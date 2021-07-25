imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: The recent sell-off of Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) appears to be overdone, and I forecast that the stock could rise to €83 once again if earnings growth remains vibrant.

Ubisoft is a stock that has consolidated significantly after seeing significant growth in 2020 - as demand for gaming services grew significantly during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance

However, even though net bookings for the first quarter of 2021-22 as reported on July 20 recently came in ahead of target at €326 million - overall sales are down by just over 17% compared to the previous year - with growth having largely peaked in 2020.

Source: Ubisoft FY 22 Q1 Sales

That said, the net bookings that we had previously seen for 2020-21 were almost 50% higher than that of the previous year, highlighting the surge in demand for net bookings that the gaming industry as a whole had been experiencing:

Source: Ubisoft 2021 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

From a balance sheet perspective, the company also appears to have managed its financial position quite nicely over the past year. For instance, we can see that cash and cash equivalents were up by over 50% from the previous year, which puts the company in a better position to meet short-term liabilities:

Source: Ubisoft 2021 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

That said, long-term debt is also up by just over 61%.

Source: Ubisoft 2021 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

This reflects the rising costs of expansion for the company in terms of growing its existing franchises and involvement in developing newer game titles including Avatar and Star Wars.

What has been particularly surprising about the recent decline in Ubisoft's stock price is the fact that larger competitors Electronic Arts (EA) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have largely maintained gains made in 2020:

Source: investing.com

Competition in the gaming industry as a whole has been heating up, and there are signs that growth in the industry is starting to mature. For instance, in a previous article on Electronic Arts, I made the argument that the company is growing more dependent on key gaming titles such as FIFA and Battlefield to sustain growth, and rising competition in the sector could ultimately erode profitability.

For Ubisoft's part, the recent decline in price may not simply be down to a decline in sales growth - but also general apprehension that large-scale investment in titles such as Assassin's Creed, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars may not pay off.

For instance, delays in releasing the long-awaited Skull & Bones title have led to some skepticism on how successful the game will ultimately be upon its release. Unlike its larger competitors, this company appears to be taking more risks in terms of investing in gaming titles that are unknown in terms of their potential success. However, should Ubisoft succeed in developing a strong gaming portfolio with newer titles, then I anticipate that the stock could see more upside from here.

Valuation

Notwithstanding the risk that Ubisoft might see some of its upcoming titles underperform (as is the case with any potential gaming title in a competitive industry), I attempt to forecast a five-year target price for the company using the following assumptions:

With earnings having rebounded to €2.48 per share on a non-IFRS basis for the most recent financial year, I am going to assume that the company will continue to grow earnings by 20% per year over the next five years. This is based on the assumption that Ubisoft's upgrades to existing titles and fresh upcoming titles will prove broadly popular and allow the company to significantly expand its customer base.

Source: Ubisoft 2021 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

The terminal P/E ratio is assumed to be equal to 22.71x, which is the price at the time of writing (€56.32) divided by €2.48 in earnings per share.

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Using these assumptions, I calculate the target price as €83.27.

Source: Author's Calculations

On this basis, the stock could potentially have just under 50% upside from the current price if earnings growth proves to be vibrant over the next five years.

Conclusion

As a whole, the gaming industry is becoming more competitive and the rising cost of game production means that companies have to invest more and fight harder to sustain growth.

That said, in spite of the recent drop in sales, Ubisoft appears to be significantly investing in developing its gaming platforms further and in the event of significant growth - could see substantial upside in the stock given the recent consolidation.