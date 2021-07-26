FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

It's easy to allow emotion to overtake reason in the market. Emotion is one of the contributing major causes to most crashes, as well as most exuberance and overvaluation. As humans, we're wired to react violently in many situations, even if this sometimes is far from our best interest.

It nonetheless often surprises me how people will argue as opposed to cold, hard facts and simple math when making their arguments for either investing or not investing in a company. At the beginning of my investment career, I like many people were equally likely to succumb to this, and I would say that a number of the initial articles I wrote for SA still show this - theses that should have, by all considerations, be more coldly considered.

Since then, I've come a long way. While I don't think anyone can claim to be immune to this, I think it important to, as investors, improve and see things more factually and logically.

This goes especially for investing conservatively in dividend stocks, with goals similar to my own in mind. If you're an investor who focuses more on speculative stocks - don't worry about it. What I'm talking about are investments that allow for a considerably more accurate medium-to-long-term forecast, as opposed to investments where part of their appeal is their potential for triple or quadruple-digit returns in a relatively short timeframe.

I now consider myself a pretty decent picker of undervalued stock, and somewhat apt at spotting good investment prospects.

So with that in mind, I'd like to share with you a few companies that have caught my attention as of late, because they have a very real upside of over 20% per year for the next 3-4 years.

These are companies that I believe all conservative investors should consider.

The companies are from all geographies, all sectors, and with different yields. What they have in common is a realistic, as I consider it, upside - and the fact that I own a significant stake in the stock in terms of my portfolio. I don't write about companies here that I don't own. If I recommended a stock here but proceeded not to own it, that would be disingenuous.

So, let's get going - these are in no particular order, by the way.

(Source: Altria)

1. Altria (MO)

You can like tobacco and smoke, or not like tobacco and not smoke - like me - but in the end, arguing against Altria is arguing against human nature and sheer mathematics.

Despite a plethora of political and health challenges over the past 20 years, Altria has maintained an average annual EPS growth of 8% and is set to continue to grow at 4-7% for the next few years. Not once during the last 20 years has the company gone into a particular downward phase or spiral, yet the market is treating the company as though it's in serious peril, despite numbers saying this is not the case.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The company is a BBB rated dividend king with decades of safety and its sales firmly entrenched across the US and large parts of the world. The company does not miss 10%-MoE adjusted estimates - not for the past 20 years, at least, and we can take the expected EPS growth to the bank. That's how I view things at least.

Altria represents nearly 2% of my portfolio at a truly excellent yield and is already in the green. I'm not averse to bumping that stake to 2.5% either. The upside, ignoring premia and even including a 2% forecasted EPS drop in 2024 is 19.9% annually, or 27% until 2023.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even if this upside doesn't materialize that quickly, you'll still be raking in a 7%+ well-covered yield from this company. To me, it's absolutely amazing how long this undervaluation has lasted - but I won't be complaining as I've been able to fill that position at some truly excellent price points.

FactSet analysts are predicting upside. S&P Global analysts are predicting upside. The company is predicting upside. The company is trading at a 13% undervaluation to a $53.9/share S&P Global price target, and even that price target is being conservative. Not a single S&P Global analyst has a sell rating on this stock.

Altria is, to me, an unequivocal "BUY". The upside is based both on reversion and growth.

(Source: BTI)

2. British American Tobacco (BTI)

I apologize for the two tobacco companies, but the fact is that this is simply too good to pass up. While British-American does have a bit more "dippy" history compared to MO, the valuation is also lower, and the upside is far higher.

Once again, the argument is the same. Argue with tobacco if you like - just try not to argue with math, which in this case is a 20-year EPS growth of 8% annually on average, projected to continue. This company does miss its estimates sometimes, but once again, the upside is greater. Also, credit safety is higher at BBB+.

Even on a conservative forward multiple of 13.3X, your 3-year upside is 33% p.a, your 4-year upside is 26.7% p.a, and if the company were to trade at exactly the same multiple in 3.5 years, you'd still make between 13-17% per year.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I don't know if people simply think it's too good to be true, they don't want to go into "evil" tobacco - but whichever it is, if you seriously believe the company is going to drop down in terms of actual value - not valuation/stock price - you're arguing against math and some seriously well-established numbers and trends.

