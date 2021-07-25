MGK: Bigger Is Better

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I had rated the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) as bullish in February 2021 when it was priced at about $215. The rating worked out well and the ETF has jumped to about $243 as of July 22, 2021. Well, we are now at a point where FOMO frenzy and herd behavior have taken over from level-headed investing. The IPO rush, meme stocks, high volatility in cryptocurrencies, bloated valuations, the Fed talking about supporting the economy till kingdom come one day and debating about the tapering of bond purchases the next – this is not a rational market anymore.

So, I decided to review MGK once again to figure out if it makes the cut today. Here is my analysis:

Large-Cap Payback

MGK is a passively managed ETF that invests in the constituents of the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index (full replication). Its expense ratio at 0.07% is ultra-low, a huge advantage.

In the long run, large caps invariably deliver solid returns and end up outperforming the small caps.

In the last 10 years, the Wilshire Large-Cap Index has gained about 300% while the Wilshire Small-Cap Index has gained 210% in the same period. Of course, there have been periods of ups and downs in between, but the big takeaway here is that large caps deliver solid gains in the long run. Therefore, if you are considering an investment in MGK today, it better be for the long term because volatility can strike in the near term and chomp away at your capital.

MGK invests in mega-caps, which are usually transparent companies, favored by institutions and funds, and are less volatile than small caps during times of market turbulence. Even during this madcap rally of 2020–21, large caps have scored over small caps:

Based on the long-term price trends of mega-cap stocks, I believe that MGK will prove to be a steady climber in the long term, one that is not likely to be impacted much by volatility or bad news.

MGK’s Portfolio

As of June 30, 2021, about 50% of MGK’s total assets are invested in the technology sector, which has received a massive boost because of COVID-19. The momentum in the sector is likely to continue even after the virus is contained. About 25% of its total assets are invested in consumer discretionary stocks and about 12% in industrials, and both these sectors are likely to benefit from the revival and disruptions that will shape our economy after the virus is contained. So, about 87% of the ETF’s total assets are mostly parked in sectors that are estimated to do well in the medium term.

But there is a small hitch:

About 56% of the ETF’s total assets are parked in its top 10 holdings, most of which are the usual top tech companies (see the image above). This investment pattern makes MGK a super top-heavy fund that can be hit by bouts of volatility in the short term. The ETF’s annual portfolio turnover ratio is just 6%, which implies that it holds on to its investments for the medium to long term, which is another pointer that it is not intended for short-term investors.

Dividend Yield and Peer Comparison

MGK has been paying dividends consistently since 2008, but it is not a fund that is chased by income investors. This is a long-term growth story and its dividend payouts do not matter much to growth investors. Anyway, for the record, MGK paid $1.32 as dividend in 2019 and is on track to distribute about $1.25 in 2021, giving it a forward dividend yield of 0.51%. As I said, dividends don’t matter but they sure fatten up your piggy bank.

A quick comparison of MGK’s 3–10 years price momentum performance with that of two of its closest peers – the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) and Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) – suggests that MGK has performed on par with SCHG, but has outperformed MGV (which focuses on value mega-caps) by a wide margin.

Summing Up

Though MGK is top-heavy, its focus on mega-caps is a huge plus. Such stocks appreciate over the long term, are not impacted much by volatility, and are the first and the quickest to recover after a crash.

So, if you are a growth investor with a long-term horizon (minimum 3–5 years) who wants to invest in a basket of mega-caps, then MGK is just right for you. Short- and medium-term investors and income chasers can keep away.