Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly traded copper company, released its second-quarter results on July 22, 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $1,083 million that beat analysts' expectations of rising production and copper and gold prices.

Note: I recommend reading my article on Southern Copper (SCCO) first quarter of 2021 results published on June 8, 2021.

CEO since 2003, Richard Adkerson, said in the conference call:

Our results in the second quarter demonstrate really strong execution of our plans, really strong and favorable pricing for our products. Kathleen mentioned the shipping issue, logistics is an issue globally, if "we had corrected the issue in time" we would have basically met or slightly exceeded our production targets. We've been able to ship everything we produced. We would have beat our sales targets. We also common the mining industry had some one-off type issues affecting production. Without those and with shipping, we would have had a real strong beat on our previous guidance.

Source: Presentation

1-Year Performance

Data by YCharts

Freeport-McMoRan has greatly outperformed most of its peers and is now up a whopping 164% on a one-year basis.

However, FCX has significantly corrected from its recent highs in May. The investment thesis for this dominant copper/gold miner has remained the same since I had covered the company on Seeking Alpha more than five years ago.

Freeport-McMoRan is an excellent long-term investment, even if the valuation is now a debatable issue. In short, the stock can be considered as a perfect proxy for copper.

However, I firmly believe it is crucial to trade short-term your long-term position and take advantage of the increasing volatility. The recent copper price weakness and renewed uncertainty about COVID-19 is a constant reminder of the unpredictable state of this market.

Freeport-McMoRan - 2Q 2021 - Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 3,054 3,851 4,495 4,850 5,748 Net Income in $ Million 53 329 708 718 1,083 EBITDA $ Million 690 1,237 2,140 1,962 2,559 EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 0.22 0.48 0.48 0.73 Cash from Operations in $ Million 492 1,237 1,327 1,075 2,395 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 527 436 388 370 433 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -36 801 939 705 1,962 Total Cash $ Million 1,465 2,403 3,657 4,580 6,313 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 9,914 10,030 9,711 9,809 9,695 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0 0 0 0.075 0.075 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,458 1,461 1,469 1,477 1,483

Source: Company news

* On 6/23/21, Freeport-McMoRan declared Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Stock for the 2Q'21 of $0.075 per share unchanged from the preceding quarter.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $5.75 billion for the second quarter of 2021

The second quarter of 2021 was $5.748 billion, up 88.2% from the same quarter a year ago and up 18.5% sequentially.

The net income was $1,083 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $53 million, or $0.03 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. It was an excellent quarter. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.77 compared with the prior-year quarter's $0.03.

One important element is that the copper price has climbed significantly to a new multi-year record in Q2.

The copper price has reached a high of about $4.75 per pound in May and averaged $4.34 in 2Q'21, a 10.2% increase quarter over quarter.

Source: Kitco

2 - Record Free cash flow of $1,962 million in the second quarter of 2021

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $4,407 million, with $1,962 million in 2Q'21.

3 - Net debt is now $3.382 billion.

On June 30, 2021, consolidated debt totaled $9.695 billion, and consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.313 billion, resulting in net debt of $3.382 billion. FCX had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility on June 30, 2021.

Source: Presentation

The company's cash position is going up significantly, and I would love to see the company start repaying the $2.1 billion debt due before 2024. I consider it a priority for FCX.

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production increased ~21% to 929 million pounds (net 740 million pounds) from 767 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above). The gold production increased to 305K oz. Thanks to the Grasberg mine transition almost completed and 22 M lbs of Molybdenum, year over year.

Sales were 929 M Cu lbs., 305K oz. of gold, and 22 M lbs. of Mo.

Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan the past five quarters:

Price 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Copper price realized - Cu 2.55 3.01 3.40 3.94 4.34 Gold price Realized - Au 1,749 1,902 1,870 1,713 1,794 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 10.53 9.23 9.96 11.62 13.11

Source: Fun Trading

Sales comparison 2Q'20 versus 2Q'21.

Below is the reserves situation as of 12/31/2020.

Source: Presentation

5 - Production outlook in 2021

For 2021, Freeport forecasts consolidated sales volumes to be roughly 3.82 billion pounds of copper with gold sales volumes of 1.3 million ounces. It also expects sales of 85 million pounds of molybdenum for the year.

Source: FCX presentation

For the third quarter of 2021, Freeport expects sales volumes to be 1,035 million pounds of copper, 360K ounces of gold, and 21 million molybdenum pounds.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Freeport-McMoRan is highly correlated to the price of copper, and it is what should be the main subject in your investment analysis. It means FCX will fluctuate depending on the price of copper. Thus, it is crucial to look at the future outlook of the metal before making any solid investing decision.

According to Kieran Clancy, an assistant commodities economist, copper's robust rally in H1 2021 is about to end.

In a recently published report, Kieran Clancy, assistant commodities economist, said that shifting global growth forecasts and growing supply will push copper prices back down to $8,000 per ton by the end of the year, and prices could fall back to $7,500 a tonne by the end of 2022. The new forecast comes as copper prices have fallen 10% from their May highs above $10,000 per tonne. Copper spot prices on the London Metals Exchange are currently trading at $9,343 per tonne. Capital Economic's price target represents another 14% decline from current prices.

Clancy believes that the economic growth in China "remained reasonably robust in Q2," but he sees headwinds to growth intensifying in H2 2021, especially in the copper-intensive construction sector.

Because China is the main consumer of copper and despite global growth still robust, it may not be sufficient to compensate for the weakness expected out of China.

Furthermore, copper supply is increasing as companies take advantage of the favorable price while China's demand is faltering, aggravated by the new virus COVID-19 variant.

Conclusion: I believe FCX is fairly valued now, and it is important to stay vigilant. Watch copper like a hawk.

Technical Analysis

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

FCX forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $35.1 and support at $31. The trading strategy is to sell partially between $35.1 and $38.5 and/or wait for a weakness between $32 and $31.1 to start accumulating again.

Use the RSI indicator to pinpoint divergence buy or oversold/overbought situations. I recommend also looking at the implications of a descending channel and its meanings.

Warning: The chart analysis above is valid only if it is updated frequently. It is what I am doing for my subscribers only (minimum weekly update in my stock tracker with daily RSI)

Watch the price of gold and copper like a hawk.

