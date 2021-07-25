hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) appears likely to melt up to new highs in the second half of 2021. The company is not cheap, but it offers a high-quality portfolio of medical assets, including drugs, devices, and diagnostics. Abbott appears likely to do well in this environment due to its high-quality assets and cash flow, as well as probable continued growth.

Earnings performance

Abbott recently reported earnings and the results were good. Quarterly revenue increased 39.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year, with Abbott's medical devices unit increasing its revenue by over 45 percent on an organic basis. Diagnostics produced $1.3 billion in revenue, which was a significant decline from the prior quarter's $2.2 billion, along with reduced demand for Covid-19 testing. Excluding Covid-19 testing, Abbott's diagnostics sales increased by about 6.8 percent. Abbott's total revenue for the quarter was $10.2 billion. (Source: Abbott)

Abbott's nutrition sales increased 11.9 percent on a reported basis, and 9.5 percent on an organic basis. Pharmaceutical sales increased 16.4 percent on a reported basis, and 14.5 percent on an organic basis. Medical Devices sales increased 51.3 percent on a reported basis, and 45.1 percent on an organic basis. Diagnostics and devices both saw strong domestic and international growth.

Abbott continues to see tremendous strength from FreeStyle Libre, which is the company's continuous glucose monitoring system. Abbott has multiple glucose monitors that are sold under the FreeStyle brand, but the Libre is its more modern CGM.

Source: Company

While FreeStyle Libre continues to be an incredibly successful device, the company does have serious competition from DexCom (DXCM). It appears that the need for glucose monitoring is sufficient that both can proliferate for at least a little while longer. Nonetheless, the threat of such a competent competitor as DexCom, with a focus on the market and an arguably superior product, makes it difficult to value the Libre's future.

Abbott's global nutrition sales increased 11.9 percent on a reported basis and 9.5 percent on an organic basis in Q2. Abbott has a strong stable of nutrition brands including Ensure and Glucerna, as well as Pedialyte and PediaSure. These brands cover general, diabetic, and pediatric/toddler nutrition support. Adult nutrition was especially strong, which is at least partially due to increased focus on maintaining a strong immune system.

Share performance

Abbott is a dividend aristocrat that is likely to increase its dividend at the start of 2022. Many large pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Abbott's current dividend payout ratio is about 40 percent, which is fairly well covered. This also indicates that it is likely Abbott will increase its dividend by about 10-20 percent next year. Probable dividend growth is likely to be a highly demanded quality for equities in the coming months.

Abbott has also been stuck in a rut for the last six months. Abbott had a very strong 2020 due to its Covid-19 testing revenue, but the foreseeable decline this year has weighed on the stock, which peaked in the high $120s in the first quarter.

(Source: Finviz)

This culminated in a capitulation event at the start of June, when Abbott updated guidance to reflect reduced Covid-19 testing. Since then, Abbott has had the opportunity to again become judged based upon the entire portfolio, and not merely Covid-19 related sales.

Abbot stock had a head-shake after reporting earnings last week, but this was unwarranted, as the decline in Covid-19 diagnostics was already factored into the price. The subsequent strong demand for shares not only wholly reversed the decline, but also propelled Abbott to its first daily/weekly close above $120 in quite a while. I believe Abbott is now setting up to quickly move above $125, and potentially make new highs in the near future.

Risks

Abbott derives a considerable amount of revenue from key items, and anything critical to them will be a serious issue. For example, the FreeStyle Libre is going through considerable growth, but it also has serious competition that could affect its future.

Also, like most large pharmaceutical and medical device companies, Abbott is highly sensitive to political risk. Any increased attention upon the company or either industry could weigh on share demand and price. Abbott derives a significant amount of revenue from diabetics, and U.S. politicians appear to like to protect diabetics.

Conclusion

Abbott appears likely to outperform in the second half of 2021. Abbott's probable future EPS and dividend growth are not appreciated by the market. The company's strong and diversified portfolio of assets should be recognized as a high-quality asset. Similarly, Abbott's dividend growth is likely to be a desirable attribute in the coming months. Abbott appears capable of breaking out to new highs in the near term, and potentially melting up into the start of 2022. Moreover, at around the end of this year, Abbott is likely to announce an increase to its dividend payout by ten to twenty percent.