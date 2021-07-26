funky-data/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) originally went public in March 2018 at a price of $21, though officially opened at $29. Despite a few years of some turbulence after reaching a low point of under $17 in late 2019 the stock has eclipsed their opening price and is now trading above $30. Despite the rocky start to their public life, I believe the solid fundamentals and attractive valuation will drive further upside to the company over time.

Dropbox allows users to store, share, and collaborate documents and has become a big benefactor of the global pandemic and shifting trends in work from home. In essence, they provide cloud-based storage for users, making it easier and more efficient for companies to store and share their documents. In a time where more companies are open to a work from home environment, having effective document storage and sharing capabilities is becoming a requirement to operate smoothly.

Data by YCharts

Given the company's strong operating model and impressive margins, I continue to see upside to the stock even when looking at more traditional P/E valuation method. The stock's revenue growth is good at around 10%, but it becomes a little more difficult to value based on a forward revenue multiple.

However, using pretty conservative estimates and assuming the stock's forward P/E multiple remains consistent, there is a clear path towards a $40 stock over the next 12-18 months.

Investors should look more closely at this name as we head into Q2 earnings as this could be a long-term secular cloud winner.

With the stock's short interest still hovering around 10%, the recent news of Elliott Management's investment could subdue some of this pressure. One Wall Street Journal article speculated that Elliott likely owns a stake of more than 10% and while speculation over what Elliott Management could end up doing with Dropbox is unknown, I see this as more of a positive catalyst than a negative one.

Elliott Management has a track record of solid execution with their investments and I believe with them being an activist hedge fund, there are more opportunities for Dropbox to be acquired than before. Considering their relatively cheap valuation when looking at forward P/E, this could be a potential for significant value.

For example, if we use Yahoo Finance's 2022 EPS estimate of $1.35 and use a forward P/E multiple closer to 30x, rather than the current 23x, this could yield a take-out price of $40.

Dropbox Overview

Dropbox offers several subscription plans that cater to their diverse group of clients, which include both individuals and enterprises. They offer a free subscription model which offers the basic features and functions. However, Dropbox does a good job upselling their services with more advanced functionalities for both individuals and businesses.

By offering subscription-based plans, the company's revenue model is very recurring and highly visible. In fact, 90%+ of the company's revenue is recurring, making it highly predictable for both Dropbox and investors. Plus, once an individual or business starts to use Dropbox as their storage service, the recurring revenue is very sticky.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite Dropbox focusing more on individuals and smaller-sized businesses, they do a great job offering a simple, easy user interface. According to Datanyze, Dropbox has over 20% market share, with Google having the largest market share at 35%. Despite Google being a massive technology company with connections to millions of companies, Dropbox is able to compete well in their niche part of the market.

Source: Datanyze

When we take a brief look at some historical financials, it's clear this software company is profitable and will continue to expand their FCF. First, non-GAAP gross margins continue to expand and are nearing in on 80%. While I doubt gross margins will expand much from these levels (pretty typically of software companies to be around 80%), the strong margins present significant opportunity to expand non-GAAP operating margins over time.

Source: Company Presentation

Non-GAAP operating margins have nearly doubled since 2018 and ended 2020 around 21%. While this is significant growth over just two years, the company's SaaS-based operating model enables them to achieve economies of scale, which can further improve margins over time. I wouldn't be shocked to see margins tick up gradually each year for the next 5+ years.

The most impressive stat is the company's ability to generate FCF. With a FCF margin of nearly 26% in 2020, Dropbox is able to re-invest heavily into their own business without tapping debt or equity markets for capital. Investors tends to place a higher valuation on software companies with strong growth, path towards margin expansion, and sufficient FCF.

Stock Poised for More Alpha

With Dropbox now trading above the IPO opening price of $29, investors have a lot more to look forward to. Typically, companies are faced with high switching costs when it comes to the cloud providers as it becomes expensive and time consuming to migrate the data. Thus, Dropbox experiences low customer churn, further adding to the benefits of their already highly recurring SaaS-based revenue.

Over time, I would expect Dropbox to continue to expand on their open ecosystem (ex: they already work with Zoom). As more third-parties work with Dropbox, it makes their offering even more compelling. Users on Zoom are able to directly share files via Dropbox and in the new work from anywhere environment, companies are more likely to use cloud-based data storage and sharing services than ever before.

