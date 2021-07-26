Kuppy On Event-Driven Investing And Inflection Points

felixmizioznikov/iStock via Getty Images

I just interviewed Harris Kupperman, aka Kuppy, of Praetorian Capital. Kuppy has been investing since college. He got his start pitching ideas on the golf course and starting a fund was an outgrowth of that. He's been writing an excellent and entertaining blog for years and recently he has launched Kuppy's Event-Driven Monitor or KEDM.

I do a lot of event-driven investing and special situations myself (hence why I publish The Special Situations Report) and I'm very impressed by the many screens included in KEDM. Some are quite unique and almost anyone could benefit from regularly reviewing a few of the screens that tie into their own investment style/philosophy.

Kuppy talks about how the service came to be and explains to me why some of these areas are very fruitful areas to look for profitable investments. I try to get him to teach me how he finds his inflections (because he has a real knack for finding these) but I'm not sure I fully grasp how to do it yet.

We talk about his investments in land-bank/developer St. Joe's (JOE) and how he detected that inflection point:

Data by YCharts

The name also ties into his framework for the current monetary environment which he dubbed "Project Zimbabwe."

We talk about a company we both invested in under a dollar called Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF) which is something like the Goldman Sachs (GS) of crypto.

Kuppy talks about his thesis around energy and oil (CL1:COM) over the long term. He's not too fond of the energy producers like those in baskets like the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). He favors the futures a few years out but holds a select few equities like SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD).

You can find Kuppy on Twitter here.