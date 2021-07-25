South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

You may recall that back in March 2021 I wrote an article introducing readers to AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), a new commercial mREIT in our iREIT on Alpha coverage spectrum. In that article (co-produced with Williams Equity Research), I explained that the company was founded to:

… originate, structure, underwrite, and manage senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis."

I added that:

Underwriting these operations and their creditworthiness will be no simple task. But imagine the combination of near total lack of competition and immense opportunity set. Now imagine how much investors can make from that kind of company.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, since our introductory article, shares of AFCG have declined by around 7.0%, and now let’s compare that to the other two cannabis REITs – Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and Power REIT (PW).

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, IIPR has bounced back up (+18%) during the last 90 days, while AFCG (-3%) and PW (-9.8%) have underperformed.

Keep in mind, AFCG is a mortgage REIT, so the company does not own the real estate, it simply finances real estate for cannabis operators. We recently provided iREIT on Alpha members with a deep dive article on commercial mREITs and we consider Broadmark Realty (BRMK), a specialty housing-focused mREIT, as AFCG’s closest peer.

Given the more recent price underperformance with AFCG, shares are now yielding 7.3%, we thought it was time for a closer look, or as the title to this article states, “get into the weeds”.

Last week I interviewed AFCG’s CEO, Leonard Tannenbaum, and I will be incorporating some excerpts in this article (visit iREIT on Alpha to get the entire interview with video and transcript).

Source

The Business Model

As I stated, AFCG listed around five months ago and is the only NASDAQ-listed provider of institutional loans to the cannabis industry. The company originates and funds loans to established cannabis operators in states with attractive licensing and favorable supply/demand environments.

Similar to BRMK (a construction lending REIT), AFCG provides compelling risk-adjusted returns with loans that typically include amortization (and/or cash flow sweeps) with significant collateral and favorable pricing. AFCG targets average annual gross cash returns of approximately 12% – 20%.

The company maintains a robust investment review process as the CEO, Leonard Tannenbaum, explained to me,

We don't currently operate in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, none of those states, or maybe we have a tiny exposure through one of the big MSOs. We really focus on the limited license states. We know how to secure the licenses and we feel that that's really important because the supply and demand dynamics in those states are much, much better.”

What about California?

Tannenbaum told me,

Well, after that two billion - confiscation that we just saw in the news a couple of weeks ago, that the Cartels are growing California to begin with. I can't believe they were growing that big. And I can't believe it took the feds that long, but at least they got them.” …If California actually cracks down on the biggest black market in the country, which everybody knows about, I think that's good for all cannabis operators. And I think that's another real tailwind to the industry.”

I was impressed with Tannenbaum’s knowledge of cannabis and his background in corporate finance. He told me, that he “started at Merrill Lynch as a small company analyst and went to the buy-side shortly at a company called Pilgrim Baxter, and then a hedge fund, and in 1998, started his first company, which ended up calling Fifth Street.”

He said that over a 15 year time span he “built a $5 billion asset manager that lent money to the middle market companies typically secured by private equity sponsors.” He said that he later “sold that company to Oaktree about four years ago, and became a family office and took a year off.”

He said that “cannabis stocks had declined” and “there were no institutions really in the space” and he “found a chance to really find alpha… and so that's always what everybody's always in search of, is alpha. And so you have a disconnected market with real inefficiencies, lack of capital, great fundamentals behind it. You have a lot of managements over-promising and under-delivering, which creates volatility.”

I really like the fact that Tannenbaum “put over $50 million of his own money to work” and he saw the “opportunity (as) much bigger than what he was going to deploy” and so he “raised money from 32 high net worth families” and “ultimately took it public”.

As per the latest investor deck, AFCG has reviewed 289 deals, representing $5.3 billion in aggregate value ($166 million loans and principal balance of $133.2 million as of 4/30/21):

Source

As stated above, AFCG originates loans with gross yields in the mid to high teens, with a yield-to-maturity of ~21% on the existing portfolio. The company enjoys a “first-mover” advantage that has resulted in enhanced market share and “long term sticky client relationships.”

The U.S. retail cannabis market generated ~$18.9 billion in total sales for 2020 and retail sales are projected to rise to between $30.2 billion and $37.0 billion by 2024.

