Investment Thesis

Forbes rightly ranks Medifast as the third best mid-cap company. Over the past five years, the value of shares has grown by more than 720%. We believe that the upside potential remains. Revenue is growing and will likely continue to grow due to the favorable market environment. The gross margin remains stable, while the share of operating expenses in revenue is declining. Asset turnover is high and there is potential for its further growth by reducing cash & cash equivalents. In addition, there is a potential for a rise in debt burden, which could increase ROE even more. We believe that the current price provides a sufficient margin of safety. If the historical rates of revenue growth will maintain, the upside potential could be about 50%. We are bullish on the company.

Company Profile

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) is an American multi-level marketing and direct selling nutrition and weight loss company, founded by a medical doctor William Vitale in 1980 and based in Baltimore, Maryland. The company integrates physician-supervised weight loss programs with nutritional supplements and multidisciplinary patient education programs. The company provides clients with an online network of doctors and medical specialists. Medifast also offers corporate health programs for large corporations. In 2002 Medifast created the Take Shape for Life (renamed Optavia from July 2017) - a client-centric lifestyle solution brand, which offers a diet and weight-loss maintenance plan. Optavia also offers guidance from coaches to help people learn the company's trademarked "Habits of Health”. Optavia is the main business of the company for today. Main operational regions for the company are US and Asia-Pacific, Hong-Kong and Singapore.

With the growth of the Optavia segment, which accounts for about 98% of revenue in 2020, there is a growing reliance on the number of individual coaches working with clients, each of which generates revenue. It should be noted that coaches are not company employees, but individual contractors who support MED’s clients and market its products and services through direct selling. The number of active coaches is growing rapidly.

Revenue breakdown by business units is presented below:

Individual stakeholders own 57.78% of the company's shares. Mutual fund holders own 45.87%, other institutional investors - 38%. The list of the main shareholders of the company is presented below:

The management of the company is headed by:

Dan R. Chard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Maloney - Chief Financial Officer

Tony Tyree - Chief Marketing Officer

Nicholas Johnson - President, Coach and Client Experience

Claudia Greninger - Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Industry Overview

According to ReportLinker, the volume of the world weight management market in 2020 amounted to $262.9 billion and will reach $423.2 billion by 2027 with an average annual growth rate of 7%. Diet segment is expected to reach $257.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The US market in 2020 was estimated at $71.1 billion. The Chinese market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 10.6% and reach $92.6 billion in 2027.

One of the main growth factors of the market is wide-spread obesity among the adult population. On average, one out of every three adults is obese, which is about 36% of the population.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of all adults in the US above 20 were overweight or obese as for 2017-2018 years. All US states and territories have an obesity rate of at least 20%. The annual growth of people with obesity is over 2%. According to Harvard, two out of every three U.S. adults are overweight or obese. Assuming current rates, more than 20% will be obese by 2030.

Financial Performance

The company's financial performance largely depends on the development of the OPTAVIA segment, realized through direct selling. Over the past five years, the company's revenue has grown by an average of 27% per year. Revenue in 2020 amounted to $934.8 million, which is $221.1 million or 31% more than in 2019. The growth is due, firstly, to an increase in the number of coaches from 31,800 in 2019 to 44,200 in 2020, and secondly, to an increase in average per active coach revenue by $703 or 13% from $5,229 in 2019 to $5,932 in 2020. According to the results of the first quarter, revenue increased by 47.7% YoY.

Due to the rapid growth in sales, the share of operating expenses in revenue is decreasing. Due to this, the net profit margin also grows. The market potential allows Medifast to further increase sales. Since operating expenses are mostly fixed costs, we expect the net profit margin to grow as it grows further.

Until 2017, asset turnover has been declining. After the appearance of Optavia, due to explosive and sustainable revenue growth, the company's asset turnover began to grow.

Such a high turnover is due to the high share of current assets in the balance sheet. It is noteworthy that 65% of the company's assets are Total Cash & ST Investments. Accordingly, there is great potential for further turnover growth.

Despite the steady leverage growth, Medifast still has a low debt burden. The asset-to-equity ratio is less than 2 at the end of the last reporting period. The company's EBIT 823 times exceeds net interest expenses.

Due to the growing net profit margin and high turnover, return on equity has reached an extremely high level.

We have no reason to expect a decline in the company's profitability. Revenue is growing and will likely continue to grow due to the favorable market environment. The gross margin remains stable, while the share of operating expenses in revenue is declining. Asset turnover is high and there is potential for its further growth by reducing cash & cash equivalents. In addition, there is a potential for a rise in debt burden, which could increase ROE even more.

Valuation

Our analysis is rather conservative, as we are guided by the principle of prudence. We made some assumptions based on two scenarios:

We assume that the revenue growth rate will be in line with the 5-year average and amount to 27.77%. Relative indicators such as GP as% of Revenue, EBIT as% of Gross Profit, and EBT as% of EBIT were determined on their historical dynamics.

2. Perhaps due to the exhaustion of the low base effect and increased competition in the market, the rate of revenue growth will decrease in the coming years and will correspond to the rate of market growth. As in the first case, the relative indicators are based on the historical dynamics of financial indicators.

At a weighted average cost of capital [WACC] of 8.3%, the fair capitalization of the company in the case of the first scenario is $4968.2 million or $424.6 per share. In the case of the second scenario, the fair capitalization is $3,494.9 billion or $298.71 per share, which actually corresponds to the current price.

Thus, given the favorable market environment, we believe that the current price provides a sufficient margin of safety. If the historical growth rates are maintained, the upside potential could be about 50%.

Conclusion

In our opinion, Medifast is a rare combination of growth, profitability, and a good price. Over the past 5 years, the company's revenue has grown by an average of 27%, and due to the high asset turnover and net profit margin, ROE is 87% based on the results of the last reporting period. We expect the company to continue to grow revenues due to the favorable market environment, as well as profitability due to a further reduction in the share of SG&A expenses in revenue. In addition, there is potential for further growth in asset turnover by reducing cash & cash equivalents. Also, there is a potential for a rise in debt burden, which could increase ROE even more. According to our valuation, if the growth rate of the last 5 years is maintained, the upside potential could be about 50%. Thus, we are bullish on Medifast.