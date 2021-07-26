fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Oversold

The stock market effectively hit oversold trading conditions at the beginning of last week. The moment felt surreal given the S&P 500 (SPY) was only 5 trading days and 2.9% off its all-time high. Similarly, the NASDAQ was just 5 trading days and 3.1% off its all-time high. Yet, both major indices simultaneously tested critical support levels which by themselves provided fresh entry points for short-term traders and long-term investors. The more important dynamic unfolded beyond the few stocks that are pushing these indices ever higher. The oversold conditions represented a climax of selling in stocks that topped out in earlier months starting from January. The first two days of the bounce from oversold conditions attracted broad-based buying interest. Yet, the stock market quickly returned to divergent behavior with market breadth abruptly topping out even as the major indices continued on to new all-time highs. As a result, the rebound from oversold trading conditions worsened the stock market’s underlying health.

The Enduring Strength of the S&P 500

Declining market breadth has mattered little to the S&P 500 during this pandemic era. In April, 2020, the index first broke out above its 50-day moving average (DMA) (the red line in the chart below) after the pandemic-induced market crash. Since then, the S&P 500 has spent just 20 trading days closed below that uptrend. All but 3 of those trading days occurred in September and October. Several of the days delivered marginal gaps below the 50DMA and arguably could be removed from the count (I did so in previous counts). Not even the overdue decline to oversold trading conditions could keep the S&P 500 below its 50DMA.

The S&P 500 is on a near relentless 15-month uptrend since the first 50DMA breakout after the pandemic-induced market crash. Source: TradingView.com

The regularity of the S&P 500’s behavior provides both a guide for bullish trades and bearish trades. Dips to or through the 50DMA provide good risk/reward entry points specifically because of either the resilience of the uptrend and/or the ability of the index to avoid breaking through prior lows. A change in behavior will introduce the bear case. Specifically, once (if?) the S&P 500 breaks a prior low, the uptrend ends and the index starts to look toppy. In other words, buying the dips will keep working until it doesn’t. Along the way, I expect market breadth to continue to provide a guide for interpreting the relative extremes of the stock market.

The Stain and Opportunity in Declining Market Breadth

The chart below overlays the S&P 500 with market breadth (the orange line). I analyze an indicator I call AT40 (Above The 40DMA) for assessing market breadth. Unfortunately, accessing the data is inconvenient. So for the purpose of this presentation, I instead chose a close proxy from TradingView.com in the form of the percentage of stocks trading above their 50DMA (called MMFI).

The overlay shows two major periods of declining participation in the stock market rally. The first period of decline lasted about 4 months and followed a climactic peak in the S&P 500 in June, 2020 after investors rushed into various bets on a reopening economy. Starting in October, stocks generally followed the S&P 500 into the end of the year. The second period of decline in market breadth is on-going and has lasted most of this year. The duration and durability of this decline is as troubling as the S&P 500’s stubborn persistence is impressive. When I claim the underlying health of the market looks poor, I am referring to this 2021 view.

The S&P 500 has remained relatively unfazed by declining participation in the overall bull market. The index’s tests of its own 50DMA mark pauses in the declining market breadth. Source: TradingView.com

I added blue and dated vertical bars to mark each time in 2021 where the S&P 500 bottomed at or just below its 50DMA. Each of these moments coincided with a temporary pause in the decline of market breadth. In other words, just like the current oversold bounce, each test of 50DMA support signaled an opportunity to buy the market in general. Unfortunately, the opportunities have proven fleeting with the rising tide of the S&P 500 failing to lift enough boats. As the S&P 500 continues higher and breadth trends lower, more and more stocks fall behind (in a relative sense). This behavior reinforces my claim that the market’s underlying health is worsening.

Poor underlying health is a sufficient condition for wariness, but it is insufficient for bearish trades. For example, technically, market breadth has a lot of potential upside from current levels if positive sentiment expands beyond a few winning stocks. A rapid return to oversold trading conditions will present a fresh buying opportunity. A failure to break out above the downtrend in market breadth would become a supporting bearish catalyst. More aggressive traders can draw steeper downtrend lines through different points. However, note well that last September’s bounce from oversold conditions demonstrated the enduring bullishness of a breakout for market breadth.

In Review: Watch Market Breadth

Finally, in review, a persistent decline in participation in the stock market rally is a marker of underlying weakness for the stock market. Yet, the major indices can rally for quite some time on the enthusiasm for a select group of (large cap) stocks. This post is my third review (here) of the implications of declining market breadth. When I raised an alarm in mid-April, I concluded that bullish conditions were “wavering.” From there the S&P 500 churned for almost a month before dipping to its 50DMA. I raised a stronger alarm about declining market breadth in late May. I concluded by presenting several potential trading scenarios. The S&P 500 followed with more churn but with an ever so slight upward bias. Almost a month later the S&P 500 tested its 50DMA. This time around, with a fresh test of the 50DMA in the rearview mirror, the runway for the short-term trading scenarios I presented here should take another month or two to play out. Use the link for the above chart to track market breadth versus the S&P 500 and/or check out my regular “Above the 40” posts.

Be careful out there!