The Long And Winding Road

I have wandered the caverns of Wall Street for more than 47 years now. It has been a wonderful adventure. It has also been a learning experience, where what to avoid was often more important than what to buy. A good warning, in my estimation, is often more helpful than a good suggestion.

Today, I set my sights in that direction, and hopefully for your benefit. It is not the “Big Short” but the “Big Avoid.” Grant’s top 10 Rules, “Preservation of Capital,” mandates this exercise from time to time. I am always on the watch.

Every breath you take and every move you make



Every bond you break, every step you take, I'll be watching you



- Sting

Bonds

No sense going there now. There is no “absolute value” in bonds with yields at their present levels. Inflation has minimized the coupons to hogwash in almost all cases. There is no “relative value” now either with spreads at their present levels.

The Fed is running the show. They are holding interest rates down for the benefit of the United States government. The Fed is part of our government, as mandated by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and what did you expect? The Fed’s Presidents and Governors may have some independence, but the institution, itself does not. The Fed has created a “heaven on earth” for our government, in my opinion, but in the process, and the flip side of the coin, is that it has created a “fixed-income investors’ hell.”

“In the middle of the journey of our life I found myself within a dark woods where the straight way was lost.”



- Dante Alighieri, Inferno

Appreciation in Equities as a Substitute for Bonds

Be very careful here. You are adding to the risk factor enormously, in my view. You are hoping that appreciation will take the place of yield and cash flows, and in the process, you are subjecting yourself to both a single stock’s vagrancies and to the overall market’s vagrancies. I do not recommend this course of action. Carefully chosen funds with yields and cash flows already in place are a much safer strategy, in my estimation.

Take care. Beware.

China’s Equities and Debt

Chinese equities have been plummeting. The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index is now down 8.5% in the last four weeks. This is the steepest decline since May 2019. In fact, more than $650 billion has been erased from the Index, which contains 98 Chinese stocks.

Investing in even the largest of the Chinese companies has been a disaster as the government, the Chinese Communist Party, takes control of the equity markets in ways which were never dreamed of until recently. No “due process.” No “rule of law.” It is just whatever the government decides and when they decide it, and all for the benefit of the government.

The most recent move by the Chinese government has been to declare that the $100 billion educational sector must now operate without profits. This comes after the Chinese government imposed unprecedented fines on DiDi Global (DIDI), right after their recent IPO. Their stock is down 50% since the offering.

The Chinese government will not even allow outside audits of their public companies now. Consequently, the numbers released for these companies, which underlie both their equities and bonds, have all of the value and reality of a balance sheet that is concocted in some back-room opium den. All of the real financial numbers have gone up in smoke.

You have no idea - and I mean none - of what you actually own any longer, and that is just a recipe for disaster. China may be the world’s second-largest economy, but its legal infrastructure bears no relationship to the Western nations. Investing in Chinese securities of any type has become nothing more than a reckless gamble, and the gamble is based solely on the whims of the Chinese Communist Party. The numbers are just concocted out of thin air.

Watch out now, take care



Beware of greedy leaders



They'll take you where you should not go



- George Harrison, Beware of Darkness

There you have them. Grant’s primary warnings. Places you should not go. The sign on the wall says it clearly: STOP! DO NOT ENTER!

