I last wrote about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) on November 4, 2015. At that time, I wrote:

I continue to feel that OHI is a good value which should reward shareholders with a long-term perspective.

This article will update that 2015 article to see if I was right about OHI being a good value then and pin down whether it is a good value for you now.

OHI Has Rewarded Shareholders for Years

Omega Healthcare Investors describes itself thusly on its website:

Omega Healthcare Investors is a triple-net, equity REIT (NYSE: OHI) that supports the goals of Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Assisted Living Facility (ALF) operators with financing and capital.

As others have pointed out, this is a "growth field" due to immutable demographics. I think everyone who has been paying attention this century knows that the population is aging and ALFs and SNFs are seeing growing clientele. It is a case of being in the right sector at the right time.

However, just because a sector is in a growth phase does not tell us whether a stock within that sector is necessarily worth buying right now. You have to look at both the forest and the trees to decide that.

As I discuss below, OHI is a solid income performer with definite limitations. It's easy to get jaded about solid performers. They don't get a lot of publicity, shareholders begin to take their returns for granted, and skeptics try to out-think both the market and management to find something negative to say about them.

This has been the case with OHI for years.

Back when I wrote that article in 2015, the comment section was full of skeptics. You would have thought that OHI was about to go out of business, with some talking ominously about "Black Friday" and REITs getting "hammered" after an exceedingly common market sell-off for the entire REIT sector.

I think comments on my several OHI articles have been the most negative comments I've ever received - though, comments on articles I wrote about Arbor Realty were pretty hostile, too. But that's another story.

Anyway, you heard the same complaints back then as now about OHI having too much debt and so on.

Typical short-term, short-sighted thinking that contains a grain of truth but ignores the beautiful view.

Well, let's see what has happened with OHI since I wrote that article.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above chart, the price of OHI has increased slightly since late 2015, though the ride has been a bit bumpy at times. If you were patient and waited for OHI dips, you would have made out even better than simply buying when I wrote the article. The same goes for selling on price surges if that is your game. But just buying then and holding until now - two fairly random dates - worked, and worked well.

The annualized total return for OHI over that period is 9.4%. That's the kind of return I can live with, though not exceptional.

You need to remember that OHI has paid a healthy and rising dividend throughout. That is the foundation for those solid total returns. If you invested then, you would now sit in a very similar posture despite all the ups and downs in the interim. The stock is still in the $30s, it still has a lot of naysayers, and it still pays that attractive dividend.

Steady, solid performance is nothing to sneeze at. It will get you to your destination as long as you take a firm hold of the tiller, make occasional adjustments, and don't let go.

Reviewing past performance is important because it may give you a clue as to future performance. It's also important to keep us all honest and accountable about the real possibilities with these kinds of stocks. They don't all soar to the heavens like a Tesla or crash to the depths as some Cassandras would have you believe. There's a place in many diversified portfolios for a steady and reliable performer like OHI, where you can look back on after five years and say, "That worked."

The main point is that the past five years proved that OHI is a classic income stock. If you are looking for huge price rises, it may not be the stock for you. However, if you want some steady, reliable income with good total return possibilities, OHI may fit the bill.

We also can establish this another way, by looking at OHI's financial performance over recent years.

OHI's Financial Performance Has Been Solid

Let's review OHI's basic financial metrics over the past five years so we get a basic view of its tendencies.

OHI Total Revenues Net Income EBITDA FFO Net Debt 2016 900.8 366.4 831.1 660.1 4,273.2 2017 908.4 100.4 636.0 444.3 4,486.2 2018 881.7 281.6 774.0 - 4,530.3 2019 928.8 341.1 843.0 640.0 5,112.0 2020 892.4 159.3 770.2 555.9 5,005.7

OHI Financials from 2016-2020, all amounts in $000s. Source: Seeking Alpha.

I like to look at a REIT's key annual metrics to get an overview of how it does over time. Is it improving, having problems, or stagnant? The numbers don't lie.

OHI's numbers shown above are not bad. The slight increases in Total Revenues and EBITDA from 2016-2019 suggest that OHI was making a minor amount of progress. Then came the pandemic hit in 2020 and things deteriorated a bit, which is understandable. But the deterioration was minor, and thus in my view, OHI passed the 2020 stress test.

For me, the most interesting column is the last one, Net Debt. While OHI's net debt has grown over the past five years, it appears that the company is making an effort to curtail it. We can argue about what the level of net debt means (I'll discuss this further below), but the figures show the company isn't allowing debt to balloon out of control.

Overall, I give OHI passing grades for its annual performance since 2016. However, it also is clear to me that OHI is a "slow grower" and not dazzling anyone with a rising share price.

Let's see what the most recent quarters can tell us.

OHI Total Revenues Net Income EBITDA FFO Net Debt Q1 2020 253.0 89.9 230.7 181.0 5,171.7 Q2 2020 256.4 99.3 236.0 186.5 5,188.5 Q3 2020 119.2 (91.3) 66.8 15.1 5,137.0 Q4 2020 263.8 61.4 236.7 173.3 5,005.7 Q1 2021 273.8 160.0 250.2 170.2 5,356.5

OHI Financials from 2016-2020, all amounts in $000s. Source: Seeking Alpha.

OHI hasn't released its second-quarter 2021 earnings yet, but I believe the trends are fairly obvious from past quarters. Total revenues, Net Income, and EBITDA are both up but also subject to uncomfortable fluctuations down. FFO is down but not by much. A fairly unremarkable progression.

