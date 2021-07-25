trenchcoates/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I continue to view NatWest (NYSE:NWG), a leading British banking and insurance holding company, as the best-positioned domestic UK bank play on a pending rebound in economic activity. Furthermore, NatWest also offers investors optionality around its distributions, which look set to step up massively from the c. 5% directed buyback completed in FQ1 ‘21. Beyond that, the recent agreement to sell the majority of Ulster’s commercial lending also indicates positive restructuring progress toward the targeted fiscal 2023 finish. Yet, much of the positives, including the medium-term ROTE target of c. 10%, do not seem to be reflected in the shares at the current c. 0.6x tangible book, keeping me bullish into next week's earnings.

Commercial Lending Portfolio Sale is a Step in the Right Direction

NatWest recently entered into a binding agreement with Allied Irish Banks (OTCPK:AIBSF) for the sale of c. €4.2 billion of gross performing commercial lending (equivalent to c. €4 billion in RWAs ("risk-weighted assets") or c.30% of RWAs at Ulster), with the associated undrawn exposures at €2.8 billion. Considering both parties had already agreed on a non-binding memorandum of understanding in February, the announcement should come as little surprise. Nonetheless, the transaction looks set to be a win-win, with NatWest set to reap a small gain on disposal based on the net carrying value. And per AIB in its statement, the transaction is projected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2023 (adding €100mn of net interest income and additional fees, with a total cost of acquisition equivalent to c. 145bp of tier-1 capital).

On balance, I see the announcement as a positive first step for NatWest on the planned withdrawal in Ireland and validates the favorable progress on its restructuring program thus far. Additionally, the disposal also reduces its exposure to an unprofitable business while boosting the already healthy excess capital position. The latter point is key –the capital return potential is a key part of the investment case, and with c. £1.7 billion of NatWest’s excess capital currently sitting on Ulster’s balance sheet, the sale could accelerate a buyback announcement.

GBP ‘Billion FQ1 ‘20 FQ2 ‘20 FQ3 ‘20 FQ4 ‘20 FQ1 ‘21 Ulster Bank Allocated Equity (% RWAs) 15.0% 15.0% 15% 15% 15% Ulster Bank Allocated Equity 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.7

Path Cleared for a General Buyback to be Announced at FQ2 ’21 Results

Looking ahead, NatWest’s targeted 9-10% ROTE by fiscal 2023 appears poised for an upside surprise amid the ongoing improvement in the macro backdrop and the completion of the commercial lending sale. I would note that this scenario also excludes any BOE base rate hikes ahead – as NatWest is among the most sensitive of the European banks to expected policy rate changes, it could benefit disproportionately from a rate hike scenario.

The other key to unlocking incremental ROTE is on the target capital front, where NatWest looks set to come in at the lower end of the fiscal 2023 RWA range (pre-Ulster exit). This leaves plenty of room for capital return, with the BoE also lifting the remaining capital distribution restrictions in recent weeks. Considering its large excess capital position, I see NatWest announcing a c. 5% general buyback along with the upcoming full-year results, implying a total yield of c. 6% of the market cap. Furthermore, the recent AGM has also seen NatWest’s general buyback authority upped to c. 10%, allowing NatWest room to scale up capital distribution to reduce its CET1 ratio to within the targeted 13-14% range. As a result, I see the total payout running up to c. 30p/share heading into fiscal 2023.

2019 2020 2021e 2022e 2023e Ordinary 5.0p 3.0p 7.0p 9.0p 10.0p Special 17.0p 0.0p 10.0p 10.0p 10.0p Dividend Per Share Reported 22.0p 3.0p 17.0p 19.0p 20.0p Total payout including share buybacks 22.0 p 3.0 p 26.3 p 28.5 p 29.9 p

Scaling Up of UK Cards Business Presents Incremental Medium-Term Upside

Looking ahead to earnings, I think a potential growth area to watch out for will be unsecured balances, and within that, cards. The latest system data indicates balance attrition slowed to a c. 0.7% M/M decline in April, with further stabilization likely in FQ2 ’21 as the economic recovery gains traction. Over the medium term, I think overall system growth in cards could surprise to the upside, potentially returning to a c. 10%/year run-rate. Considering credit cards are also a high return on equity product, I see a more ambitious medium-term growth strategy as accretive, especially with its current market share at c. 7% running well below the market share it holds in the current accounts space. As NatWest scales up its card offering within its existing customer base, expect a step up in card balances going forward.

Final Take

On balance, I view NatWest’s current valuation as attractive in light of the positive news flow in recent weeks, with its shares trading at c. 0.6x P/TBV despite a fiscal 2023 ROTE target of 10%. And considering its sizable spot excess capital position as well, I see plenty of upside on the capital return front. NatWest reports its FQ2 ‘21 results on 30 July, where earnings look poised to surprise current consensus expectations to the upside.