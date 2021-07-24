ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) has filed to raise $323 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides a machine learning-enhanced platform for minimizing payment risk.

Given the firm's accelerating revenue growth, reduced operating losses and reasonable IPO price expectations, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Riskified was founded to create a platform that aggregates data from large online merchants to increase approval rates for online orders while reducing the risk of payment fraud.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Eido Gal, who was previously an analyst at BillGuard and at PayPal (PYPL).

Below is a brief overview video of Riskified's approach:

The company's primary offerings include:

Chargeback Guarantee

Policy Protect

Deco

Account Secure

PSD2 Optimize

Riskified has received at least $160 million in equity investment from investors including Genesis Partners, Qumra Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Fidelity Management & Research and General Atlantic.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues customers via a direct sales approach and seeks to "land and expand" its offerings with each customer.

RSKD focuses its efforts on obtaining enterprise size merchants with a minimum of $75 million in online sales per year.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 24.8% 2020 24.2% 2019 28.0%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 1.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 1.4 2020 1.0

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

While the firm doesn't sell software per se, RSKD's most recent calculation was 47% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 54% EBITDA % -7% Total 47%

The firm's dollar-based net revenue retention rate for 2020 was 117%, a solid result.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for e-commerce was an estimated $9.1 trillion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $27 trillion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing penetration of the internet and smartphone usage worldwide and a wider use of online shopping by consumers.

Also, below is a pie chart breakdown of e-commerce by model type in 2019:

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

In-house fraud control solutions

Risk scoring

Liability Shift Vendors

Payment providers bundling fraud protection products

Financial Performance

Riskified's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Accelerating topline revenue growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses

A swing to cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 51,083,000 53.9% 2020 $ 169,740,000 30.0% 2019 $ 130,555,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 28,628,000 63.9% 2020 $ 92,824,000 41.3% 2019 $ 65,688,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 56.04% 2020 54.69% 2019 50.31% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (3,349,000) -6.6% 2020 $ (6,808,000) -4.0% 2019 $ (13,875,000) -10.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (43,652,000) 2020 $ (11,347,000) 2019 $ (14,175,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 3,869,000 2020 $ (3,120,000) 2019 $ 3,843,000

As of March 31, 2021, Riskified had $112 million in cash and $101.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($2.2 million).

IPO Details

Riskified intends to raise $323 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, with the company offering 17.3 million shares and a selling shareholder selling 200,00 shares at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00.

Class A ordinary shareholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.11%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital purposes and general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, technology development, new product development, expansion into additional geographic markets, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and several other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,992,063,304 Enterprise Value $2,543,258,304 Price / Sales 15.95 EV / Revenue 13.55 EV / EBITDA -403.56 Earnings Per Share -$0.34 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 11.11% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$2,204,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.07% Revenue Growth Rate 53.92% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

Riskified is seeking public investment to fund its unspecified general corporate expansion plans.

The company's financials show accelerating topline revenue growth, increasing gross profit, reduced and relatively low operating losses and a swing to cash flow from operations in Q1 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($2.2 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to 1.4x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm's dollar-based net revenue retention rate for 2020 was 117%, a good result.

The market opportunity for provisioning anti-fraud payment services within the global e-commerce market is large and expected to grow as the e-commerce market grows over the coming years.

The industry appears to have solid growth prospects, no doubt aided by the pandemic and its effects on increasing consumer online purchasing behavior.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 29.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is competitors' ability to bundle similar services into their existing offerings, resulting in downward pricing pressure and reduced growth opportunities.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 13.6x.

Typical SaaS revenue multiples as of May 31, 2021, were around 14.5x, as the chart shows below:

RSKD is seeking an EV/Revenue multiple of slightly lower than the median for public SaaS firms, so the IPO appears reasonably priced.

Given the firm's accelerating revenue growth, lower operating losses and reasonable IPO price expectations, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 28, 2021