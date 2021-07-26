Evaluating CEFs: ASG's Multi-Cap Growth Strategy Provides Attractive Income
Summary
- The yield being just short of 8%, ASG is an attractive income play if it can support the distribution.
- I continue my series on CEFs looking beyond the yield with a look at ASG which just completed a rights offering.
- The recent price decline and the well covered generous distribution make for a good income choice in the growth sector.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
This article will take a look at Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG). ASG invests in a wide variety of different-sized growth companies uses 3 sub-portfolios to focus on small, mid, and large-cap growth stocks. The recently completed rights offering offers a lower entry point to a fund with cash to spend.
I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Determining whether or not a fund can deliver a reliable stream of income starts by looking at the distribution coverage over the last year. And the first step in determining distribution coverage is to look at how much the fund's portfolio earned. That is shown by the total NAV return. So how dis ASG do over the last 12 months?
41.5% looks quite impressive even with the recovery from the COVID crash boosting numbers. And while I do say this every time, it is still true that good returns can be squandered by too generous a distribution. So next, we need to look at how the NAV of ASG did over the last 12 months.
A 28.72% increase is also pretty impressive and does support the idea that the distribution was covered. So how generous were the distributions over the last 12 months?
Source: CEFData
Pretty generous actually. There was one special distribution and 4 quarterly distributions that included 2 increases. I like increases in the distribution and I like special distributions, but only if they can be supported. So let's figure that out next.
Distributions totaled $0.76 for the last 12 months. Using the average NAV of $7.793 that is a yield on NAV Of 9.75%. Using the peak NAV value of $8.73 that is a yield on NAV of 8.70%. Both of those numbers are well below the total NAV return of 41.5%. So based on the yield on NAV being lower than total NAV return and NAV increasing, the distribution looks well covered to me.
Long-Term Trends
While it is a good thing that the distribution has been well covered over the last year, a recovery from the COVID crash can make anything look good. That is why I like to look at longer spans of time. Longer spans of time reduce the impact of luck or timing. I like to look at what the fund managed to earn over the last 3 years. So how did ASG do?
An 82% total NAV return, with a 22% 3-year CAGR certainly looks impressive. And given that ASG has a distribution policy that distributions 8% of NAV a year, it looks well covered from these numbers. But let's work through the whole process just to be sure. So how has NAV done?
I see some things I like and some reasons for concern. Outside of the COVID recovery, NAV looks to have been flat. It dropped quite a bit at the end of 2018 (almost as much as the COVID crash) and then recovered. But I do like the 11.5% CAGR. So, next, we look at the distribution.
Distribution totaled (including the one special) $1.70 over the last 3 years. Based on the average NAV that is a total yield on NAV (not an annual number) of 26.07% or a yearly average of 8.69%. The total yield number is below the total NAV return number of 82%, while the average yield number is below the yield on NAV CAGR of 22%. So while I will want to look at longer trends in the NAV history, over the last 3 years the distribution looks well covered.
There is a modest uptrend in NAV over the last 10 years averaging about 5.6% year. Some years it pulls ahead of that rate, and then later pulls back. Generally positive in my opinion and offering good opportunities to add shares and boost returns. Let's look at how the portfolio has done versus the S&P500 growth index.
So, over the last 10 years, the total return on ASG's portfolio has lagged the S&P500 growth index. In part that is because it isn't perfectly efficient to turn capital gains into regular income. But also, this is due to ASG including significant amounts of small and medium cap companies which have lagged the large-cap growth companies, particularly over the last 5 years. This is atypical and when things revert back to the norm, there is potential for ASG to make up for this lag.
Distributions are not uniform, as one would expect since they are a fixed percentage of the NAV. A generally upward trend which is what I like to see.
Future Distribution Coverage
ASG has a somewhat unusual structure as it is structured as a union between 3 subfunds, each with its own manager. The 3 subfunds each concentrate on a subsector of growth stocks, one is in small-cap growth stocks, one is in mid-cap growth stocks, while the third concentrates on large-cap growth stocks. Normally the large-cap growth stocks lag the other two, but for the last few years, this hasn't been so.
