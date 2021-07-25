Soaring Eagle: SPAC Merger With Promising Synthetic Biology Specialist, Ginkgo Bioworks

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Graphic Source: Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc.

Introduction: What is Ginkgo Bioworks?

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. and Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), a special purpose acquisition company, have announced an agreement to merge into the newly listed Ginkgo. Ginkgo Bioworks is a high-growth analytical biotechnology company applying automation for contract-based cell engineering utilizing a combination of computational and synthetic biological practices. Ginkgo services various end-customers in the chemical, pharmaceutical, industrial, food, and energy industries.

Founded in 2009, Ginkgo has since grown to an employee base of 600+ and an expected Pro-forma enterprise value of ~$15.2B (July 2021). The transaction between Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo is expected to close in Q3 2021 and represents a promising opportunity to gain exposure to the synthetic biological production market and its disruptive potential. Ginkgo is one of the foremost leaders in its industry and offers investors an incomparable 4-year CAGR of 84% reaching >$1B in sales by 2025. Its entry valuation is quite expensive but less so in comparison to its narrow peer group. Ginkgo is certainly a strong "buy", but the question that investors will need to decide is at what price point and whether to enter pre- or post-merger. The following report will aim to outline concisely what this complex company does and what its future potential post-merger may look like.

Graphic Source: SPAC Transaction Details | Ginkgo Bioworks (May 2021)

Products/Pipeline

Ginkgo Bioworks' product list is a complicated set for those unfamiliar with molecular biology. It covers mainly contract-based cell engineering utilizing a combination of computational and synthetic biology practices targeting the $2-$4 trillion emerging market for bioengineered products covering industrial, food, consumer, and pharmaceutical companies, amongst others.

Graphic Source: Ginkgo's Bioengineered Product Use-Cases | Ginkgo Bioworks (May 2021)

Ginkgo offers specialties in strain improvement, enzyme discovery, cultured ingredients development (often done through engineered yeast), and mammalian cell engineering for various industrial and pharmaceutical applications. Ginkgo is also swiftly entering the biosecurity market assisting in the development of software, diagnostics, vaccines, and other therapeutics targeting emerging threats such as COVID-19.

Graphic Source: Product / Service Development | Ginkgo Bioworks (May 2021)

Ginkgo's products are developed through two core systems: Ginkgo Foundries and Ginkgo Codebase. Ginkgo Foundries is another term for their biological factories which are automating and scaling the lab/development process of organism engineering driving down both costs and time required for the development. Ginkgo has shown that their unit costs to program cells have already decreased by 50% each year since 2015, largely owing to their success in lab automation, DNA synthesis, and high-performance analytics. These variables allow Ginkgo to build and test for the most effective prototype designs (e.g. enzyme pathways, fermentation processes, etc). Ginkgo's second core system is their "Codebase". The codebase is the term Ginkgo uses for its existing libraries of cells, enzymes, and genetic programs (e.g. metabolic maps, sequence modification, and ML-driven feedback loops). It boasts an astonishing 3.4B+ unique gene sequences from public databases and 440M proprietary gene sequences. Their codebase benefits from their vast array of multi-industry projects whereby their organism engineers can define development from what has or has not succeeded which drastically reduces the cost and time required for cell engineering propelling forward Ginkgo's competitive advantage.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the product line, please see Ginkgo's Investor Presentation (May 2021) or the company website.

Management

Dr. Jason Kelley is Ginkgo's co-founder and CEO. He is an innovative thinker with a keen sense of action that developed his knowledge of synthetic biology from his Ph.D. at MIT in Bioengineering. He completed this degree in 2008 and shortly after started Ginkgo. He's had an exceptional track record at Ginkgo growing it from its private +$430M raised in VC to its current ~$15B valuation. He has led the company through major partnerships with Bayer ($100M joint venture) for developing microbes used for self-fertilizing crops, with Roche ($160M partnership) for next-generation antibiotics, and with Motif developing animal-free protein ingredients amongst others. Before Ginkgo and during his Ph.D., Dr. Kelley founded OpenNetWare, a website, and community for sharing "information, know-how, and wisdom" between researchers and groups working in biology & biological engineering. OpenNetWare outlines various experimental protocols and tools for biological engineering which certainly was a forecaster to Kelley's current endeavor with Ginkgo. For a scientist with little outside corporate experience, he has certainly shown an exceptional resolve for business acumen and is certainly a promising CEO.

Financial position

Ginkgo is one the fastest growing biotechnology companies with an 84% expected 4-year CAGR with net revenues of $64M (+18% y/y) in 2020 across their 70 major customer programs on top of a net loss as expected of -$126.6M.

