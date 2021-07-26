Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Today, I continue my series of articles providing an in-depth discussion of dividend exchange-traded funds with a note on the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

SDY is a financials- and industrials-heavy income-focused ETF mindful of yield and quality. In short, SDY is something in between REGL and NOBL, with a tilt towards the highest-yielding established dividend growers but with a slightly looser DPS increase criterion if compared to the one NOBL has.

SDY was not a top performer in the past, given high-yield stocks lagged behind their high-growth counterparts in the 2010s, and breathtaking capital gains are unlikely to be achieved in the future. However, as an income-generating pick, SDY clearly deserves attention.

In fact, the purpose of SDY is to resolve the long-term conundrum of dividend aristocrat investors: how to generate an above-market yield while also not losing on quality and consistent DPS growth? So SDY slightly lowered the bar for consistent dividend increases, to 20 years, while also added mid-cap players to the mix and weighted the constituents by indicated dividend yield allowing top payers to occupy the highest positions in the stock hierarchy.

Among the unquestionable advantages of the fund is its A+ Dividend grade, which essentially means it easily trounces most of the U.S. equity ETFs with one of the highest dividend yields and impressive DPS growth that other funds can only dream of. Just for context, the fund boasts an 11.7% 3-year dividend CAGR, which is above NOBL's rate of 8.7%. Most U.S. equity funds simply cannot keep pace with both, as the asset class median is just 3.9%.

Investment Strategy

Incepted in November 2005, SDY tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index that is reconstituted every January, while rebalancing also happens in April, July, and October. A constituent cannot have a weight greater than 4%.

This benchmark set rather high standards that were designed in order to make the index portfolio comprise only top-quality, resilient dividend payers capable of rewarding shareholders and delivering capital gains going forward even in a challenging economic environment.

In theory, every stock in the S&P Composite 1500, the index encompassing three echelons of the U.S. stock market, should be eligible for inclusion. However, when the regular DPS growth filter is applied, the list of candidates shrinks quickly. A company must consistently increase its annual dividend for at least a fifth of a century, no matter the economic circumstances. For many players, especially cyclicals, that is simply not achievable. This rule was slightly relaxed if compared to the large-cap aristocrats that must be upping their payouts for 25 years, thus marginally decreasing the overall quality of the portfolio.

However, as mentioned in the research paper published by the index provider this June, the index constituents have been increasing their dividends for 37 years on average, a fairly impressive streak that covers a few recessions. Moreover, 8 companies have been growing their DPS for 58 consecutive years. This alone tells a lot about SDY's dividend durability.

It is worth remarking that though the S&P 1500 is a starting universe, too-small companies cannot qualify for the high-yield aristocrat club since stocks with market values below $2 billion are not welcome in its portfolio, as mentioned on page 4 of the methodology. If current constituents have become cheaper for whatever reason, their place in the portfolio would be secured if they are still valued above $1.5 billion.

Again, precisely like in the case of REGL that I've covered recently, S&P Dow Jones Indices does not apply any additional quality screens that are supposed to predict a looming dividend reset or identify value traps, ignoring the payout ratio, the earnings quality, capital efficiency, and metrics related to financial position. The rationale again looks intuitively evident: if a company managed to increase the dividend for 20 years, it must have top-class financial health, so there is no reason to examine it in greater depth. Another way of saying, the shareholder rewards growth story tells everything investors should know.

Interestingly, though the index is calibrated using a smart-beta approach like the other aristocrat benchmarks, its hierarchy is based on the indicated annual dividend yield, while in the case of NOBL, stocks are weighted equally.

SDY Portfolio

As of July 22, there were 112 stocks in the SDY portfolio. Top-heaviness is barely an issue, as the top-ten cohort accounts for just slightly north of 20% of the net assets. The median dividend yield of the holdings is marginally above 2%.

With the median market cap of $21.6 billion, this aristocrat fund has most of the assets parked in large-cap players that account for 67% of the portfolio, while there are no small-caps, at all. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a healthcare heavyweight and a dividend king that has been increasing its quarterly DPS for 58 years, is the largest company in the SDY equity basket, boasting over $452 billion market capitalization. On the contrary, 3% yielding Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) is the smallest, valued at only $2.6 billion.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), the over 6% yielding supermajor I have been long since October 2020, is the fund's largest investment at the moment, with a 2.6% weight. In 2020, XOM was roughly tested amid the oil market carnage, but even last year's spring doom & gloom did not precipitate the dividend reset. As the supply-demand imbalance has triggered the steep oil price rebound, I hope its medium-term DPS growth story is safe. However, if it fails to increase the dividend this year for any reason, it will lose its place in the noble cohort forever.

Regarding sectors, SDY is financials-heavy, with almost 16% of the NAV allocated to banks, insurance companies, etc. Its total returns are also heavily influenced by industrials that boast over 15% weight, followed by consumer staples with a weight of 14.7%. This mix worked nicely during the heyday of the capital rotation - the first months of 2021, which I will discuss later in the article. For the rest of the year and for the long haul, amid the rotation back to tech, I seriously doubt this sector combination would be capable to deliver market-beating returns.

Remarks on Quant Data

As anecdotal evidence suggests, high dividend yields typically point to the fact a company is underpriced. Well, some of the SDY holdings do have strong value characteristics, like Cardinal Health (CAH) or the above-mentioned TDS that boast A+ Quant Value grades. Their counterparts from the healthcare and communication services sectors trade at far more generous multiples. However, this does not make SDY a value investor's dream. In fact, equities deemed underappreciated (above B- Value grades) occupy just 35% of the portfolio, while those with overinflated multiples have around 36% weight.

At the same time, SDY's exposure to stocks exhibiting growth characteristics is also barely large: only ~23% of its holdings sport growth scores above or equal to B-, like Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is anticipated to outperform the materials sector with higher revenue and EBITDA growth this year.

Finally, I should say that the SDY holdings' profitability is fairly strong, as almost 82% of the net assets are parked in equities that are unquestionably ahead of their sector peers regarding margins and capital efficiency as they have at least B- Profitability score. This should secure dividend growth going forward.

Brief View on Total Returns

As I said above, SDY has been shining earlier this year. Truly so, as in early May, its YTD total returns surpassed 21%, easily outpacing NOBL, SPTM that tracks the S&P 1500, SPY, and IWF. Growth was clearly out of favor.

But if we take a look at the last month's return, we would notice that SPY has regained its lost shine and trounced the dividend aristocrats. IWF that encompasses growth names from the Russell 1000 has also gained momentum.

Meanwhile, SDY's result is the weakest in this group.

The longer-term total returns are also anything but impressive. In the last five years, SDY failed to outperform both SPY and NOBL.

Final Thoughts

By definition, dividend aristocrats should have wide moats that undergird their ability to keep ahead of the competition, be capable of launching new products that customers would love, innovate, and adapt, while allocating capital in a carefully calibrated, proficient way, navigating economic cycles, the ups & downs of commodity markets, stock market turbulence, etc. Without that, they would be simply incapable of increasing dividends for decades. All of them are mature, established, roughly time-tested businesses. In sum, all these together with the 2.5% standardized yield make SDY a fund to consider for a long-term income investor.