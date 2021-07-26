damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This article will take a look at Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG). ASG invests in a wide variety of different-sized growth companies uses 3 sub-portfolios to focus on small, mid, and large-cap growth stocks. The recently completed rights offering offers a lower entry point to a fund with cash to spend.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Determining whether or not a fund can deliver a reliable stream of income starts by looking at the distribution coverage over the last year. And the first step in determining distribution coverage is to look at how much the fund's portfolio earned. That is shown by the total NAV return. So how dis ASG do over the last 12 months?

Data by YCharts

41.5% looks quite impressive even with the recovery from the COVID crash boosting numbers. And while I do say this every time, it is still true that good returns can be squandered by too generous a distribution. So next, we need to look at how the NAV of ASG did over the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

A 28.72% increase is also pretty impressive and does support the idea that the distribution was covered. So how generous were the distributions over the last 12 months?

Source: CEFData

Pretty generous actually. There was one special distribution and 4 quarterly distributions that included 2 increases. I like increases in the distribution and I like special distributions, but only if they can be supported. So let's figure that out next.

Distributions totaled $0.76 for the last 12 months. Using the average NAV of $7.793 that is a yield on NAV Of 9.75%. Using the peak NAV value of $8.73 that is a yield on NAV of 8.70%. Both of those numbers are well below the total NAV return of 41.5%. So based on the yield on NAV being lower than total NAV return and NAV increasing, the distribution looks well covered to me.

Long-Term Trends

While it is a good thing that the distribution has been well covered over the last year, a recovery from the COVID crash can make anything look good. That is why I like to look at longer spans of time. Longer spans of time reduce the impact of luck or timing. I like to look at what the fund managed to earn over the last 3 years. So how did ASG do?

Data by YCharts

An 82% total NAV return, with a 22% 3-year CAGR certainly looks impressive. And given that ASG has a distribution policy that distributions 8% of NAV a year, it looks well covered from these numbers. But let's work through the whole process just to be sure. So how has NAV done?

Data by YCharts

I see some things I like and some reasons for concern. Outside of the COVID recovery, NAV looks to have been flat. It dropped quite a bit at the end of 2018 (almost as much as the COVID crash) and then recovered. But I do like the 11.5% CAGR. So, next, we look at the distribution.

Distribution totaled (including the one special) $1.70 over the last 3 years. Based on the average NAV that is a total yield on NAV (not an annual number) of 26.07% or a yearly average of 8.69%. The total yield number is below the total NAV return number of 82%, while the average yield number is below the yield on NAV CAGR of 22%. So while I will want to look at longer trends in the NAV history, over the last 3 years the distribution looks well covered.

Data by YCharts

There is a modest uptrend in NAV over the last 10 years averaging about 5.6% year. Some years it pulls ahead of that rate, and then later pulls back. Generally positive in my opinion and offering good opportunities to add shares and boost returns. Let's look at how the portfolio has done versus the S&P500 growth index.

Data by YCharts

So, over the last 10 years, the total return on ASG's portfolio has lagged the S&P500 growth index. In part that is because it isn't perfectly efficient to turn capital gains into regular income. But also, this is due to ASG including significant amounts of small and medium cap companies which have lagged the large-cap growth companies, particularly over the last 5 years. This is atypical and when things revert back to the norm, there is potential for ASG to make up for this lag.

Distributions are not uniform, as one would expect since they are a fixed percentage of the NAV. A generally upward trend which is what I like to see.

Future Distribution Coverage

ASG has a somewhat unusual structure as it is structured as a union between 3 subfunds, each with its own manager. The 3 subfunds each concentrate on a subsector of growth stocks, one is in small-cap growth stocks, one is in mid-cap growth stocks, while the third concentrates on large-cap growth stocks. Normally the large-cap growth stocks lag the other two, but for the last few years, this hasn't been so.

Source: CEFData

I don't see any red flags. I think IT and healthcare will grow very nicely over the next few years, so I like the high allocation to those sectors. I note that Amazon (AMZN) is the 6th largest holding, down a bit from where one might expect to find it. This is a product of only about a third of the portfolio being in large-cap growth stocks. This is also why UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Visa (V) aren't higher.

Source: CEFData

Comparing the performance to peers, ASG was the top performer in both market price and NAV return for the last 5 and 10 years. It was also the top performer in NAV returns over the last 3 years but fell to 4th place in price returns. Over the last year, the fund has fallen towards the back of the pack. In part, particularly most recently, this is due to the just-completed rights offering (more on that below).

I like the fund's holdings. I like management's performance. I like the focus on smaller cap stocks. I don't see a problem with the fund being able to cover its 8% of NAV distribution policy.

Impact of Rights Offerings

ASG completed a rights offering of 10.66 million shares at a price of $8.21 on June 29. This increases the share count by about 25% since the offering was oversubscribed to the maximum number of shares. Depending on the net price the fund received, it will shave some 15 to 20 cents off of NAV.

Data by YCharts

In the chart above, we can see the fairly typical decline in the premium to NAV as the offering was to be priced at 95% of the lower of the average market price in the last 5 days of the offering period or the NAV on the expiration day. The market price of a fund declines when a rights offering is active because some shareholders will sell thinking they can buy shares back later at a lower price. While others will sell some of their shares and use the rights offering to replace them, taking the chance that they can get them back at a lower price. Certainly, the lower price now offers a better entry point.

Conclusion

The 7.96% yield is supported by a fully covered distribution. The rights offering has given management more than $80 million in cash to deploy to new assets. I think that since 67% of that will go to companies outside of the usual large-cap suspects, that there is a good chance that management will find good picks. We will need to see the NAV increase to $9 or so in order to get a regular distribution hike. I don't think we will see a special distribution as large as last year, but we might see one because of the big increase in NAV.