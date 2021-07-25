Markets Erased Monday's Losses By Friday (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 7/19-7/23)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Let's review last week's economic releases.

On Tuesday, the Census reported the latest housing starts and building permits data. Let's start with building permits, (1-unit building permits are a leading economic indicator):

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,598,000. This is 5.1 percent (±1.1 percent) below the revised May rate of 1,683,000, but is 23.3 percent (±0.9 percent) above the June 2020 rate of 1,296,000. Single‐family authorizations in June were at a rate of 1,063,000; this is 6.3 percent (±1.4 percent) below the revised May figure of 1,134,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 483,000 in June.

Here are the two key charts of the data.

Total building permits spiked to a high in January, but have since been declining. They are still higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Single-family units also peaked in January. They are still higher than their pre-pandemic levels.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Fed released its latest Financial Conditions Index:

The NFCI ticked up to –0.70 in the week ending July 16. Risk indicators contributed –0.33, credit indicators contributed –0.25, and leverage indicators contributed –0.11 to the index in the latest week. The ANFCI also ticked up in the latest week, to –0.53. Risk indicators contributed –0.37, credit indicators contributed –0.18, leverage indicators contributed –0.06, and the adjustments for prevailing macroeconomic conditions contributed 0.09 to the index in the latest week. The NFCI and ANFCI are each constructed to have an average value of zero and a standard deviation of one over a sample period extending back to 1971. Positive values of the NFCI have been historically associated with tighter-than-average financial conditions, while negative values have been historically associated with looser-than-average financial conditions. Similarly, positive values of the ANFCI have been historically associated with financial conditions that are tighter than what would be typically suggested by prevailing macroeconomic conditions, while negative values have been historically associated with the opposite.

Here's the accompanying chart:

To no one's surprise, current financial conditions are very loose.

On Thursday, the Chicago Fed released its latest National Activity Index

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) decreased to +0.09 in June from +0.26 in May. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in June, but two categories deteriorated from May. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, declined to +0.06 in June from +0.80 in May.

Here's the accompanying chart:

The data became very volatile during the lockdowns. The volatility has been declining, which likely means that the economic situation has become more stable.

On Thursday, the Department of Labor released the latest initial unemployment claims:

In the week ending July 17, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 419,000, an increase of 51,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 8,000 from 360,000 to 368,000. The 4-week moving average was 385,250, an increase of 750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 2,000 from 382,500 to 384,500.

Here, we use the 4-week moving average to remove weekly volatility:

The trend continues in the right direction.

On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors released the latest existing home sales data:

Existing-home sales increased in June, snapping four consecutive months of declines, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Three of the four major U.S. regions registered small month-over-month gains, while the fourth remained flat. However, all four areas notched double-digit year-over-year gains. Total existing-home sales,, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, grew 1.4% from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million in June. Sales climbed year-over-year, up 22.9% from a year ago (4.77 million in June 2020).

The following chart is from Calculated Risk:

Low interest rates fueled a large uptick in sales. High prices have slowly curbed activity.

Economic conclusion: This week's data is positive. While the number of new building permits is declining, it is still at a high level, indicating strong demand. Financial conditions are stimulative and the economy is growing. The labor market is continuing to heal and the existing home sales market is still strong.

The market sold off sharply on Monday as concern about the rise of infections led to concerns about economic growth. But by Friday, several markets were making new highs.

Let's start with the SPY:

SPY 6-Month

The SPY dipped down to its trend line on Monday. But on Friday, it broke through resistance on Friday to make a new high.

QQQ 6-Month

The QQQ fell to its 50-day EMA on Monday but rose to new highs on Friday.

DIA 6-Month

The DIA is still right at resistance. But it also erased Monday's losses.

IWM 6-Month

The IWM erased its losses. However, it is still mired in a sideways consolidation that started in early February.

This week we learned that the bears are still out there and eager to pull the trigger. Fundamentally, this is largely based on rising infections, which could lead to actions that reduce economic activity. Aside from the virus, however, the data is strong, supporting the bullish case. Add in earnings strength, and you have an additional reason to buy. Still keep your eyes on COVID cases. They could be the key to more sudden sell-offs.