracking, the demand for offshore drilling rigs is rising while the number of available drilling units, both onshore and offshore, has dwindled by ~55% from levels just before the pandemic, with many rigs scrapped or cold-stacked as operators slid into bankruptcy.

There is an even further scarcity (versus demand) of the highest specification ultra-deepwater rigs, auguring well for Transocean's increasingly modern fleet. With that said, despite higher oil prices, the supply demand balance is not completely out of kilter with demand for hydrocarbons not likely to return to pre-pandemic levels for another year or two.

1Q21 Results

With that as the backdrop, Transocean reported 1Q21 results on May 3, 2021, losing $0.19 a share (Adj.) on revenue of $653 million versus a loss of $0.34 a share (Adj.) on revenue of $690 million in the prior quarter (4Q20). The decrease in revenue was a function of the loss of revenue from the sale of one harsh environment rig that was operational in 4Q20 and two fewer calendar days in 1Q21. Adj. EBITDA rose to $245 million as compared to $210 million in the prior quarter while operational cash flow fell to $96 million against $278 million in 4Q20. Revenue efficiency, a measure of backlog conversion, was solid at 97.4%. Contract backlog as of April 2021 fell to $7.4 billion versus $7.8 billion in February 2021.

Management was optimistic, stating that it was seeing a shift from onshore fracking to offshore drilling - a function of improved drilling economics, the uncertainty surrounding the Biden administration's stance on fracking, and deepwater drilling's relatively lower carbon footprint. It expects the industrywide fleet of Gulf of Mexico active rigs to be sold out at some point in 2H21 - a first since 2014.

Also, given the extreme cost to dust off a cold-stacked rig, Transocean believes that the increasingly tight market for hot and warm rigs will result in longer contract terms, heralding a potential inflection in dayrates, which increased 8% sequentially for the company to $373,000 in 1Q21. In short, management is looking for a continued and protracted recovery in offshore drilling.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Much handwringing resulted from the two rigs Transocean has on order, which have been delayed due to the pandemic, causing some to speculate they would lose the customers earmarked for their maiden drilling projects. On June 7, 2021, the company announced that it had reached an agreement for the delivery of said rigs with Deepwater Atlas anticipated in December 2021 and Deepwater Titan expected May 2022.

Instead of paying the combined price tag of $860 million upfront upon delivery, Transocean negotiated a $400 million upfront payment ($50 million upon the delivery of Deepwater Atlas and $350 million upon delivery of Deepwater Titan) with the balances paid over a five-year term at 4.5%, freeing up close to $460 million of liquidity at YE22. It appears as if Chevron is solidly committed to a contract for the Deepwater Titan commencing 1Q23 and Beacon Offshore appears to be onboard for the Deepwater Atlas beginning 3Q22, although it won't make a final investment decision until the end of this month.

The company's current liquidity stands at ~$2.5 billion, consisting of $1 billion in cash, $200 million in restricted cash, and $1.3 million remaining on a revolving credit facility. Liquidity will become a concern in 2023 when debt, which currently stands at $7.25 billion, begins to come due in earnest with $1.9 billion of principal payments due 2023-2025. Transocean's current leverage is 5.0x.

Shares of RIG have rebounded nicely off their all-time lows of late October 2020 - partly a beneficiary of the meme stock frenzy trading in its name - providing the company an opportunity to remove some of the debt overhang through an equity raise. To that end, Transocean filed a shelf registration for $400 million of equity financing on June 15, 2021.

Despite its multi-month move off its all-time low, Street analysts are universally pessimistic, featuring five hold, two underperform, and one sell rating, as well as price targets ranging from $1.15 to $4.00.

By contrast, board member Frederick Mohn, representing the interests of Perestroika AS, adding nearly 15 million shares to his now 80.6 million share position (just over 13% of overall shares now) in mid-June at an average price just below $4.20.

Verdict

It would appear that as the global economy reawakens from the pandemic, girding an already significant rally in crude oil prices, there will be greater demand for warm and hot rigs that will benefit Transocean. E&P companies have signaled their awareness of this dynamic with bid duration doubling over the past year. However, with its competition emerging from bankruptcies with cleaner balance sheets further enhanced by consolidation (with Noble and Pacific executing a merger) and itself only in possession of two warm rigs with two new ones en route, Transocean's path forward won't be a cakewalk. It will be a function of longer contracts with improving dayrates, which will improve its (for now) declining backlogs. And with the company's highly leveraged balance sheet and inventory of cold-stacked rigs, it is not positioned to grow through acquisition.

Supported by the meme craze or not, Transocean is not outlandishly priced at an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA of just under 7 times. The bet here is that the company will raise equity capital, further reduce its debt burden, and benefit from steadily improving dayrates, making it a solid and possibly repeatable/rollable covered call candidate.

I currently like the February $4 call strikes for this simple option strategy. Options are liquid and lucrative with the last trade print of 91 cents a share as we submit article for publication.

