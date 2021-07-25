JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has been struggling, like the economy. But moreover, its end markets are on fire, despite the fact that the business is impacted by well documented chip and supply shortages.

Besides the shortages, Intel has been facing a real innovative backdrop vs. the likes of AMD (AMD) as development of smaller chips has been delayed for quite a while now. After investors were upbeat earlier this year amidst the hiring of Mr. Gelsinger and resilient operating performance, doubts have arisen again as Intel is guiding for some margin pressure and perhaps involvement in an expensive M&A transaction as well.

Back To Summer 2020

In July 2020, Intel reported a bombshell second quarter earnings, as the news flow triggered a big sell-off to levels in the higher forties. The company actually saw a big boost from the pandemic as this pushed up demand for its products, at the time anticipated to be a temporary impact.

Second quarter numbers were quite solid as the company guided for full year sales around $75 billion, and adjusted earnings of $4.85 per share. Nonetheless, shares fell from $60 to $50, as a $40 billion reduction in the value of the firm was the result of a delay in the product development, as the 7nm product transition was delayed by at least 6 months. This made that Intel would only see this product arrive late in 2022, or early in 2023, as AMD is set to out compete Intel on this product development.

Despite this very worrying sign, expectations have been very modest at just 10-11 times earnings, as the company was rapidly building up cash again, with the company rapidly eliminating its net debt position at the time. While the valuation was very compelling, I recognized the severity of the situation and therefore decided to only initiate a position in the mid-forties. Those levels were seen later in the year, as shares have been sluggish.

Expectations Rise

2021 started with some good news as Intel was able to hire Pat Gelsinger as the CEO which would succeed Bob Swan. This news was accompanied by upbeat comments about the progress on the 7nm technology front, both encouraging signs. The company furthermore reported full year results which were solid with revenues reported at $77.9 billion and adjusted earnings coming in at $5.30 per share, although the company guided for a somewhat softer first quarter of 2021.

This triggered a decent rally to levels around the $60 mark, as I sold out of my position initiated at $46 a few months before. This profit taking was too quick, as shares even rose to the $70 mark in April. Investors took comfort in the full year guidance which was issued in March, with full year sales seen at $72 billion and earnings seen around at $4.55 per share.

This guidance was quickly hiked in April with sales seen at $77 billion, although the adjusted earnings guidance was only hiked by five cents, with the company using additional sales and operating profits to invest into the business. In July, the second quarter results were comfortable enough of the business to hike the guidance again, with full year sales now seen at $77.6 billion and adjusted earnings seen at $4.80 per share.

Despite this progress, shares have been lagging again, now back to $53 per share, down nearly a quarter from recent highs. The disappointment of investors relates to margin pressure seen in the second half of the year and continued impact of shortage of supplies.

Furthermore, not all investors will be happy to learn that Intel is reportedly in the race to buy GlobalFoundries in a rumored $30 billion deal, equal to $7-$8 per share in terms of Intel's shares, but analysts and investors worry if a big deal is what is really helpful here and now. That seems fair given the underlying performance, and whether it would not be a distraction from accelerating the innovation pace towards 7nm, or smaller, going forwards.

What Now?

Truth be told is that Intel has been doing alright, but on the operational front has been lagging compared to peers which face issues related to material shortage as well of course. Earnings power is still trending at $4.50-$5.00 per share, net debt is down to $9 billion, and, while the company believes it sees progress on the 7-nm front, investors fear this as the company continues to underperform in terms of sales versus peers (read AMD).

Having made a nice $45 entry and $60 exit trade over the past year, I think that current levels start to look appealing again. Shares have fallen quite a bit in a red-hot market, while the business has been doing better than anticipated, hired a new and good CEO, and technological progress reportedly is back on track.

Amidst all of this, I am happy to initiate a true value position again. While I do not expect a near term gain in terms of the technological advancements, some growth and multiple re-rating should realistically leave potential for shares to double in the coming years, so long as the company can regain its competitive position and leadership, while the current valuations seem non-demanding enough (certainly in this environment). Most certainly there are real execution risks to such a compelling potential reward as well, yet the risk-reward here feels good enough again.