Realty Income And STAG Industrial: 2 REITs Growing An Investor's Income

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are always great choices for the income investor to embrace. The very nature of their structure is ideal for investors seeking income. This is because they have to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income. Thus, they pay out a majority of their income to investors and naturally will have higher yields.

One might think that Realty Income Corp's (O) and STAG Industrial Inc.'s (STAG) yields of 4.04% and 3.66%, respectively - might be on the lower end. However, when you are looking at them relatively to something such as the broad market, we can see they are quite attractive. For example, the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) comes to just 1.29%.

In this chart, we can see easily see the difference in yields. Not only that but O and STAG also have a history of raising their dividends to investors. We'll be digging into both of these REITs have seeing why they are worthwhile investments for income investors. Even worthwhile for investors that have a growth and income strategy as well.

Realty Income Corp

We will start off with O. O is well known by most investors as the company is a very popular one. Therefore, it will need less introduction. It is a retail REIT that focuses on its monthly dividend. In fact, an investor will be greeted to O's website with this image in the top left corner of their page.

Most of the company's leases are structured as triple-net leases. That means the tenant is responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance of the property as well. This reduces costs significantly for the REIT as well as too much unexpected maintenance that can pop up. As they highlight themselves.

Most of our leases are structured as triple-net leases, which means that besides paying rent every month, the client is responsible for the property’s operating expenses (taxes, maintenance and insurance). This lease structure reduces our exposure to rising property operating expenses and preserves a predictable cash flow stream to pay the monthly dividend.

2020 was a particularly rough year for REITs. What kept O steady throughout the pandemic has been its stable tenants. With most of the tenants still operational throughout the pandemic.

Above are the top 20 clients that they have listed. This represents over half of the company's portfolio. We can see that we have to go all the way down to the 7th client before we see companies that were disrupted. LA Fitness, AMC Theaters (AMC) and Regal Cinemas were all massively affected by the pandemic. They had to shut down operations completely. There was also Lifetime Fitness in O's portfolio that would have also had to shut down.

However, since then, the fitness chains have opened back up. AMC and Regal Cinemas, while open, have to contend with a changing landscape. While they were closed, media was consumed by other means. Primarily, streaming services at home. As more people were exposed to just watching movies at home, that is seen as a risk to these theater chains. Additionally, a lack of new films when everything was locked down also means less motivation to go back to theaters as well. They have to know how to once again drum up the excitement to go back out to theaters.

That being said, again, those are a relatively small portion of O's portfolio. This means I believe those risks are limited on O.

In fact, it will soon become even less of a risk as O merges with VEREIT Inc (VER) and becomes a much larger REIT overall. While it is going to get bigger, it won't be as big as the two companies combining should be. This is because they will also take all of the office properties of both the companies and spin those out into their own separately traded REIT. That is a whole discussion in itself, however. As office REITs aren't an appealing area right now, we will revisit that subject when it comes.

The two main benefits I believe that come from this is immediate accretive earnings and diversification. Both of which are touched on by the press release specifically:

Immediate AFFO per share accretion. Relative to the $3.465 midpoint of Realty Income's 2021 AFFO per share guidance, the transaction is expected to be over 10% accretive to shareholders on an annualized, leverage-neutral basis. Increased and diversified scale driving growth. The complementary nature of each company's real estate portfolio results in greater diversification of client credit, industry, and geography, providing further runway for Realty Income to grow in its chosen verticals with best-in-class clients without compromising prudent concentration metrics.

They also list things such as "enhanced leadership amongst blue-chip benchmarks" and "dividend stability." Things that seem like just filler details because it seems like a fairly obvious result of the AFFO growth and diversification. So the other highlights are just because of the usual synergies that can be created between the two companies.

However, in pouring through the press release I noticed that theater exposure is going to be reduced with the combined company. Which is exactly one of the key areas that I was focusing on above in how the theater problem will become less of an issue. Instead of being 8th and 9th largest portfolio exposure - they won't even appear in the top ten anymore.

