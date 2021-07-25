imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), a global packaging industry heavyweight and a mid-cap dividend aristocrat, attracted my attention precisely a year ago when I gave it a bullish rating.

Though this stock with defensive characteristics did not perform as robust as I expected, lagging behind the S&P 500 (SPY), it did increase the DPS earlier this year, securing its reputation as a high-yield dividend aristocrat.

Now, I still think that SON is a decent and relatively safe income-generating opportunity that stands out in the currently prevailing rock-bottom yield environment.

The stock has recently been heavily battered by the market that responded with a sell-off to a rather weak margin performance and the Q2 EPS miss precipitated mostly by inflation of resins, films, and other raw materials prices that had taken its toll on the gross profit.

Does that change something fundamentally, making the stock no longer apt for a long-term dividend portfolio? Hardly so. Sonoco has been paying the dividend since 1925 and increasing it for 38 consecutive years. The Great Recession and the pandemic roughly tested its ability to cover shareholder rewards, but despite the crises of scary magnitude, SON did not suspend or cut its dividend, which is at least worth respecting. With such an impressive track record, it easily qualified for the mid-cap dividend aristocrats ETF (REGL) that requires at least 15 years of increases and the high-yield aristocrat group (SDY) with a 20-year growth requirement.

Q2 Results: Rather Challenging Quarter With Bright Spots

At first blush, Sonoco's Q2 results were lackluster. While net revenues improved by 11% touching $1.38 billion, its net margin turned negative for the first time in a decade, creeping to as low as (3.5)%. Net and free cash flows were down steeply.

Combined, these issues might mean the dividend is in jeopardy and income investors should consider better options to deploy cash to. No coincidence the share price took a dive after the release of the results.

Yes, there is a lot to dislike about the Q2 figures. For example, I would personally prefer to see close to 20% Cash Return on Total Capital, or, at least, slightly below 18% that we saw last year after the Q2 2020 report. The LTM return of 14% that SON delivered looks fairly bleak. However, nothing dramatic has happened, and the dividend growth thesis remains intact. To prove that, let us discuss the figures in greater depth.

In essence, segmental performance was asymmetric, with the IPP division benefiting from reinvigorated economic activity, and the CP division being burdened by the demand normalization in end-markets and ruthless inflation that has been a side-effect of the economic boom.

For Consumer Packaging, one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic-driven surge in packaged food sales, the second quarter appeared rather challenging. It delivered only a 4.3% increase in net sales undergirded by price increases that were supposed to tackle the headwinds stemming from inflation.

Yes, pressure on the gross margins precipitated by soaring feedstock prices is one of the key topics executives have been talking about this earnings season. For some players like Dow (DOW), the unprecedented supply/demand imbalance that triggered price increases was a boon that bolstered the Q2 sales and profits and allowed to share the optimistic short-term outlook. But for end-users like Sonoco, soaring prices for resins and films were not that great. Commenting on the Q2 performance, the SON CEO said that the "raw material and non-material inflation" was "unprecedented." Among the most significant contributors to the higher cost of goods sold were mentioned "resin, film, metals, packaging and freight costs."

It seems that SON's raw materials prices were literally going through the roof, as CP's operating profit was down sharply, falling by over 29% to $60 million, while the margin dipped from 14.7% to 10%.

Another huge blow to the CP segment's top line was an explainable reduction in volume & mix that had a negative 2% impact, mostly because SON's end-markets including prepared & fresh food did not see an abnormally high demand like in the Q2 2020. At the end of the day, only thanks to the consolidation of Can Packaging and FX tailwinds, the segment reported a 4.3% growth.

On the contrary, Industrial Paper Packaging, the segment more connected to the cyclical sectors, was in much better shape, reporting a tremendous sales growth against the Q2 2020. In fact, it became SON's flagship division after delivering a whopping, almost 34% increase in net revenues. It seems inflation also hampered its gross margin leading to the bloated cost of sales, but as YoY top-line improvement was clearly staggering, it allowed to mostly mitigate that detrimental effect. As a consequence, the IPP operating margin rose by 2.2% to 9.5%.

Finally, the All Other segment that has the lowest contribution to the top line of just $176 million, reported a net sales decline of slightly below 19% coupled with operating margin improvement to 6.2%. This precipitous reduction in sales can be explained by "the disposition of the display and packing businesses."

As I said above, SON turned unprofitable. One of the culprits is, of course, margin compression. Another, and the most important one, was the one-off hefty expense related to

the Company's settlement of the outstanding pension liabilities of the Sonoco Pension Plan for Inactive Participants.

Additionally, another one-off and non-cash expense was the loss from the early extinguishment of debt. With these costs added back and with a few other adjustments explained on page 13, the non-GAAP EPS was positive $0.84. So it sees negative accounting net income does not pose a meaningful threat to its dividend sustainability.

But what happened with cash flows? For example, the H1 net CFFO shrank almost 2.8x. FCF sank well below $10 million. Again, the pension plan was the main culprit. As Sonoco clarified,

Excluding the $133 million pension contributions made to fund the Inactive Plan in advance of the pension liability settlements, free cash flow would have been $142.4 million.

So it seems this sharp reduction was temporary.

Besides, there is no reason to worry about the higher capex that reduced FCF available to shareholders. The Project Horizon that was the key culprit of the increase is crucial for the long-term sales growth. I would like to see SON's revenues climbing higher going forward because stagnation will make it exceedingly tough or simply impossible to continue increasing the DPS in the 2020s.

Reasons To Consider SON For A Dividend Portfolio

So, why should an investor consider SON for a dividend portfolio after mixed Q2? Due to two essential reasons: the yield it offers is hard to ignore, and the headwinds are likely temporary.

First and foremost, SON is one of the highest-yielding mid-cap dividend aristocrats at the moment. In the REGL portfolio, the median yield is just 2.1%. The S&P 500 aristocrats (NOBL) have a similar median. SON is yielding close to 3%. So if an investor is currently looking for a dividend aristocrat stock with a few decades of DPS increases, Sonoco is among only a handful of options to buy.

On the negative side, the issue worth highlighting is that most Quant dividend safety grades signal caution, including those tracking the capability of a company to cover shareholder rewards organically and the robustness of financial position. But there is a silver lining. The dividend coverage expressed as FCF/Dividends paid (Last Twelve Months) is 176%, while FCF/Shareholder rewards (dividends + buybacks) is 90%. That is a fairly healthy level. Additionally, for the full year, SON is expecting adjusted FCF to touch $270 million in the worst-case scenario, which means the coverage ratio will still be slightly above 150%.

Regarding financial position, I do not see any cracks. SON is rather leveraged, but in fact, it has always been. ~88% Debt/Equity is somewhat elevated if compared to the 2010s, but the cash pile is also fairly material. So, the Net debt/2021 estimated adjusted cash flow ratio is ~2.3x in the worst-case scenario and ~2.2x in the best case (assuming $570-600 million adjusted OCF anticipated by SON), which looks quite safe.

Final Thoughts

Sonoco, a high-yield dividend aristocrat, is a stock at least worth placing on a watchlist.

The reinvigorated economic activity was both a curse and a blessing for it. While the IPP segment enjoyed buoyant demand, Consumer Packaging was suffering from raw materials inflation. The company managed to somewhat alleviate that pressure via price increases but still reported weaker margins. At the same time, one-off expenses ate into net profit, also taking their toll on cash flows. However, the balance sheet remains fairly strong, and the full-year adjusted cash flow should cover the dividend more than excessively. Of course, raw materials inflation remains a wild card, but I hope SON will be capable to weather it.