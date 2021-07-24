ilya131266/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As an early adopter of sustainability, Unilever (NYSE:NYSE:UL) has consistently emphasized 'continuous improvement' over the long-term — a prudent approach given the arduousness of reforming its gargantuan business along ESG lines. The company’s record over the years proves that environmental and social initiative can spur growth and profitability. The same concepts now form the foundation of the recently initiated Compass which envisions translating the Group’s strength in sustainability into a 'sustainable' competitive advantage and superior value for shareholders.

Unilever’s self-identified differentiating strengths

Source: Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference, June 2021

The reason why sustainability gives Unilever an edge over the competition is because it complements its other differentiating strengths, the two main ones being brand leadership and strong presence in growth markets. The company's growing range of purpose-led brands capitalizes on the rising inclination of consumers in emerging and developing countries to buy responsibly but at tolerable price points.

Unilever Sustainable Living Plan

The USLP was launched by ex-CEO Paul Polman, a reputed corporate reformer, in 2010 shortly after he assumed the post. The objective was to drive environmental protection and social development while ensuring the economic viability of sustainability solutions.

"If there is a standout company in sustainability, it is Unilever. That doesn't make them perfect. That doesn't mean they don't have a long way to go. That doesn't mean they don't have a lot to accomplish. But Paul Polman sees these issues in a very comprehensive and visionary way." Mindy S. Lubber, CEO and President of sustainability nonprofit Ceres

At the time of inception, the plan was unrivaled in terms of scope and ambition. But as it drew to a close in 2020, quite a few tasks were left unaccomplished. Environmental impact proved to be particularly difficult to manage. While direct emissions were reduced considerably, getting consumers to change their habits was less straightforward. For example, the use of water associated with products was supposed to be halved by 2020; instead, it had stalled around the base level. Similarly, little progress was made on cutting the carbon footprint per consumer.

Summary of USLP’s 10-year progress

Source: Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, March 2021

The true highlight has been the performance of Unilever’s 'purpose-led' brands — including Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Ben & Jerry’s, and Lifebuoy — that since 2014 grew underlying sales at consistently higher rates, more than twice as fast on average, than the rest of the portfolio. (In 2018, a total of 28 sustainable living brands outperformed by 69% and accounted for 75% of overall growth.) This by itself largely confirms the management’s thesis that sustainable business could be both ethical and financially rewarding.

Unilever Compass

This is a new strategy that has replaced the USLP. It is not restricted to ESG alone but represents a more comprehensive corporate strategy. This time, the scale of commitments is even broader: it goes beyond sustainability at operational level into positively influencing consumer behaviors and affecting systemic change within the sector. The Compass, therefore, will try to make up in areas where the previous plan fell short.

Source: Unilever Compass

Through innovation, the Unilever Compass envisions producing an ever greater number of purpose-led brands; currently, they constitute less than one-tenth of the company’s 400 plus brand names. With the new strategy, Unilever will be going beyond catering to existing consumers with sustainable behaviors by converting a large mass of people who favor sustainability but need a nudge, particularly from the makers of essential goods. Ultimately, there is an expectation that the portfolio transformation will bring about material gains in the form of superior growth in profits, cash flows and shareholder returns.

Financial metrics

Although Unilever’s sustainable brands (whose full list has not been disclosed in any year) are constantly outperforming, top line results across the portfolio have been modest. From 2011 to 2020, when the USLP was in action, the Group’s turnover inched up 0.98% annually, while underlying sales growth downtrended from 6.5% to 1.9% (2019: 2.9%) and averaged 3.9%, reflective of a bigger trend of slowing growth among established, but less agile, consumer packaged goods companies.

Profit figures are more encouraging. Underlying operating profit grew by a compound annual rate of 3.22% between 2013 and 2020 (4.11% to 2019). Margins also improved: the overall underlying operating margin moved up from 15.1% to 18.5%. All three product divisions posted similar improvements, Home Care increasing two-fold.

Source: Unilever Charts 2011-2020

Notably, R&D as a percentage of turnover has been on a declining trend, and marketing expenses have plateaued out. This adds to cost savings that Unilever has realized through sustainability-driven resource efficiency since 2008 exceeding €1b. It has also been able to grow its cash flows at good rates, FCF at 10.69% CAGR between 2011 and 2020.

Evidently, not only has the focus on sustainability been enhancing Unilever’s cost management efforts, but also helping it boost margins by elevating the perceived value of merchandise. And, not unimportantly, the company boasts high employee motivation which increases their productivity and thus profits.

Quarterly update

The underlying sales in Q2 grew by 5% and came in above the analyst consensus of 4.8%; growth in H1 was also slightly higher, 5.4% versus forecasted 5.3%. The best results were delivered by Foods & Refreshment, thanks to strong consumption in emerging markets such as China, Turkey and South Asia. Due to inflationary pressures on commodity prices, the outlook for the full year has moderated somewhat: while the underlying sales growth estimate remains at 3-5%, the margin is expected to stay flat (1H: 18.8%).

Growth markets

Contrary to popular opinion, it is not only consumers in developed economies that are waking up to the urgency of environmental and social sustainability. A new report by the Economist Intelligence Unit finds that more people in emerging and developing countries than ever before are now aware of climate related cataclysms — many of them through firsthand experiences over the recent years — and increasingly taking a stance as consumers.

Of course, the principal determinants of purchasing behavior such as price and convenience are not going anywhere anytime soon. This means though that consumers do not want to choose between what they are used to and sustainability. Unilever, in this sense, is bridging the gap for consumers between their personal values and their purchasing habits by converting more and more of their leading brands into authentically sustainable businesses.

Conclusion

Among CPG behemoths, Unilever is the indisputable leader in sustainability and remains highly committed to it. The company shows that sustainability is not just about risk management but long-term growth achieved through elimination of waste, strong customer relationships and attractive price value equations. Its competitive edge is in the exceptional potential to bring more people into the fold of responsible consumerism by making it affordable at scale for the mass market. As more of its brands become purpose-led, greater financial gains in terms of margins and cash flows should materialize, which in turn will reward investors with better returns.