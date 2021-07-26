Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Green Growth Machine At A Fair Price

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is the clean energy YieldCo of parent company, sponsor, and external manager NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). What that practically means is that NEE finances future renewable energy developments partially by selling stabilized assets with long-term contracts in place to NEP. As I explained in "The Green Energy Revolution Has Just Begun":

NEE's means of raising capital is NEP's means of growing cash flow.

NEP just reported mediocre second quarter results due to below-average power production from its renewable assets, partially offset by higher income from its natural gas pipelines. The good news is that a sizable new acquisition from NEE was announced, and NEP's cash available for distribution ("CAFD") guidance of $600 million to $680 million was maintained for 2021. Management believes that CAFD will still come in on the high side of that range.

More importantly for dividend growth investors, NEP still expects to continue raising its distribution per share at a 12-15% annualized pace through at least 2024.

My estimate of NEP's 2021 CAFD per unit is between $3.66 and $3.74. (Guidance for total CAFD is between $600-680 million, units outstanding are ~76 million, and management believes that NEP will finish out the year on the high end of its CAFD guidance range.) So let's say it will be $3.70, which assumes that total CAFD will come in around $662.5 million for the year.

That amounts to a price to CAFD of 20.0x for NEP.

I consider that a better-than-fair price to pay for such a fast-growing renewable energy company, especially considering NEE trades at a 30x price-to-earnings ratio, renewable energy producers more broadly (RNRG) trade at a 26.8x P/E ratio, and the S&P 500 trades at a forward P/E of around 25x.

Source: NEE/NEP Q2 2021 Presentation

Growth

That previously cited article, "The Green Energy Revolution Has Just Begun," is a deep dive into the ownership structure, management incentive alignments, and historical growth of NEP. In it, I mention that one of NEP's most valuable assets and competitive advantages is its partnership with NEE — specifically, NextEra Energy Resources ("NEER"), the unit of NEE from which NEP acquires most of its assets. NEER is the largest developer of renewable energy assets in the world.

During the second quarter, NEER expanded its renewable energy and battery storage development backlog by 1.84 gigawatts. That is good news for NEP because much of those new projects, once completed and stabilized with a long-term power purchase agreement in place, could end up in NEP's portfolio.

Management recently announced that NEP has entered into an agreement to acquire a 590 MW portfolio of geographically diverse wind and solar projects from NextEra Energy Resources. Most of the assets (510 MW) are utility-scale wind and solar projects, while a small minority (80 MW) are distributed solar. The portfolio sports a weighted average remaining contract life of 17 years and an investment grade counterparty credit rating of BBB+.

Source: NEE/NEP Q2 2021 Presentation

The agreed price for these assets is $563 million, and they are expected to generate around $45 million in annual CAFD. That amounts to a run-rate CAFD yield of 8%.

To finance this acquisition (and a previously announced 400 MW wind portfolio), NEP issued around 700,000 common units during the quarter at an average price of $71.43, raising around $50 million. In addition, NEP continued its creative financing efforts through convertible equity and debt during the second quarter. Namely, in June, the company raised $500 million in 0% coupon convertible debt maturing in three years.

Moreover, the company renewed the equity ATM program to allow for $300 million of common share issuance over the next three years. At the current share price, that would amount to a little over 4 million shares, or 5.3% dilution based on the current share count of 76.6 million. That's about 1.77% dilution per year from the ATM program.

As long as NEP can continue to finance acquisitions through accretive equity issuance, convertible equity and debt deals (basically deferred equity issuance), retained cash flow, and maybe some occasional low-cost debt, buying assets at around an 8% run-rate yield will continue to fuel massive growth.

It bears noting that external growth in 2021 looks very impressive. Announced acquisitions year-to-date amount to 990 MW for 2021, compared to around 500 MW of acquisitions in 2020. NEP expects to almost double its acquisitions YoY!

On the Q2 conference call, an analyst asked a question about the many new players entering into the renewables space, whether it be pension funds, alternative asset managers, or European big oil companies. What will this do to returns? Will it compress yields on stabilized assets?

Rebecca Kujawa, CFO of both NEE and NEP, responded to the question by saying:

...this market is absolutely growing significantly, and we expect it to continue to grow significantly for years to come. So from our perspective, the pie absolutely is getting bigger. Over a long period of time, our market share has remained very strong in the 20-ish percent range for wind and probably in the mid-teens, occasionally a little bit higher... probably in the mid teens on solar, and storage has actually been higher than both of those, as this market has grown significantly over the last couple of years. When we look out, we focus on both maintaining market share and also maintaining attractive returns.

Notice that Kujawa did not really answer whether increased investor interest in renewables is compressing returns. I would interpret this to mean that, despite a growing number of available projects, the sheer magnitude of capital rushing into this space is indeed pushing yields down.

For example, historically, NEP would acquire "drop-down" assets from NEE at a higher CAFD yield than 8%, but supply-demand dynamics have caused an upward repricing of those assets.

The good news for NEP is that its cost of capital has fallen over time as well. For instance, NEP recently paid off 4.25% interest-bearing debt with 0%-coupon convertible notes. This saves NEP about $3 million per quarter in interest expenses.

