Investment Thesis

Investors make an investment decision on an undervalued firm with their research, knowledge, and experiences, thinking it will get better. However, if corporate management keeps doing things wrong, the investment will not profit.

On the other hand, activist investors, in general, have enough resources and expertise to make the corporate management do the right thing. And that is what the public investors lack.

Therefore, I think it is safe to say that investing in a firm with activist investors is more likely to result in value creation.

The story of CCI

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) is a cell tower REIT. There are three cell tower REITs in the United States, including American Tower Corporation (AMT) and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC). The cell tower business in the United States is a mature industry characterized by the strong ability to generate cash flows and little growth potential.

Source: Cohen & Steers

According to an article by Cohen & Steers (CNS), about 80% of tower assets are owned by independent tower operators like CCI.

Faced with little growth opportunities, the tower operators tried to seek more growth. AMT and SBIC decided to continue their tower operation business overseas, where wireless carriers still own most tower assets. At the same time, CCI remained in the domestic market and went into a new business, fiber/small cells. Although fiber and small cells have something in common with towers in that they are communication infrastructure, they also have different business risks because they are new businesses.

As the risk materializes and the company continues to underperform its peers, activist investor Elliott has emerged. Elliott has publicly disseminated the material, making several comments and requests. To summarize the point, CCI poorly managed the company's capital allocation, which means too much investment in low-return assets. And this leads to lowering the firm value due to the decrease in free cash flows while it may look like rapid growth for the firm.

The good thing is the outlook of fiber/small cells is bright. As 5g technology becomes more applicable, data production and consumption will increase exponentially, and it requires more investment in network infrastructure. Elliott also agrees on the outlook. What remains now is whether activist investors can correct the company's less profitable practices.

Source: Cohen & Steers

Valuation

Cost of Capital

I estimated the levered beta of 1.0 using the U.S. REIT industry's average unlevered beta of 0.77 and the current capital structure mix. And with an implied equity risk premium of 4.31% and a risk-free rate of 1.4227%, I calculated the firm's cost of equity of 5.55%

Next, I estimated the cost of debt using the synthetic credit rating of A-. The firm shows an interest coverage ratio of about 3.0x, which is the average ratio of A- credit ratings.

Last, I calculated the cost of capital to be 5.20% by averaging the cost of equity and debt.

Source: Created by the author

Cash Flows

I made two scenarios, the activist, and the status quo, to forecast future cash flows. The activist scenario indicates lower revenue growth, higher margin, more efficient capital allocation, while the status quo scenario assumes the past management style will continue.

I assumed the tower growth would be 2.0% because the industry becomes mature, and CCI focused on the united states, which gives no great upside potential.

As opposed to the tower, fiber and small cells have more room to grow with various and vast 5G uses. I assumed the first five years (1 stage) would show the high growth rate of CAGR 7.0% in the activist case because I think Elliott would limit revenue expansion from over-investment, and 10.0% in the status quo case. And the next five years after that will deliver a modest growth rate of CAGR 5.0%.

Next, the sales-to-capital ratio indicates how efficiently capital is used. A higher number means a more efficient investment because it generates more sales per unit of capital. As you see, the activist case shows a higher ratio of 0.40x than 0.20x in the status quo case. It also reflects my expectation that the activist investor can improve the firm's capital allocation policy.

Last, due to improved capital allocation, the activist case will deliver a higher EBIT margin, while the status quo case will stay at the past average profitability of 30.0%.

Summary

The status quo case and the activist case valuation summary are below.

[The status quo]

Source: Created by the author

[The activist]

Source: Created by the author

The terminal growth rate will be the risk-free rate, and the cost of capital will converge to the REIT industry average. I assumed the probability of failure of 1.0%.

The value is $204.09 in the status quo case and $220.84 in the activist case. This indicates that the company is fairly valued if the firm continues to do what they have done in the past. However, there is more upside potential if the activist investor manages to carry out his plan. In any case, the current market price looks like a good buy.

Risk

I argued that activist investors could do more than retail investors do. I don't think Elliott is simply one of the ordinary activist investors. But, it does not mean they have a 100% chance of success. So, the most significant risk in my valuation is the failure of the activist.

However, even if they cannot carry out their plans, I think there will be changes, at least for the company. Although the change may not be pleasing to the incumbent management, I think it will work for the shareholders.

Conclusion

CCI had an opportunity to promote further growth in the fiber and small cell business based on its excellent tower business. Still, in the past, the market undervalued it compared to peer groups due to an inefficient capital allocation policy.

I expect the value enhancement more positively than other companies I valued before because of the activist engagement. And the valuation indicates that the current share price appears to be at an appropriate level to invest in with such expectations.