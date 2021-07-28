asbe/E+ via Getty Images

One of the scariest risks in real estate revolves around generating rental income. Every month a property is vacant, those monthly expenses need to be paid and, unfortunately, will come out of the owner's pocket. There are many success stories about generating passive income through real estate investing, and while real estate can prove to be lucrative investments, there is a dark side that gets overshadowed by the upside potential. Finding the right tenant and renewing agreements can be tedious and are not necessarily smooth sailing for the owner. As we witnessed through the pandemic, many businesses were forced to close their doors, and still, in the summer of 2021, some of those locations are vacant. What if there was a recession-proof industry, and no matter what the economic landscape looked like, funding in this area would be one of the last to be impacted? Welcome to Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) ('MPT'), a 5% yielding Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that's sole focus is healthcare.

No matter what the crisis is, healthcare infrastructure is critical to society. If there is one thing, we learned from the pandemic, it's never to underestimate the unexpected. In 2019 if you had predicted there would be a global pandemic in 2020 where governments would impose lockdowns and mandate wearing a mask, not many people would have agreed. Society has certainly altered its behavior over the past year and a half. Some companies realized they don't need as much office space as some business functions can be accomplished remotely. In contrast, several types of businesses were impacted by the loss of foot traffic, leading to closures of locations. While many aspects of real estate were impacted during the pandemic, healthcare services remained a critical need. MPT is a global owner of hospitals in 33 U.S. states, six European countries, Australia, and South America. With a portfolio that includes 44,000 licensed beds, general acute care hospitals, and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, MPT is an interesting REIT where its clients are needed regardless of the external factors. MPT represents an opportunity to diversify and expand your REIT portfolio by investing in critical healthcare infrastructure and gaining a 5% yield in the process.

(Source: Medical Properties Trust)

Medical Properties Trust, the overall business and what they do

Formed in 2003, MPW is a REIT focused on acquiring and developing net-leased hospital facilities. The choice MPW made to focus on the acute care sector has proven to be an incredible growth driver while benefiting communities worldwide. Hospitals are central to delivering healthcare in the communities they serve, wherever they are in the world, and MPW is at the center of hospital financing. During 2020 MPW continued its growth trajectory, investing almost $3.6 billion in domestic and international assets while other REITs hit the pause button. Today MPW has a portfolio of 425 properties with an allocation across the following healthcare sectors:

General Acute Care Hospitals 72.7% 201 locations Surgery and medical conditions or injuries

Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals 10.2% 112 locations Recovery and intensive rehab after an injury or illness

Behavioral Health Facilities 8.3% 40 locations For mental, social and physical illness requiring hospital care

Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals 1.6% 20 locations Care that requires an extended stay

Freestanding ER/Urgent Care Facilities 1.4% 52 locations Emergency services not attached to a hospital which include urgent care operators

Other 5.8%

MPW, unlike other REITs in the sector, has emerged as a global leader in healthcare. MPW has over 42% of its business globally, including 89 general acute care hospitals and 81 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. I love diversification, and there are certainly healthcare opportunities outside of the U.S.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Medical Properties Trust)

One of my favorite things to see in real estate is that a property owner utilizes net leases. MPW uses a net lease structure where the tenant is responsible for all costs, including maintenance, repairs, utilities, and taxes. MPW structures long-term deals with 10-20 year initial terms within the lease structure with multiple 5-year extension options. Inflation has been the talk among many financial news outlets for months, and real estate isn't excluded from rising costs. This is why 99% of MPW's leases have inflation-based or fixed annual rent escalators. 90% of MPW's leases have CPI-based escalators, where the contracts include minimum escalators averaging nearly 2% annually. 9% of MPW's agreements contain fixed escalators averaging 2.3% annually.

Medical Properties Trust, a look at the financials

On the financial side, MPW is moving in the correct direction across the board, from a multi-year lookback to the YoY analysis. In Q1 of 2021, MPW had made significant progress compared to Q1 of 2020. YoY MPW increased its billable rents by 24.21% ($41.58 million) and total revenue by 42.27% ($108.86 million). One of the most important things to look at is that MPW achieved this by only increasing their expenses by 13.02% ($23.52 million), allowing them to generate more profits out of the quarter. MPW's net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 102.21% ($82.79 million) in Q1 2021 YoY. These metrics are critical to supporting a growing FFO (Funds From Operations) and AFFO (Adjustable Funds From Operations), which are important numbers income investors in the REIT sector should be aware of.

(Source: Medical Properties Trust)

MPW has a solid financial history when reviewing its income statement. Over the previous five years, its total annual revenue has increased by $800.2 million (111.95%) at an average annual rate of 20.87%. More recently, in the past three years, total revenue increased by $542.60 million or 67.94%. MPW is consistently deploying capital to expand and grow its business which is the driver for its positive financial metrics.

Since 2012 MPW's operating income has increased sequentially YoY forming an excellent track record. In the past five years, operating income has increased by $529.40 million (141.66%) at an average annual rate of 20.20%. Over the past twelve months, MPW's operating income has grown by $54.2 million (6.38%).

MPW's total revenue and operating income growth created favorable operating income margins and net income margins for MPW and its shareholders. In the past three years, MPW has generated an average operating income margin of 67.62%. This transcends down to net income as MPW has had an average net income conversion ratio of 38.46% over the previous three years. More than 1/3rd of every dollar generated finds its way to MPW's bottom line as pure profit.

These metrics allow MPW to continuously grow its FFO which is the metric income investors should pay close attention to. FFO is where the dividend is paid from, so growth throughout this line item is essential to the future of any REITs dividend. Since the fiscal year, 2015 FFO has sequentially increased YoY. In the past three years, MPW's FFO has increased by $354.6 million (73.07%).

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

These metrics indicate MPW is in a favorable position going forward as they are building upon a strong foundation. This is supported by MPW's overall performance since its IPO. MPW has provided shareholders with significant capital appreciation in addition to a growing sustainable dividend supported by an expanding FFO.

(Source: Medical Properties Trust)

Medical Properties Trust's dividend performance

MPW has rewarded shareholders with a quarterly dividend since its IPO. MPW has paid a dividend since Q3 2004 and has provided an annual increase since 2014. Today MPW has an annual dividend payout of $1.12, which is a forward yield of 5.33%. Its 5-year growth rate is 4.33%, with a payout ratio of 64.19%. With MPW providing eight consecutive years of dividend growth, its yield is secure and sustainable.

When searching for a quality REIT dividend, MPW checks off all the boxes an investor should look at. Its yield is an attractive value proposition as it significantly beats the average yield in the S&P 500. MPW has a low payout ratio with a growing FFO, so shareholders can feel comfortable that there is enough firepower to continue the annual dividend increases they have become accustomed to. From a dividend perspective, there is nothing to complain about after looking into MPW's metrics.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

REITs got hammered in 2020, and some are still recovering from the harsh business environment created by the pandemic. MPW has recovered well and, unlike other REITs invested aggressively throughout the pandemic. MPW is an attractive REIT investment because healthcare facilities will always be needed, especially with an aging population. Management has done an incredible job growing all the critical metrics, and every indication illustrates that MPW will continue to grow. Investors looking for income should consider MPW as an addition to their dividend portfolio as this is a 5% yielding REIT with moats that fought off the harshest business environments. While other REITs were slashing or halting the dividend and waiting out the storm, MPW never skipped a beat, invested aggressively, and paid its dividend. I believe MPW's investments will pay off in spades for shareholders in the future.