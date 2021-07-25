GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

There has been a lot reported about the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) acquisition of XTO probably 10 years ago. Supposedly that acquisition has been responsible for the stock's underperformance. But such a statement for the company the size of Exxon Mobil defies logic. The acquisition was indeed significant for the company. But there is a world of difference between significant and a decade or more of stock underperformance. More to the point, the past acquisition has very little to do with the future performance of Exxon Mobil stock.

A poor acquisition or an acquisition for which a company paid too much can drag a stock somewhat for a while. But a whole decade is a bit much for any one choice. There is far more to that decade than one merger.

Exxon Mobil has long been a contrarian in the industry. The stock rode the unconventional industry wave to some very decent pricing. But then came the 2008 economic mess followed by the 2015 oil price decline. That was enough to stop a lot of industry stock price appreciations. Then the 2020 economic challenges of the coronavirus demand destruction basically "put icing on the cake". The whole mess that made about 13 years of economic misery hopefully will not be repeated in the future.

There is such a thing as a "normal" cyclical cycle for the industry. But the 1990s and the early 2000s were fueled by the new unconventional business that temporarily knocked a whole lot of "regular" industry business cycle type signposts out the window. The economic mismanagement that followed turned out to cost a fair amount. In between those two major events was a realization that unconventional costs had dropped enough to permanently lower the adequate profitability price of oil (and probably natural gas as well). Economic advancements continue to lower the cost of unconventional wells and there are still a lot of frontiers for this new part of the industry to conquer. We may in fact be entering a generation or two of low energy pricing.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

In the meantime, the more things change, the more they stay the same. By this I mean that natural gas is emerging as a cost effective source for hydrogen. The reason for this so far is that the carbon-hydrogen bond takes far less energy to break than the oxygen-hydrogen bond. For those who took high school chemistry the reason is that carbon has four electrons in an orbit that needs 8 to fill out that orbit whereas oxygen has 6 in that orbit and therefore has a "stronger desire" (from the good old days in chemistry) to fill in the orbit. Remember all this can be seen on the chemistry elements chart. That tendency is going to maybe translate into a manufacturing advantage (so far). But this is far from settled.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

In the meantime, the growth of fossil fuels as part of the total fuels growth is still a major part of the future picture. The fact is that alternative energy is in no position to do a major replacement of fossil fuels. For a simple example, there are no jets flying using windmills or solar panels. It is going to take considerable time for alternative energy uses to become viable enough to significantly replace the energy uses now.

What is happening instead right now is that natural gas is replacing more polluting energy sources (including fuel oil) because that technology exists and therefore is a logical next step. Incredibly, the natural gas boom in fuel use is happening without tax code encouragement. Obviously we are not stopping by depending upon a fuel like natural gas. But for the time being it is a way to reduce pollution until something better comes along.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

The result of all this is a slow growing market. When XTO was acquired, there were some high expectations that some in the market feel that acquisition did not meet. That is fair enough. But even bad acquisitions do not hold a company back for a decade. Instead, the lack of stock price appreciation appears to be due to a generous stock price followed by a lot of really bad cyclical downturns of the last 13 years.

Now XTO and other parts of the company are going to get a chance to shine as the future unfolds. Exxon Mobil has ramped up exploration and other operations in the last few years. The future of natural gas to supply the fast growing hydrogen market implies plenty of future opportunities for that XTO division. Even just the growth of natural gas itself (and natural gas usage growth is predicted) should fuel a continuing boom of the XTO division.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

Now there are enough discoveries on this project to prod some speculation that this project is now more than one-third the size of the original North Slope flow rate. That cash flow will be from 3 (or possibly 4) of an expected 10 platforms. So this project will be significant for a company the size of Exxon Mobil. By the end of the decade (the Exxon Mobil share of) production from this one project should equal about 25% of the total company production.

