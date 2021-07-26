SaevichMikalai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) (("Intuitive" or "the company" hereafter)) has one of the best combinations of profitability, levered cash generation, growth, and balance sheet metrics of any stock currently in the market. It also has a massive moat and yet is relatively underfollowed on Seeking Alpha. The stock trades at a premium valuation as these combined metrics make it greatly valued by savvy investors. While some have trouble seeing the forest for the trees, Intuitive has crushed the S&P 500 and held its own with many of Wall Street's best such as Apple (AAPL), Visa (V), and Amazon (AMZN) over the last several years and I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Group is the designer, marketer, and manufacturer of the da Vinci System, a robotic-assisted surgery structure. The system is used, among other advantages, to make surgery less invasive. The system is used for gynecological, bariatric, gallbladder and pancreatic, colorectal, hernia, and other surgery types and, as of Q2 2021 earnings, there were 6,335 installed, most of them in the United States. This represents a 10% increase in systems installed over the prior year. The demand for these surgeries will only increase given the needs of our aging population. The company continues to expand internationally, with extensive addressable markets just beginning to be tapped.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha, SEC filings

An important positive aspect of Intuitive's business model is the recurring revenue from service and disposable parts or, as described in Note 5 of the 10-K, "instruments, accessories, and services." This is obviously a key factor in continued outperformance and I describe it in more detail in my previous article featuring the company. Chart created by author with data from SEC filings.

Profitability

The company's margins rival anyone on Wall Street and are an integral factor in maintaining Intuitive's premium valuation. While 2020 saw a small dip due to the effect of Covid-19 on hospitals and elective surgeries, Intuitive is again posting EBITDA margins above 35% and net margins above 30%. The company is not trading based on potential, Intuitive is performing right now and has been for years. For comparison I looked at some of the most successful companies on the planet.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha, *companies with different fiscal years are as of the closest filing period*

Visa is the undisputed net margin champion above, however Intuitive is competing to remain in second place with Nvidia (NVDA). Apple is consistently in the mix, but does not rival Intuitive on net margin, while Amazon and Tesla are still looking to gain traction here. Intuitive has been consistently pushing a 30% net margin for 10 years.

Moving to EBITDA margin, I have substituted Netflix (NFLX) for Visa as Visa has an otherworldly 67% margin that skews the graph. Visa is the conceded champion.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha, *companies with different fiscal years are as of the closest filing period*

With EBITDA margins consistently near, and many times above, 35% Intuitive consistently tops the chart year over year going back a decade. With procedures continuing to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 16% between Q2 2019 and Q2 2021 despite the 2020 slowdown, this bodes very well for shareholders moving forward.

Our overall second quarter procedure growth was 68% compared to a decline of 19% during the second quarter 2020, which reflected a significant adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The compound annual growth rate between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2021 was 16.5%. In Q2, U.S. procedures grew 77% year-over-year, which equates to 16% on a two-year compound annual growth rate basis. OUS markets grew 51% year-over-year or 19% on a two-year compound annual growth rate basis. - Jamie Samath, SVP Finance

Cash Flows and The Balance Sheet

Levered free cash flow (LFCF) is my preferred cash flow metric. While operating cash flow is useful, it does not account for debt payments, CAPEX, or eliminate cash flows from changes in working capital. Levered free cash flow is a better representation of the cash left over after all the company's obligations are met. For this comparison, I am using LFCF as a percentage of net income. In this way the higher the ratio of LFCF to net income, the higher the quality of earnings. I have eliminated some companies from the comparison if circumstances make the comparison invalid and added Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) to stack the All Star field. It is easy to see why these companies outperform markets and are highly valued by shareholders and Intuitive is right in the mix.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha, *companies with different fiscal years are as of the closest filing period*

Intuitive has nearly $4.5B in cash and short-term investments on hand which translates to $37.62 per share. The company maintains a balance sheet free of cumbersome long-term debt and with only nominal other liabilities. This is not a recent occurrence either, as the company has been net-debt free for over 10 years. Intuitive has used its cash and short-term investments to generate $464M in interest revenues over the past 10 fiscal years. A nice bonus for shareholders. The company will also see these revenues rise in a rising rate environment - a small but welcome benefit.

