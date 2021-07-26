Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) recently struck a deal to sell a 9.9% stake in its Life & Retirement (L&R) unit to Blackstone (BX) for $2.2bn, as well as for BX to manage a portion of the L&R investment portfolio and purchase its $5.1bn affordable housing portfolio. The sale of the L&R stake will not come as a big surprise to investors given AIG had previously outlined plans to separate the unit through an IPO, but the implied valuation of the L&R unit at ~1.1x book was a positive surprise. While AIG stock has traded up post-announcement, valuations remain underwhelming at ~0.7x book value (ex-AOCI) despite the increased capital deployment optionality. The 2Q21 earnings call next month could be a key catalyst.

Data by YCharts

Life & Retirement Stake Sale Moves AIG a Step Closer Towards IPO

To recap, BX has agreed to pay $2.2bn in an all-cash transaction for a 9.9% stake in AIG's L&R business, with the agreement also stipulating AIG entering into a long-term strategic asset management relationship with BX to manage an initial $50bn of the existing L&R investment portfolio. Over the next six years (when the asset management partnership will renew), BX will likely see its assets under management from the deal increasing to $92.5bn. Through Blackstone's long-dated perpetual capital vehicle (BREIT), BX will also acquire AIG's interests in a $5.1bn U.S. affordable housing portfolio in an all-cash transaction.

Source: Blackstone Earnings Presentation

While this announcement is a step toward initiating the separation process, AIG's previously communicated plan for an IPO of 19.9% of its Life & Retirement unit still appears to be intact. For one, BX COO Jon Gray made it clear it will not be buying out L&R, noting on the 2Q21 call last week that "in terms of use of capital, we have talked about being a balance sheet light company. We will not own a majority of an insurance company." In my view, AIG likely saw the deal as an excellent opportunity to sell its initial stake while also benefiting from a best-in-class manager coming in on the L&R investment side. Plus, with the gain on the sale of the affordable housing assets also utilizing a portion of its foreign tax credits, AIG now has the option to list more of L&R going forward.

Explaining the Valuation Premium

The $2.2bn AIG is receiving for its 9.9% stake in L&R implies a valuation of ~$22bn for the entire unit, which in turn, entails a 1.1x multiple on the pro forma adjusted book value (per AIG's latest filings). As many life insurance peers trade at an (implied) discount to book, this seems to be a positive surprise at first glance. That said, I suspect the higher multiple paid by BX likely accounts for the additional benefits from the strategic asset management relationship. In particular, managing a portion of AIG L&R's investment portfolio means BX is likely receiving favorable terms for its fee income, and thus, the 1.1x book value multiple likely doesn't reflect the standalone valuation for the L&R unit.

On balance, I view the deal as a win/win - while BX could gain from the incremental yield on the assets it will manage for AIG, the current L&R portfolio already has relatively high allocations to below-investment-grade assets, limiting AIG's opportunity cost. Plus, AIG gains optionality on the proceeds, through which it can generate incremental earnings through reinvestments or initiate shareholder returns (via buybacks/special dividend) well ahead of an IPO event.

Increased Capital Deployment Optionality

In total, AIG is receiving ~$7.3bn of proceeds (pre-tax), which could be used to deleverage further (note AIG had at a group-wide debt to capital ratio of ~28% at end-1Q21) or to accelerate capital returns. This could expand meaningfully should AIG also move ahead with listing an additional portion of L&R via the planned IPO.

Source: Investor Presentation

Assuming AIG keeps the L&R debt to capital ratio at ~30%, they would need substantially less capital (~$2bn or so) to get the ex-L&R business to a target ~25% debt to capital ratio, which should leave a healthy portion of the proceeds available for capital deployment. This could prove conservative, though, as including the gain on the sale of the affordable housing assets (~$301m carrying value as of 1Q21), AIG likely needs <$2bn to deleverage the remainco. Thus, assuming a ~21% tax rate on the proceeds and ~$3bn (of the ~$5.8bn after-tax proceeds) is used for incremental buybacks in FY22, AIG could see high-single-digit % accretion to the FY22 EPS run-rate.

One Step Closer Toward an L&R IPO

Net, I think the AIG setup looks promising heading into earnings. With the 9.9% L&R sale finalized at 1.1x book, well above many life insurers trading at a book value discount, I see the deal as a win/win, combined with the sale of its affordable housing portfolio. Plus, AIG now has substantial capital flexibility to pursue value accretive initiatives such as debt restructuring or buybacks. Further, an IPO of L&R remains on the table and could unlock incremental value from here. Expect the 2Q21 earnings call to be a key catalyst – in particular, details on the amount of the proceeds to be allocated for debt reduction/shareholder return as well as the potential timing and size of the IPO will be worth watching out for.