BTI is also 2.1% of my portfolio - I'd be fine adding more here as well.

BTI is, to me, also an unequivocal "BUY". The upside is based both on reversion and growth.

(Source: Unum)

3. Unum Group (UNM)

We leave behind tobacco and move into finance. There exist risks here, but I want to again point out that this company hits its estimates, and on a 2-year basis over the past 20 years has not missed it once with a 10% margin of error.

Unum yields 4.4% well-covered with BBB credit and only 24% LT debt/cap. It also comes with what I would consider being excellent history.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While a reversal isn't coming for 2021, and might not even be coming for 2022, as advertised, the upside from the current valuation at 5.73X P/E is undeniable. to any normalization until 2023, the upside is almost 26% p.a. Eve trading essentially flat at 5-6X P/E, you'll still make over 10% p.a, which is likely more than the market will give you in the same time period looking at current valuations and forecasts.

I've written multiple articles on Unum and why i consider it so investable here - so I invite you to read this if you're more interested in the company.

I have around 0.7% of my portfolio in Unum - and my intention is to expand this position in the coming week or so. Analysts consider the company having an upside of around 10% at this point (Source: S&P Global), and I consider the company to have at least that. While true reversion may be off a few years, the fact is you're getting paid a very well-covered yield in a great company with what I believe to be very manageable risks.

Unum is a "BUY" - again with a mixed upside of reversion and slight growth.

(Source: Reinsurance Group of America)

4. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

We have another insurer as number 4 - a reinsurer, and one of the most significant ones, with an A rated credit. The company's profits took a hit and aren't set to improve this year - much like Unum. However, reversal is expected for 2022 and might be 2023 as well.

The upside, once this happens, is between 28-40% per year if we look at numbers that are currently being forecasted.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

RGA is a company I consider safer than Unum, but also a bit more unclear in terms of reversal. What's certain though is that the company's dividend is very well-covered, and investing in this 2.6%-yielding company is as safe an investment as you can find in this sector. I've written about the business before, and own around 0.4% currently in my portfolio - a position I intend to double in a relatively short amount of time, given the current dip.

9 S&P Global analysts consider the company to have an average upside of 21% - one I would agree with, but clarify that this is in the long-term. Compared to the other companies mentioned here, I want you to be clear that you'll have to wait more for returns here, given that yield is low and unlikely to climb all that quickly.

A quick break

Now we come to a bit of a juncture. I'm big on investment safety - which is why the next few picks come with a few caveats. You have to realize that you're either buying into unliked sectors, or companies generally viewed as higher risk - a perspective I personally don't agree with, but one that the market may very well make a "truth" for some time.

My cure for this is ensuring that we buy higher yields and well-covered dividends, or some sort of special appeal, which i will try to clarify.

Let's move on.

(Source: EPD)

5. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

We move into oil and LPs and target what I consider to be the best midstream business on the market. Its dividend coverage is excellent, it has BBB+ credit safety and has managed around 4% OCF growth over the past 20 years per year. While oil is probably going to be a relatively unstable investment for the foreseeable future, I foresee midstream companies/pipeline operators as actually (and ironically) becoming safer in terms of dividend coverage due to higher focus on this, combined with more restrained CapEx and increased diversification.

The company has a 34% annual upside until 2022, followed by an OCF dropoff (but not earnings) that could potentially see annual returns dropping to 10-15% - but still with a very well-covered yield of 7.65%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This company also doesn't miss forecasts or estimates on a 2-year basis with a 10% MoE. I've invested 0.6% of my portfolio into EPD in a relatively short timeframe, and I intend to increase my exposure here. I'm extremely picky about energy investments, but this is one of the companies I consider a solid pick here. 23 S&P Global analysts give this company a 21% upside, with no "Sell" recommendations and over 65% recommending "BUY". Me, I see a company that's trading at well below what I believe them to be worth, and while the company normalizes, I'm being paid at least 7-8% to wait.