Dropbox continue to have room to expand their paid-user base in addition to upselling current customers. While new users are always a source of growth, Dropbox has significant room for growth just within their current user base.

Source: Company Presentation

For example, the company has over 700 million registered users, though only ~15.5 million are actually paying users. This represents a conversion rate just north of 2% and remains an area of growth opportunity. Even if Dropbox were unable to gain any more users, but were able to expand their conversion rate to 2.5%, they would gain around 2 million paying users, or growth of 13%.

While unrealistic to assume their conversion rate significantly improves each year, Dropbox already has a massive user base. Thus, the potential is there for higher conversion. Their free model is a great tactic to entice users to actually use Dropbox services. In addition, they offer several paid versions of their services with different levels of experience based on pricing tiers. By offering a lower price point, Dropbox could attract even more users to convert into paying users.

In fact, their average revenue per user has increased to $132.55 as of the end of Q1, up significantly from $117.64 at the end of 2018. This demonstrates Dropbox's ability to continue to upsell products to their existing customer base. As their users realize the benefits of have a cloud-based storage and sharing provider, they are more likely to pay a premium price for this service.

On top of this, Dropbox has a growing ecosystem of partners that integrate Dropbox into their services. As previously mentioned, users of Zoom are able to share files via Dropbox. With an expanding ecosystem, more third-parties will integrate with Dropbox, thus making Dropbox services even more difficult to replace.

Source: Company Presentation

On top of that, the conversion rate of paying users being up-sold to premium plans continues to improve. While this can be seen in the company's ARPU continuing to increase, Dropbox also recently noted that 20% of paying users are now on premium plans, up significantly from only 5% at the end of 2017.

So without even needing to expand their new user base, Dropbox can continue solid revenue growth by improving their conversion rate of # of paid users in addition to up-selling these paid users to premium services.

Valuation

With many software companies, valuation tends to be a little difficult to gauge. In many cases, investors will look at the long-term revenue growth outlook and place a premium forward revenue multiple on that. However, Dropbox is a little more unique in that revenue growth might only grow around 10% for the next few years.

Source: Company Presentation

Based on the company's target operating model, gross margins are expected to remain around current levels of 78-80%. However, non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to continue to tick down (economies of scale), leading to operating margin of 28-30%, strong improvement from the 21% level seen in 2020. In addition, Dropbox is expected to generate $1 billion in free cash flow over time, significantly adding to the company's stock value.

So while revenue growth is not like the 20%+ seen in other fast-growth software names, Dropbox already has strong profitability characteristics and has demonstrated their ability to generate consistent free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

I would expect Dropbox to continue to trade at a premium relative to their closest competitor Box (BOX). Nevertheless, with the stock trading around 5.5x forward revenue, investors can still see a lot of upside to the name, even if revenue only grows 10% for the next few years. With strong market share, consistent profitability, and room for further penetration within their existing customers, Dropbox has several vectors of growth to propel them higher over time.

Data by YCharts

While not many investors look at P/E multiples when looking at SaaS-based cloud companies, Dropbox is unique given their profitability levels. At around 23x forward EPS, I believe the stock is extremely undervalued. Considering the broader S&P 500 trades around 22x forward EPS, investors should feel more comfortable about Dropbox's growth potential relative to the broader market.

Assuming the multiple holds constant, Dropbox has the potential to out-earn the S&P for many years to come. If revenue were to consistently grow around 10% and the company consistently expands their operating margins towards 30% (from 21% in 2020), it would not be a shock to see EPS grow 15-20% over the next several years. This does not even take into consideration potential share repurchase, which the company has been executing as of lately.

Yahoo Finance currently shows Dropbox EPS of $1.35 in 2022 and if we assume this grows 15% in 2023, we could see 2023 EPS of $1.55. Using a 23x multiple would yield a price target of $36. However, these estimates are pretty conservative considering I am not taking into account consistent beat-and-raise quarters in addition to only 15% EPS growth in the out year.

Given these above factors, I would not be shocked to see the stock closer to $40 by the end of next year.

Dropbox can also give investors direct exposure to cloud trends without having to pay a premium valuation. Yes, other cloud-based stocks might have higher upside to them, however, valuations are requiring investors to pay a significant premium to take part in this trend. With strong fundamentals and a highly recurring business model, the stock has plenty of upside to go.