Growth and Valuation

Intuitive has grown revenue at double-figure CAGRs since 2015 and shows no signs of stopping with estimates for robust growth in 2021 and 2022. Due to the Covid effect on 2020's top line revenue, 2021 revenue is expected to grow 29% over 2020.

Additional revenue statistics and trends are as follows: Total second quarter revenue was 1,464 million, representing a 72% increase from last year and a 13% increase from last quarter. The compound annual revenue growth rate between the second quarters of 2019 and 2021 was 15%. Second quarter revenue reflected growth in both procedures and system placements. - Marshall Mohr, EVP and CFO

Intuitive trades at a high valuation, and for obvious reasons. However, there should be a clear distinction between being highly value and being overvalued. First, the company has an imposing moat. Surgeons will train for thousands of hours on these machines in simulators and assisting other experienced surgeons. Once placed, hospitals are extremely unlikely to absorb massive switching costs without compelling reasons. While there are a few competitors in the marketplace, there are none that I rate as a true threat to results at this time. The Da Vinci system has achieved significant market penetration and is used by 47 surgeons within 20 miles of my zip code according to the provider locator. Chart created by author with data from Y-Charts and Seeking Alpha

As shown, investors are willing to pay a premium for shares of Intuitive as with other outperformers. Included in the graph above each equity is the CAGR of revenues over 5 years including 2021 estimates. I also added a current fan favorite Palantir (PLTR) to the mix. Valuation metrics do not exist in a vacuum, which is why Intuitive is a company that should be seen comprehensively. The company has growth, consistency, moat, a massive addressable market worldwide, sticky recurring revenue, enviable margins, and a pristine balance sheet.

The company also has $1.6B remaining from its most recent $2B share buyback authorization which can support the share price in the near term. The company has a history of repurchasing shares of common stock going back to 2009 and I expect the Board of Directors to continue to authorize these programs going forward due to the large cash surplus.

Where Are The Shorts?

Another useful tool in assessing whether a stock is overvalued or highly valued is to see if any of the skeptics are putting their money where their mouth is. Another cash-generating enterprise making luxury margins, which I have written bullishly about more than once, is RH (RH) which has an 11.65% short interest. Does this give me pause? Absolutely. When examining Intuitive the story is much different.

Chart created by author with data from TD Ameritrade

Does having a short interest that is less than Visa and similar to Facebook and Amazon guarantee success? Of course not - but it sure helps investors rest easier.

Risks and Uncertainties

Like all equities, Intuitive Surgical has risks. The lofty valuation gives management little room for error. Significant unexpectedly negative results could shake investor confidence. In the medical field generally the threat of lawsuits, regulations, patent disputes, and others must be navigated with care. While the company invests heavily in R&D in order to stay at the forefront of technology, another competitor could potentially usurp its advantage.

In addition, a resurgence in Covid such that hospitals once again are forced to delay elective or other non life-threatening procedures could cause short-term revenues to suffer, however as in 2020 they would be expected to return upon the lifting of restrictions. This is true both domestically and internationally.

Conclusion

By comparing Intuitive Surgical to some of the world's elite companies, it becomes clear as to why the company is so highly valued and why the stock consistently and significantly outperforms the market. This is not a detached from reality meme stock. Its performance over the last decade ranks among the best. Some are wary of the high valuation and don't look at the company comprehensively, however across-the-board excellence is nearly always in demand. Since covering the stock on May 21, 2021 it has gained over 16% and posted strong Q2 results. It is sometimes difficult for stocks to breach the $1,000 mark, and when Intuitive does, it is likely to stay there unless conditions change. I expect Intuitive Surgical to continue its lengthy history of outperformance for long-term shareholders.