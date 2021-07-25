Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) has seen a successful offering and I understand why. The company focuses on flexible databases which is a hot market as the pricing was set at a non-demanding multiple given that this a technology name and considering the end markets in which the company operates, although growth could be a bit more convincing.

After a decent jump in the first days of trading, some of this discount has been gone, but shares still seem relatively compelling here although picking the winner is what counts in the long haul, as I have some questions about that.

Build Mission Critical Applications

Couchbase aims to empower businesses to build, manage and operate mission critical applications at both high performance and greater scale. The company offers a versatile database which works in multiple configurations, both on-premise and in the cloud. The company employs the flexibility of NoSQL, not to be confused with no SQL but actually referring to not only SQL, allowing for flexible schemes for huge data loads meeting today's requirements.

These applications are used for mission-critical applications which require high performance, scalability and reliability, among others. Legacy database solutions allow for high reliability and performance, yet they are not adequately allowing for on-cloud solutions, access from anywhere, and suffer from latency. Continued digital transformation, growth in data and its variety, cloud and scalability are other key reasons which make that the legacy business is disrupted by Couchbase and its peer.

With Couchbase leaving the architecture of the database variable enough, it pretty much allows for a reasonable standard, yet adaptive solution depending on the need of the customer, needed as by far not all databases are created equally in today's world.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 7 million shares in a preliminary price range between $20 and $23 per share, with solid demand making that the final price was set at $24 per share. At this level, the company raised $168 million in gross proceeds with the offering.

Following the offering, the company operates with roughly $180 million in net cash as the 40.1 million shares outstanding value the company at roughly $960 million, or at $780 million if we back out the net cash position.

The company posted sales of $82.5 million in the year ending January 2020, thus basically the calendar year of 2019. On this revenue base an operating loss of $30.3 million was reported. Revenues rose 25% in 2020 to $103.3 million as losses rose in a modest fashion to $33.1 million, with modest relative operating leverage being displayed upon.

Growth continued in the first quarter of 2021 with sales up 22% to $28 million, for a run rate of $112 million. Despite a continuation of growth, operating losses increased as well from $9 million and change to just over $14 million, marking some deleveraging as well. On the other hand, in the three quarters before operating losses were reported below the $10 million mark, which is comforting, I guess. Perhaps some of these higher losses are the result of the anticipation of the offering, but I guess we will see that shortly in the coming quarters.

Based on the $780 million operating asset valuation at the offer price, the operating assets are valued at just 7 times sales which optically looks cheap given the industry in which the company operates. On the other hand, 20-25% growth rates are decent, but not spectacular either as some real margin work remains to be done as well.

Nonetheless, I was not surprised to see a big jump in the share price in the opening days of trading, with shares now exchanging hands at $34 per share, boosting the operating asset valuation to $1.18 billion. This is equivalent to about 10-11 times sales, a fair multiple, I guess.

Final Remarks

Given the valuation discussion above, and the end markets in which the company operates, I think this is an interesting name to watch, albeit that solid opening day gains have removed much of the appeal, as growth could have been a bit higher. Risks include the obvious which relates largely to the losses and valuation, but in the end it all depends on the people and the product. Technological changes, a continued innovation pace and thus competition are the main concerns in the long haul.

Competitors include big giants like Oracle (ORCL), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM (IBM), yet also a specialized name like MongoDB (MDB). This name posts sales at a run rate of $700 million, making it more than 6 times as large as Couchbase. MongoDB is growing at rates close to 40%, nearly twice the pace of Couchbase. With a more than $20 billion valuation, this business is valued at 30 times sales, a huge multiple, even if we factor in its scale and higher growth rates.

That said, Couchbase is small and, while it is growing, there are a lot of competitors moving into the field as well, as the topline sales growth numbers feel a bit slow. Given the move higher in the first days of trading, I am leaning a bit cautious, but based on relative pricing the valuation seems fair, although history teaches us that picking the winners is often more important than the valuation at the get go.