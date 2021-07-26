imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Researching the Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE:HGLB) has been educational. This is my first coverage of a fund that converted from an Open-End format to a Closed-End format. Most global funds either invest in equities or fixed income assets, but rarely both. While funds that do both have their place in some portfolios, my preference is using funds that have a more narrow focus as, in theory, they should perform better. That preference and the performance of Highland Global Allocation Fund since becoming a CEF leads me to give it a Bearish rating at this time.

Exploring the Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland describes the fund's strategy as:

The Fund seeks above-average risk-adjusted total returns by investing in U.S. and foreign equities and fixed income securities, along with select alternative investments in the pursuit of long-term capital growth and future income. Source: Fact Sheet

While the Open-End version of the current fund started in 1998, the Closed-End version launched in February 2019. The manager says that change did not alter the fund's investment strategy, which they describe as:

The Global Allocation Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign equity and debt securities that the portfolio manager considers to be undervalued by the market but have solid growth prospects. Undervalued securities are those securities that are undervalued relative to the market, their peers, their historical valuation or their growth rate. The Fund seeks above-average risk-adjusted total returns by investing in U.S. and foreign equities and fixed income securities, along with select alternative investments in the pursuit of long-term capital growth and future income. Source: Highland Funds

The HGLB closed-end fund is designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market: data using PortfolioVisualizer shows an 82% correlation. It applies a global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

James Dondero, HGLB's team manager, describes his selection/evaluation process in this manner:

Rigorous top-down allocation process.

Collaborative management structure where highly experienced portfolio managers in six disciplines bring their best ideas to the fund.

Global thematic investment style.

Extensive analytical support.

Relative value discipline.

May complement a portfolio of only U.S. securities as well as one of only stocks or fixed income.

HGLB has $297m in assets and provides investors with a 9% (TTM) yield. Highland charges 1.92% in fees. HGLB uses only a small amount (7%) in leverage. Being income is probably the primary reason investors would consider HGLB. Let's start the review there.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since converting, dividends are reset each January. Under the fund's level distribution policy, each January the annual distribution rate is reset to an amount equal to 8.5% of the average of the fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share, as reported for the final five trading days of the prior calendar year. Unfortunately for investors, both years since conversion have seen cuts, indicating that the NAV is deteriorating. Such a payout policy leads me to believe some of the distributions could be ROC, but the HGLB website doesn't say either way. CefConnect.com shows no ROC though.

This is a policy I was just made aware of that others might not know of: Unless the registered owner of common shares elects to receive cash by contacting the Plan Agent, all dividends declared for the common shares of the fund will be automatically reinvested.

Holdings Data

Source: Morningstar

As the Asset Allocation data shows, HGLB is allowed to short both stocks and bonds. The "Other" category is mostly MLPs. The CEF is heavily weighted to Medium and Micro-Cap stocks, but looking at the holdings, not sure how that was determined, especially the Micro weight.

Source: Morningstar

Sector weights only reflect Long positions. One company comprises most of the Communications Services and will be discussed next. Energy and Real Estate are the next largest sectors.

Exposure to TerreStar is beyond the 23% equity. There is also a 7% debt allocation to this private company. This is a critical footnote in the Prospectus about these holdings:

As of March 31, 2021, the Fund held an investment in the common shares of TerreStar Corporation ("TerreStar") valued at $55,253,544, or 23.0% of net assets, and U.S. Senior Loans valued at $16,921,632 or 7.0% of net assets. TerreStar does not currently generate revenue and primarily derives its value from holding licenses of two wireless spectrum assets. The license with respect to one such spectrum asset was previously terminated by the FCC and subsequently restored on April 30, 2020 on a limited conditional basis. The restoration of such license requires TerreStar to meet certain deployment milestones for wireless medical telemetry service ("WMTS") during a 39-month period. Upon satisfaction of the deployment milestones, TerreStar will be able use such spectrum for other services besides WMTS as long as those services do not interfere with WMTS and TerreStar continues to provide WMTS. If TerreStar is unsuccessful in satisfying such deployment milestones, or if other services cannot be implemented in a manner that does not interfere with WMTS, the value of the TerreStar equity would likely be materially negatively impacted. In determining the fair value of TerreStar, the Investment Adviser has assigned a high probability of success on both conditions based on consultation with the company and its consultants.

Source: Highland Funds Fact Sheet

The above chart gives investors an idea of the assets owned to generate some of the income used for the payouts. If you add the MLP weight to the equity exposure to energy, you can see HGLB is highly dependent on that one sector. A big risk/reward holding is the fact that 29% of the bonds held are issued by Argentina (2041 maturity date), a country known for defaulting.

Source: Morningstar

Performance history

Data by YCharts

The above chart does show the price/NAV prior to the conversion. The price quickly dropped to a big discount and has remained underwater ever since, though it has decreased since last fall as energy prices improved. Of course, this enhances the yield as it is based on the NAV.

Source: CEFConnect

The current discount is the smallest since just after the conversion. It could shrink further but past history shows the NAV falling could be the reason. Of course if that happens, the payout would get cut and the price probably would fall to maintain the same yield.

Portfolio Strategy

As a retired investor, I like some of my portfolio to generate income while the rest is providing inflation-protecting growth, either in price or higher dividend payments. My preference is owning individual funds that are narrowly focused: income vs growth, US vs international. My belief, having worked for one pension manager and on the board of another, is you need managers who specialize or a strong support team.

I compared HGLB against three funds that focus on fixed income instruments and provide yields close to HGLB.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer

All three have provided about the same level of income to investors but the return and StdDev for HGLB trailed each of the three other funds.

Those facts and the following concerns are why I give Highland Global Allocation Fund a Bearish rating. Others might look at the same facts and decide otherwise.