A win-win situation for me. Buy is based on both reversal and growth, and I'm collecting money with both hands here.

(Source: Orange)

6. Orange (ORAN)

From the US to France. Investing here requires a strong stomach, but the thesis is backed by solid fundamentals and assets, and hundreds of millions of customers in this company, one of the largest telcos on the globe. At 6.95X to P/E, this company is one of the cheapest in the sector, and with its assets and BBB+ credit, it's a long, long way for true trouble for this company. Even at absolutely flat trends for 4 years, you won't be losing money but making 8-10% p.a. At any sort of reversal to 11-13X P/E, you'll be making between 18-22% p.a.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In the middle of a restructuring and with high earnings volatility, I realize this may not be everyone's idea of a good pick. Me, I own 1.4% in Orange in my portfolio and consider the position for the long term. I recently received this year's dividend, almost 7.5%, and consider myself well-rewarded for being an investor here.

When looking at Orange, take a second to check out my articles and see what Orange actually is before buying into the uncertainty that some people have about the stock. I do believe that within a few years, Orange investors will be very happy they put money to work here.

In terms of upside, 24 S&P Global analysts consider Orange to have an upside of nearly 33%, one of the highest in this list, and over 50% have "BUY" recommendations on the company. To me, it's only a question of time until the combined upside of reversal and long-term growth starts showing its teeth here, and investors will be well-rewarded.

(Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb)

7. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

I'm not letting you leave without showing you the best opportunity in Pharma. BMY is nearly 3.3% of my portfolio, and the largest single position I hold in the entire sector.

Why?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

That's why.

Solid A+ credit. Solid covered dividend. Less than 60% LT debt/cap. The earnings yield of over 10%. Completely disconnected fundamentals to a 100% forecast accuracy/beat history (10% Margin of error.)

The company has started to reverse towards a fairer valuation, but it's nowhere near close to where it should be. You're looking at a fair-value 15X P/E upside of 30% for 3 years and 21% for 4 years on a per-annum basis. My position is up 17% already, and I suspect that given time, it may actually double in size.

Analysts are pretty mellow on the company, with 18 analysts considering it a 10% undervaluation and around 70% of them saying "BUY" here (source: S&P Global).

I say in the long term, BMY is undervalued more than 30% and is a must-buy here if you're a long-term, conservative investor.

Wrapping up

What you have here is a list of mixed companies from various sectors, yields, and nationalities, all with what I consider to be clear upsides. To argue with any of these upsides is possible, and to point to their risks is also valid, and possible. However, to believe that they should crash, go to zero or fall, or provide investors with long-term negative results or loss of principal, is to me arguing against mathematics and numbers.

I don't consider myself a particularly advanced sort of investor compared to many other contributors on SA, who find micro stocks or nano-caps with upsides of thousands of percent, but at extreme risks.

I try to make as few mistakes, as few stupid decisions as possible. Why would you, for instance, invest in a risky high-yielder when you can have the world's largest tobacco companies at 7-8% with relative safety? Why risk investing in growth stocks with a potential capital appreciation of 60-80% in 3 years, when you can have 20% per year in one of these far safer investments?

To me, successful conservative investing is about staying grounded in facts, cold logic, numbers, and avoid making mistakes. Instead of trying to outperform or be smart, or "cute", just try making investment decisions that are "not stupid". This is of course the essence of what was said by Charlie Munger once upon a time.

A market is a place where trying to be superbly intelligent and getting those multi-baggers is like as not to get you shot down (figuratively speaking) and your capital destroyed. Instead of trying to be more intelligent than most investors, try instead being not as impulsive and not as emotionally guided as many investors seem to be.

That way, as I see it, lies success. Sure, it might take longer to reach that million - but at least you'll reach it eventually. And even once you've reached that million and beyond, like me, you might find that this investment approach is all you need.

I haven't mentioned all companies that are on sale - but merely those I consider to be interesting right now.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you, however, want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

In this article, I try to show you some examples of that. All of the companies mentioned comply with #1 in that list.

Thank you for reading.