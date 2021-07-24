Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has gone public in an offering which was not a major success. Shares of this plant-based and better-for-you drinks business were priced within the preliminary price range and have failed to see an opening day jump.

The lack of gains and solid positioning is what makes Zevia quite attractive based on the potential and current sales multiple, as current earnings are pretty much non-existing. Despite the high earnings multiple, I think that the valuation looks relatively compelling given the underlying growth, as a small and speculative position seem warranted.

Live Your Best

Zevia is a zero sugar, zero calories, and simple plant-based ingredients drink company. The company aims to make a real focus on the environment and society by offering delicious and refreshing sweet drinks.

The company offers sodas, energy drinks, organic teas, mixers, kids drinks and sparkling water made by plant-based ingredients. To date, the company has sold over a billion of cans through major retailers, drug and natural channels.

Besides bringing benefits to humanity, society and the environment by providing a healthier alternative, the costs are much cheaper compared to traditional sodas, as the focus on aluminum cans prevents the usage of plastics and its impact on the environment.

The company was founded in 2007 and has now grown to a product line of some 37 flavor variations. With products sold at more than 20,000 retail outlets, the company claims a near 90% market share in the zero-calorie naturally sweetened soft drinks category. Just a $7 million business in 2010, Zevia quadrupled sales to $28 million in 2015, and ever since quadrupling again to more than $100 million in 2020.

Valuation Discussions & Thoughts

Management and underwriters sold 14.3 million shares at $14 per share, right within the preliminary price range of $13-$15 per share. At this level, the company is raising $200 million in gross proceeds from the offering

With 64.6 million shares outstanding, equity of the business is valued at $905 million which includes a pro forma net cash position of $95 million, for an $810 million operating asset valuation.

As mentioned above, the company has seen steady growth. The company generated $85.6 million in sales in 2019 on which a $5.4 million operating loss was reported. Revenues rose nearly 30% to $110 million in 2020, with operating losses dead flat at $5.5 million. The first quarter results for 2021 were promising with sales up 36% to $30.7 million, for a run rate of $123 million. Break-even results were reported on the bottom line, in fact a tiny operating profit of $0.2 million was reported, quite a dramatic year-over-year improvement as well.

The business has a small seasonal component to it, with sales stronger in the summer months of course. Second quarter sales are seen at a midpoint of $34.1 million, a 23% increase on the year before. I would be cautious to extrapolate this number as the second and third quarters are seasonally stronger quarters. Nonetheless, with sales growth seen at 20-25% this year, sales could be seen around $135 million. This values the business at around 6 times sales, while current earnings multiples are pretty much non-indicative, with no real margins reported yet. Note that the valuation discussion above is still valid, with shares still trading around the offer price at $14 per share.

The sales multiple does not look that outrageous given the steady growth, but this is far from a technology names of course as growth has been solid and steady, but not that impressive. Furthermore, the company is playing against quite a few large competitors, although all with worse growth profiles and positioning.

Big names like Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are huge competitors, but other names include Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Monster Beverage (MNST) and a name like National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ).

Monster Beverage is a $50 billion valued business by now and actually trades at over 11 times sales, with sales up around 10% in 2021. This vastly superior valuation is explained by a 35% operating margin profile, while Zevia is more or less breaking even. National Beverage is a much smaller name with a $4 billion valuation, valued at just 4 times sales with 10% growth. National Beverage is solidly profitable as well, albeit the name has seen some controversy.

Final Remark

I like the secular trends driving this company, that of better impact for the environment and society as this seems to drive real underlying growth of the business. Furthermore, the company is slowly delivering on some operating leverage as well, which is quite encouraging.

Risks include that of fierce competition, reliance on a few large retailers and actually wholesalers (United Natural Foods) and others. Other risks include that of risk perception and regulation, but the valuation and lack of higher operating margins down the road seems to be the biggest risk in this investment story.

Truth be told, I think that the offering is quite well-timed, but on the other hand, I think that the valuation is compelling amidst a long term secular growth play. Other drivers are the underlying supportive trends to make the society at large better, as this creates a real runway for long term growth.

While the current earnings multiples are very steep, simply because earnings are nonexistent, the long term potential is huge as the valuation multiples look quite reasonable given the solid underlying growth.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.