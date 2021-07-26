Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) reported yet another impressive result and Q3 2021 guidance. And as we dig into its results, there are no obvious blemishes in the report. Snap continues growing its top line revenues at very strong rates, while its bottom line EBITDA growth is even more impressive.

At 29x forward sales, the stock is not cheap. And investors considering this investment opportunity will have to adopt a very strong-willed buy-and-hold investment strategy. Because at this valuation, the stock is already pricing in a lot of future growth.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Incredibly Strong

Q2 2021 was always going to look strong given just how weak the advertising industry found itself in the same period a year ago. Thus, Snap shareholders were clearly expecting a lot. But to see Snap come out with more than triple digits y/y revenue growth rates? That was particularly stunning.

Previously, I had noted that investors should look beyond Snap's maturing MAUs in North America, and look towards its International opportunity as its next wave of growth opportunities.

However, even though its overseas revenues were strong, the real driver of Snap's returns come from the pricing power of its North America users:

In the table above, I've stripped out all the other details for us to focus our discussions around Snap's Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU"). As you can see, pricing in North America was the real driver of revenues, with ARPU up 116% y/y. Why is this important?

It's important because it shows that, even on the back of just 6% y/y growth in DAUs in North America, advertisers are eager to reach out and connect with Snap's young demographic and pay up for that opportunity.

Could Spectacles be the Next Wave of Growth for Snap?

For some time, Snap has been making investors aware that it's moving beyond just a social media platform and that it's now looking to take its Augmented Reality technology and deploy it into hardware.

At first, this was met with investor skepticism. After all, Snap was taking an asset-light and lucrative business and pivoting towards a hardware revenue business, with lower margins.

Indeed, it didn't make much sense why Snap would make such a move. Particularly given that Snap had, without any hardware investment, grown very successfully and built the necessary technology to spring off other manufacturers' capital investment into a business with nearly $4.5 billion in run-rate revenues as of Q4 2021.

Having said that, Snap asserts that by further developing its Spectacles business unit, users can not only create more immersive content, but they will have access to other uses as well.

For instance, by using Spectacles, users can use AR try-on technology to emulate a physical shopping experience and get clothing with the right fit and the right size, to reduce the need for online returns.

The underlying idea is to increase user engagement and build an increased digital inventory of the users' life journeys. Other uses could be to increase the personalization of an online shopping experience.

This is something that is likely to resonate strongly with Snap's young demographic and offers Snap an opportunity to differentiate itself against other players in this space.

While Snap is quick to note that this is not yet a fully-fledged solution, it's nevertheless a way to improve shoppers' online experience by making visualization personal and as close to real as possible.

Hence, the question investors have to answer is whether this is all already priced in or if there's still more upside potential?

SNAP Stock Valuation: Not Cheap

Snap is valued at approximately 29x forward sales. If we compare with Pinterest (PINS), which trades at approximately 19x forward sales, this reminds readers that a lot of excitement, optimism, expectation, and positive sentiment is evidently priced into Snap.

On the other hand, shareholders may be quick to remark that even if Snap is richly valued, high quality and rapidly growing businesses rarely trade in the bargain basement -- particularly towards the end of a very long bull market.

Moreover, keep in mind that Snap is now signaling to investors that its multi-year investments are now paying fruit and this now marks the third quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability over its trailing twelve months.

Hence, if Snap's Q2 2021's 116% top line appears strong and caught many headlines, then Snap's adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 200% looks even better.

What's more, as we look out to its guidance next quarter, its bottom line EBITDA is expected to once again post triple digits EBITDA growth y/y.

Premortem (Investment Risks)

Arguably, the single bearish consideration is that Snap's valuation doesn't offer investors much room for error. Not only does it trade more expensively than other social platforms, but it's also clearly a richly valued stock.

To this end, we see that investors pricing a lot of optimism that Snap will continue to positively surprise investors. Consequently, any mishaps during any quarter, when a stock is so richly priced, leaves the stock primed for a meaningful sell-off.

Next, the bulk of investor thesis is to a large extent contingent on Snap's DAUs continuing to steadily increase. What's more, Q2 2021 marked just a mid-single-digit increase in DAUs in North America.

If we look back to H1 2019 (pre-COVID), Snap's DAU growth was approximately compared with the same period in the prior year. This is an undeniable reminder that Snap's DAU growth had previously flattened and that it's entirely possible that it may flatten down once again. If that were to happen, investors would not regard Snap as a high growth name, and the number of investors that would be willing to pay for the stock would decrease.

The Bottom Line: Is SNAP A Good Buy?

Even though Snap is not a cheap stock, Snap continues to demonstrate that its revenue growth rates remain incredibly strong.

While there's a lot to like in Snap's investment, I will sit out this opportunity as I prefer to invest in companies where the outlook is not as rosy, but the valuation is dramatically cheaper.