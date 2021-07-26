Lilium CEO Daniel Wiegand - SPAC On Track (Video)

Jul. 26, 2021 5:30 AM ETLilium N.V. (LILM)PLTR, HON, JOBY, ACHR, EVTL1 Comment6 Likes
CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Electric vertical takeoff and landing company Lilium CEO Daniel Wiegand joins us to discuss closing SPAC deal with Qell Acquisition in Q3.
  • With Palantir and Honeywell as investors and partners, Lilium is in a race with other aviation startups to deploy battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travelers to beat urban traffic.
  • How Lilium differs from a growing list of electric vertical takeoff and lift companies going public through SPAC deals.

Daniel Wiegand, co-founder and CEO of electric vertical takeoff and landing company Lilium, joins us to discuss closing its SPAC deal with Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) in Q3. Lilium, which counts Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) and Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) as investors and partners, is in a race with other aviation startups to deploy battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travelers to beat urban traffic and hop between cities. Lilium is part of a growing list of electric vertical takeoff and lift companies going public through SPAC deals including Joby Aviation (NYSE:RTP), Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACIC) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:BSN) - how Lilium's offering is different from its competitors.

This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.48K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.