As another example, since the onset of COVID-19 and especially since the election of pro-renewables President Joe Biden, NEP's trailing twelve-month dividend yield has been driven down about 30-50 basis points below its long-term average.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, NEP should be able to continue finding increasingly attractive financing options in order to maintain its impressive growth streak.

Financial Results

In the second quarter, NEP generated CAFD of $151 million, which works out to CAFD per share of $1.98. However, recall from the previously cited article on NEP that NEP actually only owns 42.8% of the NEP OpCo, with the remainder owned by NEE. Thus, the portion of CAFD attributable to NEP is $0.85.

Comparing that to the $0.637 distribution paid out in Q2, we find that the quarter's payout ratio sat at around 75%. That is on the high side, considering that NEP's payout ratio is normally in the high 60% range.

Year-to-date, NEP OpCo has generated CAFD per share of $4.40, which amounts to $1.88 attributable to NEP unitholders. Comparing that to the $1.26 paid out as distributions YTD, the payout ratio drops to 67%. That is roughly in line with its average payout ratio in recent years.

YTD, CAFD is up 11% year-over-year, but Q2 CAFD was down 9%. So what happened in Q2?

In short, the wind didn't blow hard enough! More specifically, wind generation came in at 93% of the long-term average, compared to 100% in Q2 2020.

Source: NEE/NEP Q2 2021 Presentation

As such, renewables revenue was down 4.5% YoY, partially offset by 18% YoY growth in natural gas pipeline revenue.

This weaker than expected wind generation reduced EBITDA by $22 million. If not for this weak renewables performance, EBITDA would have been up 6.6% YoY. Instead, EBITDA was roughly flat: $350 million versus $349 million in the second quarter of last year.

Source: NEE/NEP Q2 2021 Presentation

However, one weak quarter does not upset the long-term prospects of NEP, nor did it cause management to lower guidance. In fact, management expects to finish the year on the high end of its CAFD guidance between $600 million and $680 million.

Source: NEE/NEP Q2 2021 Presentation

Another thing to keep in mind, though, is that CAFD takes out the beneficial effect of tax credits. These credits are not negligible. Adding those tax credits back in, CAFD would be down a mere ~2.5%.

Now, I believe it is a good thing that CAFD is reported after the tax credits are taken out, because those tax credits will not be there forever. Nor should they. Renewables proponents have made much hay out of the fact that wind and solar are competitive with fossil fuels on a cost per MWh basis. If (or when) generation costs continue to fall for renewables, tax credits will no longer be needed to put the proverbial thumb on the scale.

Now, turning briefly to the dividend, it's notable that since NEP IPO'd about six years ago, the dividend has increased by over 250%. The chart below does not factor in the most recent quarterly dividend increase.

Data by YCharts

This new quarterly distribution is $0.6625, representing a 15% YoY and 3.8% QoQ rise in the distribution. NEP's historical and planned dividend growth is simply unmatched in the "midstream" renewables space.

The balance sheet also remains in good shape.

Long-term debt to assets (minus goodwill and deferred income taxes) sits at 36%, and long-term debt to EBITDA is 2.81x. Net debt to EBITDA is a bit lower at 2.73x. NEP enjoys a total of $2.2 billion in liquidity, including $113 million in unrestricted cash, but a good chunk of that liquidity will need to be used to fund the already announced acquisitions.

Risks

Despite a solid business model in a growing industry operated by a skilled management team, there are some risks to the "buy" thesis for NEP of which investors should be aware.

Inclement weather could prevent normal functioning of PV panels and wind turbines.

Consider the Texas winter storm event in February, in which NEP took a $180 million revenue hit due to frozen wind turbines. Some scientists believe that climate change will cause extreme weather events to increase in frequency. If so, it would be a supreme irony that climate change has a disproportionately negative impact on the very power generation equipment that is supposed to mitigate it.

I am not a meteorologist or climate scientist, so I can't comment on the climate change issue. But regardless of climate change, inclement weather is always a possibility that could negatively impact NEP's ability to fulfill its end of PPAs.

Counterparties/customers could be forced to default on contracts due to unforeseen events like wildfires.

The obvious example of this is Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), a California utility that went bankrupt a few years ago after taking responsibility for starting a forest fire that consumed numerous homes and multiple lives. The newly post-bankrupt PCG accounted for 15% of NEP's contractual revenue in 2020.

The utility's bankruptcy was so disruptive to fellow midstream renewable company Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) that the latter was forced to severely cut its dividend until PCG had gone through the bankruptcy process. Though NEP's counterparties are mostly large, investment grade utilities, corporations, and governments, it's always possible that a major counterparty is forced to default on its PPA with NEP.

Bottom Line

You may have noticed in the chart above that wind production differs by region of the US as well as by month. That, to my mind, underscores the importance of diversification across geographies and energy sources. The wind doesn't always blow and the sun doesn't always shine everywhere, but it's a safe bet to assume the wind will blow and sun will shine somewhere.

As such, every new acquisition materially improves the quality of NEP's clean energy portfolio.

At an annualized dividend yield of 3.57% and a 20.0x CAFD multiple, NEP looks attractive for dividend growth investors.