Source: CEFData
I don't see any red flags. I think IT and healthcare will grow very nicely over the next few years, so I like the high allocation to those sectors. I note that Amazon (AMZN) is the 6th largest holding, down a bit from where one might expect to find it. This is a product of only about a third of the portfolio being in large-cap growth stocks. This is also why UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Visa (V) aren't higher.
Source: CEFData
Comparing the performance to peers, ASG was the top performer in both market price and NAV return for the last 5 and 10 years. It was also the top performer in NAV returns over the last 3 years but fell to 4th place in price returns. Over the last year, the fund has fallen towards the back of the pack. In part, particularly most recently, this is due to the just-completed rights offering (more on that below).
I like the fund's holdings. I like management's performance. I like the focus on smaller cap stocks. I don't see a problem with the fund being able to cover its 8% of NAV distribution policy.
Impact of Rights Offerings
ASG completed a rights offering of 10.66 million shares at a price of $8.21 on June 29. This increases the share count by about 25% since the offering was oversubscribed to the maximum number of shares. Depending on the net price the fund received, it will shave some 15 to 20 cents off of NAV.
In the chart above, we can see the fairly typical decline in the premium to NAV as the offering was to be priced at 95% of the lower of the average market price in the last 5 days of the offering period or the NAV on the expiration day. The market price of a fund declines when a rights offering is active because some shareholders will sell thinking they can buy shares back later at a lower price. While others will sell some of their shares and use the rights offering to replace them, taking the chance that they can get them back at a lower price. Certainly, the lower price now offers a better entry point.
Conclusion
The 7.96% yield is supported by a fully covered distribution. The rights offering has given management more than $80 million in cash to deploy to new assets. I think that since 67% of that will go to companies outside of the usual large-cap suspects, that there is a good chance that management will find good picks. We will need to see the NAV increase to $9 or so in order to get a regular distribution hike. I don't think we will see a special distribution as large as last year, but we might see one because of the big increase in NAV.
High Dividend Opportunities Asks, Are You Feeling Lucky?
You don't need luck to see success, but being part of the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees vastly improves your chances. Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing simple, straightforward, and less stressful!
Invest with the Best! Join us for instant access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!
This article was written by
Beginning on October of 2018 I began working with Rida Morwa and his team at HDO. I both write articles in collaboration with the HDO team and on my own. Contributing authors, if any, will be listed after the bullet points at the start of articles.
My profile picture is an actual picture of me and 4 of my siblings from 1971. I am 9, and the one in the greenish shirt saluting (to keep the sun out of my eyes). My siblings are 8 (brother at far right), 7 (blond sister), 6 (sister in the red shirt) and 3. My grandfather is holding my youngest brother. In this picture, my grandfather is about 4 years older than I currently am.
I have been a software engineer developing applications in various fields for over 30 years. I began investing in mutual funds for my 401(k) back in 1988.I started investing outside of my retirement account a little over 17 years ago. I used to follow a value oriented strategy, but after I saw how that worked less well than I liked during the financial crisis, I began to switch over to a more income based approach.I had always thought that dividends were important but didn't have a systematic way to evaluate stocks that paid them until I found SA and DGI. Starting around 2010, I have switched my portfolio to a DGI strategy.
One of my most profitable picks turned out to be Freddie Mac, which I originally chose because I liked the dividend and because I once worked there. When it first ran into problems I increased my holdings because it still looked like a good value to me. I eventually managed to buy several thousand shares at a cost of $0.50 (I knew that was a good value) and eventually exited the stock at a price that was $5 a share above my average share cost.
My biggest miss was when I sold out my 100 shares of Apple shortly after Steve Jobs returned but before he had done much to improve the companies outlook. You can see my holdings here :
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/5663201-pendragony/5279959-dividend-growth-portfolio-summary-page
I am currently contributing articles to Rida Morwa's service High Dividend Opportunities.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.