Exxon Mobil has a lot of blocks to explore. So this project will likely determine whether or not the company stock appreciates materially within a few years. The project already has cash flow from one platform with a second platform scheduled to produce first oil in the next fiscal year. But a project like this eventually builds cash flow quickly once a certain production level is reached. A discovery of this size with the ability to materially impact Exxon Mobil is very rare.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

The company is a fairly late entrant to the Permian Basin. Some have questioned both costs and acreage quality. Given the late entrance, it would be no surprise at all if the company needed some years to "catch-up". I followed this "catch-up" previously with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) some years back. What has happened in both cases is that other projects provided better profits and therefore occupied more management time.

The Guyana project, for example, has some fantastic breakeven prices and therefore commands first call on management time. That should be perfectly logical. Furthermore, any lagging in operating prowess can be made up by the complete integration of Exxon Mobil. Exxon Mobil often has an adequate corporate margin because it is integrated as long as overall corporate costs do not get too far out of line.

However, as commodity pricing improves and more operating cash flow becomes available, there will likely be opportunities for the Permian to "catch up" to the competition if that is needed.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

Another offshore project with the ability to dwarf onshore results is the Brazil project. This one is a little further behind due to a later start than the Guyana project. But it has much the same potential as the Guyana project.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

One of the things that XTO has "given" the parent company is the ability to use the technology gained from the acquisition worldwide. As the Austin Chalk demonstrated, the completion and drilling techniques of the unconventional business have revitalized many "old" intervals that have produced for some time. Expect that Exxon Mobil will have many opportunities to use the unconventional abilities gained from the XTO acquisition in far more locations than many investors realize. Far from being an overpaid acquisition, it may prove to be a late bloomer and a lynchpin of future opportunities.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

There has been a whole lot of noise about Exxon Mobil having high oil cost production. It may have taken some time to affect the vision of old and high cost. However, it is very clear that a lot of "new" production is one the way. That is going to have a major effect on both the stock price and cash flow going forward at various commodity pricing points.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

The star performers are related to the ethane ethylene rapidly rising demand. Ethane is sourced from (of course) natural gas. It is a very necessary raw material for all kinds of plastic products that are essential to the green revolution and products outside the green revolution. It is another example of "the more things change, the more they remain the same".

Probably one of the largest problems with the green revolution is the lack of recycling plastic adequately. This is leading to large amounts of plastic in places that it simply does not belong. It is definitely an issue that needs to be "big time" tackled before the green revolution goes much further.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

What many do not realize is that Exxon Mobil (as shown above) already has a dominant position in the marketplaces of tomorrow. The problem is that those markets are simply nothing close to the size of the traditional money-making markets.

When people talk about Exxon Mobil "going green", the fact is that management already found a lot of profitable products with which to "go green". So there is a huge misconception about this company being solely dependent upon fossil fuels as if management ignored every other potentially more politically popular market out there. The interesting part is the materials above that foster "green products" will lead to increasing demand for oil and natural gas.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

The end result of all this is a continuously lowering corporate breakeven. Exxon Mobil spent about a decade "sitting on its laurels". That, more than anything else, resulted in a lack luster stock price action. Clearly management has put in place some key projects to change the outlook going forward.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Day Presentation March 2021.

What is finally happening is that the projects begun a few years back are now material enough to affect cash flow going forward. Now in the early parts of the transition to some of these new projects, stronger commodity prices (like the prices right now) will accelerate the transition to some of these more profitable projects. So if you expect the currently strong commodity pricing to hold for a while, then you can expect that Exxon Mobil management will beat the expectations of the chart above.

The net result is that this company is on the move and will continue to be on the move for the foreseeable future. Just like before, when this company "lays off" the "on the move" part in the future, it will be a sign that the industry is about to "top out". Right now this company is gaining some important cost advantages in both Brazil and Guyana by pursuing the projects at a time when a lot of service providers are facing a very weak market. Remember that many of the assets used will have decades of depreciation and figure in to superior profitability for a very long time.

There will be others in Guyana that are enthusiastic at the top of the industry market when asset pricing and service fees are sky high. This is one reason that Exxon Mobil often outperforms the industry during downturns. It is probably an excellent reason for company outperformance in the future.