Lilium CEO Daniel Wiegand - SPAC On Track (Video)
Summary
- Electric vertical takeoff and landing company Lilium CEO Daniel Wiegand joins us to discuss closing SPAC deal with Qell Acquisition in Q3.
- With Palantir and Honeywell as investors and partners, Lilium is in a race with other aviation startups to deploy battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travelers to beat urban traffic.
- How Lilium differs from a growing list of electric vertical takeoff and lift companies going public through SPAC deals.
Daniel Wiegand, co-founder and CEO of electric vertical takeoff and landing company Lilium, joins us to discuss closing its SPAC deal with Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) in Q3. Lilium, which counts Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) and Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) as investors and partners, is in a race with other aviation startups to deploy battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travelers to beat urban traffic and hop between cities. Lilium is part of a growing list of electric vertical takeoff and lift companies going public through SPAC deals including Joby Aviation (NYSE:RTP), Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACIC) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:BSN) - how Lilium's offering is different from its competitors.