Graphic Source: Management's Financial Guidance | Ginkgo Bioworks (May 2021)

This net loss is attributable to a tremendous R&D budget of $159.8M (2.08x '20 revenue). Growth moving forward is expected to increase to a revenue CAGR (21'-24') of 84%, well above the peer group average of ~32% for the same period. Sales are expected by the company to reach $1.09B by FY 2025, an audacious feat to accomplish, but realistically doable within their operating segments of industrial, food, consumer, and pharmaceutical companies.

Graphic Source: Customer / Programs Breakdown | Ginkgo Bioworks (May 2021)

Positive EBITDA is also expected by 2025 with a target of $166M. Ginkgo aims to accomplish its high double-digit sales growth by targeting two major markets and utilizing their +$2.36B cash infusion from the SPAC transaction. The first is the $2-4 trillion emerging market for bioengineering products and the second market is the $40B in R&D budgets of various pharmaceutical companies amongst other industries.

Graphic Source: Cell Engineering Lab Operations Market | Ginkgo Bioworks (May 2021)

The total market ($2-4 trillion) is ambitious as it will require systemic changes, but regardless growth will not be stunted by the current market. Cash on the other hand will certainly change all such dynamics most likely for the positive as Ginkgo drives down biological engineering costs, increases time-to-results for customer specifications, and expands their production lines.

Risk discussion

Ginkgo, as with any novel technology and application, is not without its risk. It operates in niche segments advancing issues such as climate change and sustainability through deep science of biologically engineering nature, which may come with increased regulatory oversight. Net losses are expected every year up to at least 2025 which often is looking negatively upon and maybe criticized aggressively as Ginkgo expands which will showcase itself as consistent negative EPS targets. Ginkgo is driving for systematic change incorporating genetic engineering and synthetic biology into mainstay consumer items in industries ranging from animal-free proteins to gene therapies which may cause consumer backlash. Much in the synthetic biology industry has yet to be explored and investors should proceed with caution. From the author's perspective, Ginkgo is a low-risk investment both scientifically and in terms of business as long it consistently delivers on its customer's requests.

Price target and valuation

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. is certainly one of the promising companies to reach the public markets in 2021, but that doesn't guarantee a promising entry point or valuation. It is less simple to value Ginkgo in its pre-SPAC merger form as there are various ownerships (e.g. insider, PIPE investors, SPAC owners, etc.) that must be satisfied. These ownership adjustments have been factored into the below valuation utilizing current transaction multiples (24.1x EV/Sales) and company guidance for revenues. It results in an expensive buy recommendation.

Valuation Table Source: Self Created | Financial Data Source: Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (May 2021)

It can be seen that the expensive valuation and significant insider ownership required to be satisfied cause the SPAC (SRNG) to be disfavored at its current price point of $9.91 (July 2021). The growth Ginkgo management expects is quite high, but there doesn't seem to be a question of the company's ability to meet 2025's revenue forecast (~$1B). This simplifies to an understanding that although in the near-term Ginkgo is quite expensive at ~24x sales compared even to its peer group at 18.7x, the upside by 2025 should satisfy an annualized return in the double digits equating to ~70% upside by 2025.

Graphic Source: Peer Group Comparison | Ginkgo Bioworks (May 2021)

It is a very rough estimate, but it should satisfy investors to know that with an emerging growth company they must focus on the long-term value creation strategy which management has established and appears committed to. The target price expected by 2025 is a post-merger price point of $16.90/share (+70% upside).

Data by YCharts

Conclusion/Investment thesis

In summary, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.'s agreed-to-merge partner) is a very promising investment with strong underlying fundamentals that should unlock substantial value through its royalty and equity-based businesses alongside substantial expected Foundry revenues. With a growth CAGR from 2021 to 2024 of +84% outlined by management, it certainly will impress the markets and will be highly followed moving forward once the transaction finalizes in Q3 2021. Ginkgo's complex scientific focus does create some barriers in understanding the true market potential, but for those scientifically inclined it becomes clear. The vast potential that Ginkgo presents should reward investors. The SPAC merger's cash infusion will without-a-doubt catalyze significant near-term revenue growth, but share price appreciation will be questioned in the short term. It's reasonable to expect investors will accept the high premium required to be paid, driven by a compelling growth story, but investors will need to remain long for several years to reap any large reward. Ginkgo is one of the author's favorite companies this year and represents a significant opportunity post- or pre-merger to gain exposure to this wildly aggressive market entrant.

In summary, the author projects Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. & Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG) as a strong "buy" at a 4-year price target of $16.90 (+70% upside).