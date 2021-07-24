Music Is Playing, Keep Dancing - But Start Looking For A Chair

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

Since the three-day selloff last week through Monday, the major indices especially big-tech Nasdaq went on to make fresh high. Russell 2000 consisting of mostly cyclicals is noticeably absent from the party. Perhaps because of worries about COVID-Delta and "peak growth", money has been flowing toward safe haven assets in the last month or so, prompting the big gyration in 10-year treasury yield. Is the bull market intact?

As I wrote on SA multiple times recently, bond yields dropped while US dollar counterintuitively rose; gold stabilized and VIX crept up; volume thinned out and market breadth deteriorated. These are telltale signs of investors either exiting or shifting money to hedge exposure. To add to this, meme stocks and crypto (risk-on asset) have quit going up, indicating weakening sentiment. Although the liquidity wall is going to keep pumping and high inflation is going to subside, markets do need a rest. As fund manager Lee Cooperman said this week, he is a fully invested sceptic and he sees no condition for a bear market at this point. My conviction is similar but it seems inevitable that one of two scenarios will happen in the coming weeks or couple of months: a blow-off top followed by a vicious correction or a slow grind higher until something snaps. Judging from recent market actions, the reckoning is not far.

Fundamentally, the economy is in great shape. The effects of child tax credit and infrastructure spending are yet to be seen. True, the national debt is out of control but it has been that way since the 1980s. Also, the stock market is not the economy - it is anticipatory. For now, the charts are looking strong. Market trends and cycles, however, are worrisome. Comparing this recovery cycle to 2009, it is at a similar juncture when fear fades and most analysts are justifying lofty valuation by using narratives not ratios. Market cycles matter. Despite algorithmic trading, investment and asset allocation decisions are driven by humans. And humans are influenced by cognitive biases or career considerations.

No one can say for sure what COVID-Delta will look like in the fall. Early indications are that the world will be living with it or more variants for another year. The stockmarket is showing concern by rotating back into tech. A healthy bull market mandates another rotation into cyclicals. The Russell 2000 index along with airlines, hotels, and leisure stocks have broken major trends and appear to be ready to head back down from here.

Since fall of 2020, S&P and Nasdaq had not bothered to visit the 200-day moving average. The longer it goes, the more vulnerable it is to a sudden shift in narratives - be it US-China geopolitics, disappointing (or hot!) employment numbers, change of Fed stance, or new lock-downs. Eventually doubt and hesitancy will kick in and price actions will start to chop. Given the longevity of this rally and recent warning signs, one should drive with the conditions in mind.

The last two market crashes and subsequent recovery have followed a similar path. Rate cuts and liquidity injection by the Fed sustained a year-long rally. A few bounces off until everything was priced in and a major period of choppiness set in. This cycle seems more robust and prolonged given the exorbitant amount of stimulus but there is no reason to think that we can escape this dynamic for too long.

Technical traders have a saying: every time a support gets tested it gets weaker. When the correction comes, it doesn't even have to be from a major event. If the uptrend gets stretched too far or a blow-off top happens, a feeding frenzy in which all the late/weak hands get sucked in and a reset will happen in short order. It is time to think about thinking about the exit.