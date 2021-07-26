Tim Boyle/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

As many of you know, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is essentially the remnants of what was once a cell-phone, wireless, and semiconductor giant. Motorola spun-off its semiconductor operations into Freescale - which was subsequently gobbled up by NXP Semi (NXPI) in 2015 to create the world's largest supplier of automotive chips. In 2011, Google (GOOG) bought Motorola Mobility for ~$12.5 billion in order to be beef up its wireless patent portfolio. Also in 2011, MSI sold its wireless network infrastructure business to Nokia Siemens for $975 million. As a result of all these asset sales, many investors wrote off MSI as a "has been" and an relatively empty shell of the old Motorola. Yet all MSI "has been" doing is generating excellent free-cash-flow, buying back shares, increasing its dividend, and growing its stock price. Shares have returned 20%+ since my bullish Seeking Alpha article in February. The outlook going forward continues to be excellent due to MSI's potential for higher margin and video and software sales - which represent favorable recurring revenue opportunities - combined with what is a very "sticky" government business for its traditional radio products portfolio.

Earnings

The Q1 EPS report was released on May 6th and the results were bullish: MSI delivered Q1 records in revenue, operating earnings, cash-flow, and quarter-ending backlog. Highlights included:

Revenue of $1.8 billion - up 7% yoy.

GAAP EPS of $1.41; non-GAAP EPS of $1.87 - up 26% yoy.

Free-cash-flow of $318 million - up from $260 million in Q1 of FY20.

The quarter was notable for a 15% yoy revenue gain in the Software & Services segment:

Source: Q1 EPS Report (edited by the author)

As can be seen from the graphic above, the S&S Segment delivered 42.8% of MSI's total revenue. Better still, S&S operating earnings grew faster than sales as margins expanded (up 310 basis points yoy). As a result, S&S's GAAP operating earnings of $221 million were almost 3x that of the more traditional Products & Systems Integration Segment ($77 million).

In addition, note that of the quarter-ending backlog of $11.3 billion (up 8% yoy), the higher-margin S&S segment backlog was up $548 million yoy as compared to the $318 million yoy increase in the PSI Segment. That being the case, it is clear the primarily growth catalyst for MSI going forward is in higher-margin video and software sales as compared to its very solid and traditional radio products portfolio.

Shareholder Returns

During Q1, MSI delivered $318 million in free-cash-flow. That's an estimated $1.84/share based on the average of 173.2 million shares outstanding during the quarter and compares very favorably to the $121 million in cash dividend payments during the quarter. FCF was up 22% from the $260 million in FCF generated in Q1 of last year.

As a result of the strong quarterly FCF, backlog, and business trends, MSI increased its share buyback program by $2 billion. That equates to an estimated 5.3% of MSI's current $37.6 billion market-cap. Personally, I would rather see MSI split that allocation more favorably in the direction of the dividend (the current quarterly dividend is $0.71/share - or $2.84 on an annual basis - which equates to a current 1.28% yield). However, it's hard to argue with MSI's stock buyback program when the company's 5-year total returns are greater than 250% - more than double that of the S&P500:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since 2011 MSI has reduced its total number of outstanding shares by a whopping 51% at an average cost of $61.98/share:

Source: May Investor Presentation

Considering the stock closed Friday at $221.70, that is pretty much the definition of a very successful buyback program.

Going Forward

But those returns are in the rear view mirror. Going forward, note the company raised the mid-point of its full-year FY21 non-GAAP earnings guidance to $8.75/share. That's up $0.19/share from the previous midpoint of $8.56/share (+2.2%).

At the current stock price of $221.70, and based on the midpoint of management's non-GAAP EPS guidance ($8.75/share), MSI is trading at a P/E=25.3x. While that may appear to be fair-value and perhaps suggest a HOLD rating, I continue to be bullish on MSI. That's because the company's acquisitions in video related technology have - and will likely continue - to pay dividends. Video represents an estimated $15 billion TAM opportunity for MSI and includes video surveillance, in-car systems, and body-worn cameras. Integrated with MSI's cloud-based video security and command center software, growing video sales will be likely be converted into growing ARR (annual recurring revenue).

MSI continues to make strategic video-related tuck-in acquisitions. Just this month the company announced it was acquiring cloud-based mobile access control operator OpenPath Security. CEO Greg Brown said:

This acquisition enables us to combine the power of video security and access control together, providing unprecedented situational awareness, where every physical entry and exit is authenticated and recorded with access control and video.

OpenPath Security features will likely be relatively quickly integrated into MSI's Azure-based CC command central evidence cloud platform.

The company expects to grow video revenue 20% in FY21. Indeed, on the Q1 conference call Kelly Mark - MSI EVP of Software & Services - reiterated expectations for a 20% increase in command center software sales in FY21:

We're still tracking to the 20%. We're pleased with the growth we got, the 30% in Q1, but as we come into the back half of the year, the growth rates associated with Q2 through Q4 will benefit from the softer comps of what we saw in 2020 on Covid impact and not to mention the other thing is we have some very large NGCS deals, which we won last year that will start contributing revenue in the back half of the year. So going to the approximately 20% is something that we are still targeting.

As I mentioned in my last article on MSI, given the ARR associated with video and command center sales, one could argue MSI's current valuation is on the low-end. That is especially true given that the company's more traditional LMR (land mobile radio) business is also very sticky. That's because customers typically buy a customized Motorola network which they then own. That means MSI's customers make a capital investment in a network which they then expect to monetize in the future by adding subscriptions and fees. That being the case, said customer is highly unlikely to switch vendors and spend millions of dollars for a replacement and/or redundant network. Instead, most customers will choose to simply pay MSI to add capacity to their existing Motorola network.

Risks

Possible risks include increased competition, semiconductor shortage impacts (which so far have been minimal), and the potential for reduced global government spending due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Valuation

MSI's growing video and software related ARR revenue base combined with a very sticky LMR business means the company has a very solid and clear-line-of-sight to a steadily growing and quite dependable revenue base. While I am not making the case that MSI is similar to, or growing as fast as, true SAS-based companies like Synopsys (SNPS) or Ansys (ANSS) - which trade at forward P/E's of 44.0x and 52.5x, respectively - MSI's forward P/E=25x does looks relatively cheap in comparison given its ability to generate excellent FCF while growing its recurring revenue base requiring with a relatively modest cap-ex spend (only $52 million in Q1).

Summary & Conclusion

MSI's Q2 EPS report is due out on August 5th and estimates are for $1.92/share. Expect another beat - with EPS coming in closer to $2/share - as the company continues a strong bounce-back from the Covid-era downturn in 2020.

Current FY21 analysts' consensus EPS estimates are for $8.80/share, or slightly above management's current guidance. That's rational given that MSI has a history of beating estimates (and did so by a whopping $0.25/share in Q1):

Source: Seeking Alpha

FY22 estimates of $9.75/share equate to a current forward FY22 multiple of 22.7x. Given the company's growing ARR and margin growth - which I expect to continue going forward - that's cheap. As a result, MSI will likely continue to trend higher. My price target by year-end is $250 - up another 12.8% from here. At $250, MSI would trade at an estimated 25.6x consensus FY22 estimates of $9.75/share - and that estimate may in and of itself be on the low-end. It would not surprise me if MSI earned $10/share in 2022.

Bottom line: MSI is a BUY. As can be seen by MSI's total returns and FCF generation, this is one old-dog that can still hunt.

I'll end with a five-year price chart of MSI and note that - based on the company's excellent FCF generation - I expect another double-digit increase in the dividend later this year (last November the dividend was increased by 11%):