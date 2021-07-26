J. Malama/iStock via Getty Images

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) appears ready to make all-time highs in the near term. IIPR is a REIT with a focus on marijuana-related real estate, and especially medical use. It was the first publicly traded company on the NYSE to provide real estate capital to the medical use cannabis industry. IIPR licenses operators under long-term, triple net leases.

IIPR continues to benefit from the lack of traditional operators within their industry. This creates an incredible opportunity, but with the understandable caveat that the larger real estate and financial entities are likely to eventually enter and proliferate. They are waiting to enter the market, but they need Federal legislation first. Meanwhile, companies like IIPR have a chance to continue to expand operations.

IIPR primarily enters sale-leaseback agreements with medical marijuana growers, becoming the landlord to the facilities. The development of a facility that can produce for medical use can be expensive, and the costs associated with that are often financed within the leases. IIPR's properties are diversified across 18 states.

IIPR expanded into two states within the first half of 2021, and is likely to continue to grow and expand into more states over time. About three dozen states have legalized medical use of marijuana, so there already exists ample territories to enter. Nonetheless, the below map shows that IIPR is already present in several of the largest probable markets.

(Source: IIPR Presentation)

Capitalization rates are above average in this business because there is greater risk, and also because developing compliant facilities can be expensive. It appears that IIPR should take less of the risk as the landlord than as an operator.

IIPR does not have much debt for a REIT. The company was mostly capitalized with equity. The company has been good about quickly investing capital, and also having their properties under lease. There is always the risk that a future stock offering is forthcoming, but the company's use of raised capital has worked out well so far, and the portfolio is likely to continue to grow its yield.

(Source: IIPR Presentation)

REITs must distribute at least 90% of their income in order to remain untaxed at the corporate level, but that dividend is generally taxed as income rather than at a lower corporate dividend rate. IIPR has maintained a commitment to target 75-85% of its AFFO into the dividend. This has allowed IIPR to increase its dividend per share numerous times over its short existence, with future increases appearing reasonably probable.

IIPR is also one of few companies that is likely to increase its dividend multiple times in a year. Since declaring its first quarterly dividend in mid-2017, it has increased the payout in ten out of the subsequent fifteen quarters. With this history, and the company's continued growth, at least one dividend increase is reasonably probable in the second half of 2021.

(Source: IIPR Presentation)

The executive and vice chairs of IIPR's board, Alan Gold and Gary Kreitzer, founded BioMed Realty Trust. BioMed was acquired by the Blackstone Group (BX) in 2016. I believe that IIPR has a somewhat similar future as BioMed, in that it is a specialty real estate asset that is being developed and which is likely to be a perfect addition to a large real estate or private equity portfolio. Beyond adding exposure to this industry, IIPR provides actual growing cash flow and income. Such an acquisition is not probable in the near term, as any acquirer is likely to refrain from entering this market until the federal government creates rules and regulations.

The Setup

I believe that IIPR has been in a consolidation phase since the first quarter, but that this phase is getting ripe. Stock price is clearly showing a basing and accumulation into forthcoming earnings, where the stock is also approaching prior resistance.

(Source: FinViz with curve added by Zvi Bar)

This is a recurring condition, and it is forming what looks like a nearly perfect two-year cup and handle. (Source: FinViz with C&H added by Zvi Bar)

IIPR is expected to report earnings on August 4th, which appears to coincide well with the stock's accumulation and approaching of its all-time high. I believe that IIPR's earnings and/or a dividend increase are likely to be the catalyst that propels IIPR to new highs within the near term.

Risks

Heightened concerns around regulatory scrutiny, as well as an enhanced need for security, make this appear substantially riskier than traditional real estate. This may not be true, and most traditional real estate appears to contain substantial risk now too. For example, residential real estate appears highly valued and future demand for certain office and retail locations is uncertain.

A continuing risk is the potential for a secondary offering. This is often a risk with an equity that is young and growing, but especially with REITs. Any secondary will dilute existing shareholders, but probably raise capital at a price that will soon become support.

There is a concern that existing facilities could be rendered obsolete by forthcoming federal regulations. While I do expect there to be some shakeout within the industry, IIPR appears well prepared for this eventuality, and possibly designed for it.

Conclusion

Medical marijuana and recreational use are both growing industries. IIPR could become one of the larger landlords to the medical production. IIPR went through a recent consolidation phase, but that appears to be ending as IIPR approaches earnings. I believe IIPR is likely to break out to all-time highs in the near term, and melt up through the end of 2021.