Net Debt is up but also not by much. I believe that investors who are overly fearful of the company's debt - and have been so for years - are just hyper-sensitive to downside risks. OHI has shown a good ability to manage its debt and is not piling on more than it can handle.

The Dividend is the Best Reason to Invest in OHI

Let's look at this practically. Seeking Alpha lists OHI's payout ratio at 80.65%, with a 3.47% five-year dividend growth rate. The company has paid the quarterly dividend for 17 years. That's pretty reliable income.

OHI yield since 2016. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at some other facts regarding the dividend. OHI paid the dividend throughout the 2020 stress test. That's not bad, considering the yield.

Barring another bout of extreme economic turbulence, the dividend should be safe. As the chart above shows, it has been remarkably stable for the past five years.

At the moment, the dividend (about 7.16% as I write this) is right in the midpoint of its typical range, as shown in the graph above. It is in the "Goldilocks" zone - neither too hot nor too cold.

Some investors question the safety of the dividend. I disagree that the dividend is in peril for several reasons. I will rely a great deal on easily verifiable financial data for this argument.

First, OHI's metrics in this area are okay if not all stellar. For instance, Net Long Debt/EBITDA (TTM) currently sits at 661.14%. While that sounds scary, it actually is not that far off the 653.71% for the sector. Similarly, Total Debt/Capital (TTM) is 56.59%, near the sector median of 49.69%. Other metrics are better than the sector median, sometimes much better. These include Interest Coverage (TTM), FFO To Gross Margin (TTM), and FFO to Total Debt (TTM). It's a mixed bag, with nothing really troubling in my view.

If, as some suggest, OHI is a bad credit risk due to its debt, someone better get on the phone quickly to the credit rating agencies. S&P has OHI at BBB-, Moody's has it at Baa3, and Fitch rates it at BBB-. Those are investment-grade ratings. The experts at the agencies aren't too concerned about OHI's debt. Why should you be?

Second, as mentioned above, OHI operates a business that is in a demographic growth phase. I've learned over the years that being in the right sector at the right time is more important than choosing a top company in the wrong sector. Maybe that's not fair, but it's a reality that I have observed.

If a rising tide lifts all boats, the aging population should puff wind into OHI's sails for a long time. However, let's not get too excited about this demographic wave. Some estimates place the CAGR for the U.S. skilled nursing facility and rehabilitation market through 2028 at 3.4%. That is nice to see but not exactly spectacular growth.

That kind of growth should provide support for the sector for years but nothing spectacular. Slow, steady growth with nice, reliable dividend payments.

Third, OHI has established a track record that indicates that management is committed to the dividend. If they lacked commitment, the 2020 stress test was an excellent opportunity to show it. They maintained the juicy dividend, and, as they say, the proof is in the pudding. The years of dividend growth speak for themselves.

OHI five-year total return 2016-2021. Source: Seeking Alpha.

OHI's total return has been okay over the past five years, as shown in the above chart. On the other hand, it has lagged the S&P 500 Index despite paying that fat dividend. For some investors, a big dividend may be worth that sort of underperformance versus the Index. This is a tradeoff you may have to make with OHI, though nobody can foretell the future.

As Clint Eastwood said in "Magnum Force" (1973) "A man's got to know his limitations."

I prefer stocks that give both an attractive dividend but also provide price outperformance. You should review some of my recent articles about other income stocks if you think that's an impossible combination. Here's the quick answer: it isn't.

For these reasons, I feel that OHI is fairly valued right now but not a bargain. The lack of growth is balanced against the substantial dividend. If you want a fast grower, you might want to look elsewhere. If you want a nice yield paid on a quarterly basis that likely will grow over time, OHI is a worthy candidate.

I expect OHI to raise the dividend again by a small amount late in 2021. However, I doubt the stock will spurt substantially higher whether it does or not. OHI has found a home in the $30s for years (including when I wrote my 2015 article) and I think you'll have a chance to buy it around where it is or lower for some time.

I would consider being a buyer in the low $30s and certainly in the $20s, should those levels be reached anytime soon. Then again, you are giving up the dividend by waiting, so I'm neutral on that strategy. The $40s would provide a nice zone to take profits.

I picked up some OHI stock during the 2020 stress test at a substantially lower price than where it is right now. I sold most of it but also kept some shares for the long term. That reflects my own view that OHI is a safe haven, a solid company that is a rock during tough times but not exceptional in good times. It is kind of like Linus' blanket (for those who are familiar with "Peanuts").

To sum up, OHI is not a bad investment in the right circumstances as long as you recognize its strengths and limitations. I am writing this article roughly two weeks before the company announces its second-quarter 2021 earnings, and it is always possible that they could change the equation. However, it's hard to imagine them substantially altering my view of OHI that I've developed over many years unless they are extraordinary.

Conclusion

OHI is in an essential healthcare sector with growing demand. That should provide support for its revenues and the substantial dividend for many years. In other words, both likely will continue the slow but steady growth that OHI has exhibited for years.

However, the company has not demonstrated, at least to my satisfaction, that it can take exceptional advantage of its growth opportunities. This is despite the fact that Omega's well-established steady and sedate performance may be a good fit for many investors. Its dividend certainly beats a Treasury bond yield by a mile. With that, though, comes the inherent risk that management might do something unpleasant with the dividend (of course, the Federal Government also could do something unpleasant with debt limits and so forth, but that's exceedingly unlikely), take on a risky acquisition, or whatever.

If you aren't expecting much share price growth, can withstand price swings both up and down with equanimity and are looking for big quarterly dividend payments, OHI may be a good fit. If that enticing 7% dividend yield is not sufficient for you by itself, however, you might want to keep looking.