The 10 largest clients are expected to be Walgreens (5% of annualized contractual rent), Dollar General (4%), Dollar Tree/Family Dollar (4%), FedEx (3%), 7-Eleven (3%), LA Fitness, (3%), Walmart/Sam's Club (2%), CVS Pharmacy (2%), Sainsbury's (2%) and BJ's Wholesale Clubs (2%)

Instead, we just see a listing of places where most won't shut down (excluding LA Fitness) - not even in a pandemic.

As mentioned, O is very boasting of its dividend and its growing dividend. They even have a file dedicated to showing "The Magic of Rising Dividends Over Time." An interesting publication that shows that if you bought at the REITs inception in 1994, you'd receive 554% "of original investment received in dividends." With 1k shares, your original annual income would have been $900 versus today's $2820. That is just for 1k shares as well or less than a $10k investment. It would have been an original $8k investment.

In conclusion, O might not "rip your face off" with its total return performance. However, it will provide a steady increase in income and allow for potentially steady share price growth as well. As they are set to become even larger, this will further drive future growth.

STAG Industrial Inc.

STAG, while being a popular REIT, isn't quite as popular or known as O. STAG is classified as an industrial REIT and operates by investing in properties that are used for manufacturing, storage and distribution centers. They are focused on "the acquisition and operation of single-tenant" properties in the U.S.

In their latest presentation, they have highlighted just how much they've grown since their inception. Considering this was in 2011, there has been significant growth. Yet, they've done this through a reduction in debt to total capitalization, as well as net debt to run-rate adjusted EBITDA. Both of which help highlight that the growth wasn't at the cost of running up piles and piles of debt.

I would also like to highlight that the number of states they operate in has also grown. This helps diversify the portfolio. Meaning that every state has less of a negative impact should something regionally or political happen that causes a negative for STAG.

They are less about highlighting their dividend growth as it has been relatively small. However, it has been there. When they raise, it is typically less than one cent. Therefore, it hasn't been anything to brag about. They started a monthly dividend in 2013. Previously it was a quarterly rate.

Since 2013's $0.10 monthly rate, it has grown to the current $0.1208. Again, nothing to brag about but that still works out to 20.8% growth in the dividend since it went monthly.

Helping to support that growth is the growth of its portfolio. This is because it also translates into growing earnings for the REIT. In fact, they are expecting the highest growth in the company's history coming up.

So what's producing all of this growth and excitement for the future? It is the fact that STAG focuses on e-commerce growth - which has been exploding over the years. Especially during the pandemic. 40% of the tenants for STAG handle e-commerce in some manner.

The biggest name in their portfolio being none other than Amazon (AMZN) itself. An e-commerce juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

While AMZN is building out its own delivery system, they will rely on transportation services such as XPO Logistics (XPO) and FedEx Corp. (FDX). Both of which are paying rents to STAG as well. What we see here in STAG's portfolio is another list of companies that mostly kept on trucking during COVID. In fact, in 2020 STAG rental collection came to an astounding 99.6%.

STAG's dividend has been growing slowly but surely. While it might not be as popular as O's quarterly raises, I believe it is a great diversified in the REIT space. Boasting AMZN as a top client alone is enticing enough.

Conclusion

The above is the dividend growth of each REIT since 10/01/2013. That date was chosen as previously STAG was paying a quarterly rate and it wasn't adjusted properly. (It showed a decline in dividends.) We can see that STAG had been boosting more aggressively than O in the beginning. However, O won out over the last few years. With O being more conservative with last year's dividend increases due to economic uncertainty. Both yields trounce what the broader S&P 500 is paying investors.

REITs are a popular investment type for income investors. O and STAG are two REITs that have provided for wealth creation for any investor who picked up shares. This came in the form of appreciating share price and growing dividend income. While O has a much longer history and more bragging rights in the growth department lately - STAG is a great diversifier that is definitely worth exploring as well.