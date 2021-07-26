kasinv/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a one of the few technology names which has been lagging quite a bit, as continued growth means that investors have seen some multiple compression, albeit modestly. The long term run up of the business is unprecedented (which I know all too well, having sold out far too soon as well), yet this was a $400 stock in the summer of 2018 already.

In the three years which followed shares have risen just about $100, or just over 25%, marking a dramatic underperformance vs. some other (technology) names, and in fact the wider market. This is interesting as Netflix sees continued growth, albeit that the law of large numbers and increased competition is weighing on the growth pace of Netflix here.

2019 - A Base Case

Early in 2020 Netflix posted its 2019 results with shares trading at $350 per share at the time. Full year revenues were up 28% to nearly $20.2 billion as growth was accompanied by great operating leverage, with operating earnings up a billion to $2.6 billion. This resulted in net earnings of nearly $1.9 billion, or $4.13 per share, resulting in a very high multiple of course at around 85 times earnings. With a $158 billion equity valuation, the enterprise valuation came in nearly $10 billion higher as a result of heavy spending on content, valuing the business at roughly $168 billion, or more than 8 times sales.

With 167 million subscribers across the globe, often shared with and between households, the actual leadership across the globe is very dominant, as Netflix is and was the undisputed leader in this industry, despite emerging competition. Despite this competition, the company targeted real operating leverage already ahead of the pandemic for the year 2020, with operating margins set to rise at least 300 basis points of sales. This implies that without revenue growth additional EBIT to the tune of $600 million was projected last year.

The company started 2020 with 28% revenue growth in the first quarter, albeit accompanied by a big improvement in operating margins, as already guided for. The company added more than 15 million members during the quarter, clearly driven by the impact of the pandemic, as streaming content obligations were flattish around $19 billion, putting an end to the growth of these liabilities.

It always takes some time for these new additions to result in real revenue growth as 25% growth was posted for the second quarter, with more than 10 million members added during the quarter. Third quarter growth slowed down to 23% as the big membership momentum in the first half of the year made that net additions just surpassed 2 million members for that quarter. The company ended the year on a solid note with 22% revenue growth and more than 8 million member additions, although the end of the year is seasonally strong with regard to additions.

These results made that full year sales nearly hit the $25.0 billion mark as operating profits rose some $2 billion to $4.6 billion. Some charges and higher interest expenses held back the growth in earnings per share to $6.08 per share. With shares trading around the $500 mark at the start of the year, multiples were similar at around 85 times as both shares and earnings have done well during the pandemic and at just over 9 times sales.

2021 - Story Of Two Tales

Netflix started 2021 on a softer note as first quarter membership additions of 4.0 million were a bit softer than the 6.0 million guided for, important as the competition is only heating up across the globe. Despite the softer additions, it is the underlying results which are still solid with revenues of nearly $7.2 billion being up 24% year-over-year as operating margins of 27% improved more than 10% from the year before.

The company guided for second quarter additions of just a million members, in part the result of the re-opening of the trade, difficult comparables and competition. Second quarter results, revealed in July, indicated just over 1.5 million membership additions. Sales were up 19% to $7.3 billion as operating earnings of $1.8 billion were down a bit from the first quarter, but still very solid.

This means that earnings already come in at $6.72 per share in the first half of this year, more than the entire earnings posted in 2020. Comparables become more difficult as growth is slowing as a result of the lower membership additions, as the reopening means that new productions can be made as well, with Netflix being forced to invest more in its catalogs, after investments have been lower since the pandemic started. Another headwind is the factor with growth mostly coming overseas, as the US membership basis declined over the past quarter. This creates a drag on margins, with average prices being the highest in the US.

With revenues now trending at $30 billion a year and margins realistically coming in around 20%, I peg operating profit potential at around $6 billion. With net debt rapidly being tackled, and thus no real net interest expenses due anymore going forward, and applying a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at $5.0 billion, close to $11 per share. In that case, current valuations come in around 46 times earnings, with shares trading at $515 here.

This is a steep multiple, yet for a leading player in this interest rate environment it could be justified. On the other hand, it is very true that membership growth is hampered by competition, the law of large numbers and the tough comparables as a result of the pandemic. On the other hand, potential tougher reviews of multi-used accounts could artificially boost user growth, but it could furthermore result in reduced engagement on the platform as well.

What Now?

Truth be told is that amidst great operating leverage so far this year, the valuation multiples (reflected in the price-earnings multiple) is rapidly coming down. Despite the big improvement in earnings, the remaining price-earnings multiples are high as the company has some headwinds in terms of slower growth in net additions, and short term margin pressure with more money undoubtedly spent on content as well, much needed to fend off competition, replenish the content library, and allow for continued user growth.

One potential upside is that of the move towards games, although that is a very tough market to penetrate (historically). Nonetheless, this is a market with great potential as the current traction and infrastructure make Netflix one of the few and better positioned names to move into this huge market, albeit that this is likely a multi-year effort, with unpredictable outcomes beforehand and likely a smaller potential market based on the user count.

Hence, I think Netflix still is valued in my neutral zone, after having been optimistic on the name in the past, but too often having held a neutral position on the stock. Earnings momentum is currently strong and concerns about losses and content liabilities are no longer an issue, but now the focus will likely move to lack of growth, or slower growth from here.

Thus, shares continue to trade in my neutral zone, although any potential dip or continued stagnation in the share price means that valuation multiples start to look more compelling from here.