sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) is a Cambridge, MA based pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline focused on debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases. The company aims to improve patient outcomes by applying "translational bioinformatics" to every stage of drug development on a proprietary disease-agnostic platform, enabling the creation and advancement of a wholly owned pipeline. Immuneering Corp. filed a Form S-1 with the SEC earlier in July 2021 proposing to raise $100 million with an Initial Public Offer of shares of Class A common stock. The Company has applied to list the stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "IMRX."

Proprietary platform

The Company leverages insights from human data to identify disease transcriptional profiles to be counteracted upon. Their proprietary Disease Cancelling Technology (DCT) is utilized to identify novel biology, specifically evaluating new ways to drug an existing target, and analyze mechanisms of existing drugs, to generate novel chemistry that overcomes MAPK-feedback loops to achieve optimal signaling dynamics. From the company's S-1 filing:

Our platform is enabled by our ability to efficiently analyze high-throughput molecular-level biochemical assays, including transcriptomics, genomics and/or proteomics, collectively referred to as Omics data. These different types of biochemical assays each provide us with unique information about the molecular mechanisms of disease biology and drug response. Since our inception, we have partnered with industry-leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to perform a variety of analyses that utilize our expertise in translational bioinformatics.

(Image source: company website)

The developers of below listed products have publicly acknowledged Immuneering's analyses:

Ibrutinib (Janssen (JNJ) & Pharmacyclics - acquired by AbbVie (ABBV))

Ipilimumab (Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY))

Daratumumab (Janssen)

Glatiramer acetate (Teva (TEVA))

Pridopidine (Teva).

Pipeline

Immuneering's development is currently focused on treatments for patients with solid tumors caused by mutations of the MAPK pathway and other oncologic signaling pathways. Starting early 2018, after a decade of research & development since formation in 2008, the Company began application of their platform to develop a wholly owned pipeline of orally administered small molecule drug programs. The platform determined the most important characteristics for the creation of their lead product candidate IMM-1-104, a "highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors." The Company plans to submit an IND for IMM-1-104 to the FDA in 1Q-2022.

The Company's current oncology programs target mutations of the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK, or MAPK, and the PI3K/AKT/mTOR, or mTOR, pathways. One or both of the MAPK and mTOR signaling pathways that run parallel to each other, are inappropriately activated in over half of all cancers.

(Image source: Form S-1)

Traditional drugs targeting these pathways can cause toxicity, and be limited by resistance and/or narrow focus on subpopulations with specific mutations. Immuneering products will be designed to cause cyclical disruption of abnormal activation of the MAPK and mTOR signaling pathways while limiting drug-related toxicity.

(Image source: Form S-1)

IMM-1-104 will be profiled in a number of 3D models using the inhouse translational planning to identify the types of cancer that are most likely to be antagonized by the product candidate. The Company anticipates filing additional INDs for at least two other oncology programs, in 2023 and 2024.

Immuneering also plans to leverage their platform to build a neuroscience pipeline initially focusing on Alzheimer's disease ('AD).

(Image source: Form S-1)

Financials

The Company has financed its operations primarily by service revenues and aggregate net proceeds of approximately $81.4 million from the issuance of convertible notes payable, convertible preferred stock including gross proceeds of approximately $24.8 million from the issuance of shares in the second tranche of Series B Preferred in April and May 2021, common stock and the exercise of stock options. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $32.0 million and approximately $30.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company expects the net proceeds from the IPO, plus the existing cash and cash equivalents, to be sufficient to fund their operating expenses and capital expenditures requirements through December 2023. The price and number of shares on offer have not been announced yet. However, the Company's equity based awards and grants during May 2019 to March 2021 show (page 97 of the S-1 dated 7/9/2021) the determined fair value, per share, exercise price ranging between $4.21 in 2019 to $5.77 in 2021.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used primarily to fund the anticipated Phase 1 clinical trial of IMM-1-104 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors, and additional clinical trials; advance other preclinical drug programs; design and develop new product candidates in oncology and neuroscience, and to advance these programs into IND-enabling studies; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Risks

Immuneering is an "emerging growth company" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws and, as such, may elect to comply with reduced public company reporting requirements.

The Company has limited operating history in developing pharmaceutical products, have not completed any clinical trials and have no products approved for commercial sale.

The Company has primarily utilized all its resources and efforts to provide computational biology services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and development of potential product candidates, and securing related intellectual property rights. They have no experience of conducting clinical trials, obtaining marketing approvals, manufacturing a commercial-scale product, or conducting sales and marketing activities necessary for product commercialization.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company has pending patent applications in the United States only, related to the platform technologies, as well as pending patent applications related to the product candidates. They do not have any issued patents as yet.

The Company does not have any committed external source of funds, but will require additional funding beyond 2023, which may dilute the common stock on further sale of equity.

The Company is harboring all their bets on their proprietary platform and technologies such as DCT and Fluency, which are supported by information technology systems for significant elements of the drug discovery process, bioinformatics and computational biology software systems, database of information relating to product candidates and their role in the targeted disease process, amongst others. The information technology systems are highly vulnerable to disruptive events whether natural or human-induced. Any failure of the information technology systems and proprietary technologies will materially harm the Company's business.

Bottom line

The Company has recently appointed Michael Bookman as the General Counsel and Secretary effective 7/20/2021. Mr. Bookman joins Immuneering from Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), where he served in the same position and played a key role in Frequency's IPO in October 2019. It has to be seen how he steers Immuneering's IPO.