Source

Legislation

One of the reasons that I enjoy interviewing various CEOs is because it provides our team (and iREIT on Alpha members) with insight related to the underlying business. And of the most volatile features for the cannabis platform is understanding the potential reform at the federal level. Tannenbaum told me:

I think Senator Schumer was a bit misguided in his first attempt at a federalization. He forgets that he's from the state of New York. New York needs and has promised tax revenue relative to the legalization portion that it's doing. We think there's $2 or $3 billion that's going to be spent in the state of New York, building cultivation dispensaries, testing facilities and everything else. So that's going to drive a lot of employment and taxes to the state of New York, which as far as I remember, he's the Senator of. So he should represent his state and make sure that it's state's rights, not federal rights.”

What about California?

Again, here’s some CEO insight:

I think this is good for a lot of different states, except for the state of California, right? If you're a Senator from California, I get why you'd want to be able to cross the border because they have one of the best growing environments in the country, no question about it. But you would not grow in New York. You just wouldn't, if you could cross the border. This is not the state or Ohio or Michigan, right? You would grow and you're a lot in California, maybe parts of Arizona and some other places. So first of all, I don't see any of this legislation passing that he's proposing, just like the last one.”

What about President Biden?

Again, Tannenbaum explains:

I don't think the president is supportive. And I think it's really good for us and the cannabis operators to have a safe act pass. I think it's really important. Even though we may still see some yield compression from state banks coming into the market, that's going to be offset by our borrowing ability and borrowing costs. So we'll be able to borrow cheaper. We should be the scale player, like IIPR is. And so look, I really think that we hope it passes, it's necessary to pass it. I think it will pass for the next Senate vote, which is next year.”

Remember that “The SAFE Banking Act” protects the business banking practices (i.e., all lenders and depository institutions) of those operating legally under state law. Money from state-legal cannabis companies would not be considered as proceeds of a crime, as state-legal cannabis would be carved out of enumerated unlawful activities.

He thinks that when we begin to “see a lot of money come into the space, that it may rally the stocks of the cannabis parishioners and probably it'll help AFCG. And that additional capital will make the whole market more efficient, right now it's starved for capital with a lot of need for capital.”

Source

Most state governments have deemed medical marijuana companies “essential” during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the vast majority can keep doing business after residents were told to stay at home and many businesses were ordered to scale back or close their operations.

Source

Of the 29 states with operational cannabis programs, all but one have deemed cannabis an essential service for the entirety of their cannabis program (medicinal only, or medicinal and recreational). During the COVID-19 Pandemic, all of AFC’s clients were deemed essential businesses and remained open.

Source

Fundamentals

AFCG has a strong (low leverage) balance sheet and highly disciplined underwriting. The company continues to source deals across the cannabis industry in various states and maintains a robust pipeline of actionable opportunities:

Source

AFCG ended Q1-21 with total assets of $221.5 million as compared to $93.6 million at Q4-20 and the portfolio investments totaled $97.2 million of principal outstanding, with a carrying value of $92.6 million spread across 8 companies.

In March 2021, the company completed its IPI that resulted in the issuance of 7,187,500 shares at $19 per share, with total net proceeds after fees and expenses of $124 million.

The weighted average yield to maturity of the portfolio (as of April 30, 2021) was approximately 21% as adjusted (to exclude the impact of prepayments and exit fees collected).

Source

For Q1-21, the company had GAAP net income of $1.4 million or earnings of $0.20 per basic weighted average common share. For 3 months AFCG generated a total investment income of $4.7 million and distributable earnings of $3.2 million or $0.45 per basic weighted average common share.

Note: Distributable earnings represents the net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding noncash items such as noncash equity compensation expense, any unrealized gains or losses, provision for current expected credit losses, commonly referred to as CECL, or other noncash items recorded in net income for the period.

On May 7th the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per common share outstanding for the June quarter, payable on June 30, 2021. AFCG expects the Q2-21 distribution to be between 75% and 90% of the Q2-21 Distributable Earnings.

Source

How We Play It?

We already have a healthy number of shares in IIPR that have generated nice results for the “Cash is King” portfolio (+52% average return since our first purchase in September 2020):

Sharesight

We began a “starter position” in AFCG in late April 2021 and we’re now adding another tranche (to the Cash Is King Portfolio):

Sharesight

AFCG is now trading at $21.00 per share with a dividend yield of 7.3%. The P/E multiple is 16.5x (compared with IIPR’s P/AFFO multiple of 35.8x and PW’s P/E multiple of 21.5x). Recognize there are small cap risks ($344 million market cap), legislation risk, and operator risks, we consider AFCG a “diamond in the rough”… and I’m so glad I took the time to “get into the weeds”.

FAST Graphs