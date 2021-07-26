dgdimension/iStock via Getty Images

Margin And Order Growth Beckon

For the past couple of years, DMC Global's (NASDAQ:BOOM) strengths lie in holding a significant market share in the perforating gun market and offering a technologically superior product at a competitive price. Despite stiff competition in the market, it is now set to increase pricing in 2H 2021, which will add to the company's operating margin. The NobleClad segment has been receiving new orders while introducing new products that will keep the ball rolling in the medium term.

However, the management is conscious of the difficulty in hiking prices in an industry plagued with oversupply and pricing undercuts. Therefore, protecting its key technological advantages through legal turf is something investors should watch. With a zero-debt balance sheet, the company is financially secure despite the cash flow crunch. The medium-to-long-term outlook remains strong, which affirms the steady return potential from the stock.

Looking Through The Industry Indicators

The energy industry indicators kept rising for the past three quarters until Q2 2021. The crude oil price strengthened in Q2 (24% up), although it has not moved much since then. The US rig count went up by 12.5% in Q2. Plus, we saw considerable growth (up by ~28% in Q2) in the key US shales' completed well count. Frac Spread Count is a critical indicator of the US completion activity. According to Primary Vision, the frac spread count started at 133 but has nearly doubled since then.

The improvement in energy activity has led to increased demand for perforating systems. The management estimates that the company maintained a market share of 20% in the integrated perforating gun market. It possesses the capability for vertical integration. So, it can improve its performance by lowering total costs and less working capital in 2H 2021 and 2022. The company's medium-term goal is to capture one-third of the market, which means it plans to increase market share from the current level. You may read more about the advantages of its integrated perforating gun systems in my previous article here.

Competition and Patent Infringement

Although BOOM estimates to have maintained a 20% market share in a challenging demand situation over the last 18 months, the competitors have started offering similar products. This has made the company's realization of the intended price hike difficult. However, competitors offer low-cost assembled products and have not commercialized their integrated perforating systems. BOOM's legal team has been pursuing possible patent infringement actions against such products. The company's patent strategy involves safeguarding its investments in these technologies and maintaining its intellectual property. Therefore, a significant part of the company's business, based on the DynaEnergetics products, has been put under strict contest and the purview of the legal matter.

Decoding The Pricing Outlook

Many of BOOM's upstream partners expect price hikes from the oilfield service providers due to high raw material costs. In February 2021, the company had initiated a 5% price increase in the DynaEnergetics segment. However, it seemed the strategy was too early for the full recovery in the business, and therefore, it had to retract it. Out of the 5% expected, the company realized only 1.7%. Now the management expects to push a full implementation of the increase into 2H 2021.

During the pandemic, the oilfield services industry saw a significant drop in demand, leading to a price crash and a considerable stock of equipment. So, margins in the oilfield services industry were chopped, too. Now, with the industry indicators moving up steadily, I expect a net pricing improvement in Q3 and Q4 of this year. However, the catch with the decision is if the other providers do not act in uniformity in raising their prices, the company's goal of increasing market share may get hurt.

Q3 2021 Guidance

DMC Global expects revenues to improve in Q3. Revenues for the DynaEnergetics segment are expected to increase (at the guidance midpoint) more sharply (11% projected growth) than the NobelClad segment's revenue growth (6% up).

In Q2, the company backlog also strengthened (6% up) compared to a quarter ago. It received an $8.8 million order for titanium-clad plates used in specialized pressure vessels and heat exchangers during the quarter. The NobleClad segment introduced a new clad pipe product design that can replace the solid zirconium or titanium pipe. The product can potentially be used in high pressure, high-temperature chemical and metal processing work. However, the company's gross margin can decline marginally due to lower international sales at DynaEnergetics. With marginally higher SG&A costs, I think the company's EBITDA can improve marginally in Q3 2021.

How Did The Segments Perform In Q2?

Higher demand for DS perforating systems due to higher energy prices and increased well completions benefited the DynaEnergetics segment results in Q2 2021. So, revenues in this segment increased by 10.7% in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021. The segment adjusted EBITDA also improved in Q2. Increased fixed costs absorption, higher average selling prices, and CARES Act credits positively affected the top line and margin in Q2.

The NobelClad segment had a steep rise in revenues (32.5% up) in Q2 2021 compared to a quarter ago. Higher product shipment of compositive metals and the receipt of a large order from the chemical industry pushed the segment top line upward. The segment adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled during the same period due to the favorable project mix.

Cash Flows And Balance Sheet

In 6M 2021, BOOM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) deteriorated considerably and turned negative compared to a positive CFO a year ago. Although revenues remained nearly unchanged during this period, higher accounts receivable, higher inventory build, and higher prepaid expenses caused the CFO to shrink. Although capex also declined, the overall impact on the free cash flow (or FCF) was adverse and turned negative in 6M 2021.

BOOM is now a debt-free company. In May 2021, it raised $112.5 million through new equity issuance and used the proceeds for various corporate purposes. A zero debt along with positive cash and marketable securities balance ($181.3 million), it is much better positioned (i.e., low financial risks) than some of its peers (HAL, OIS, and GRC) that have a much higher debt-to-equity ratio as of June 30, 2021.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the US rig count, and BOOM's reported revenues for the past six years. I think the longer trend factor will play a more significant role. So, I expect its revenues to increase in the next twelve months (or NTM) 2022. The growth rate, however, can decelerate in NTM 2023 before going up again in NTM 2024.

Based on a simple regression model using the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase steeply in NTM 2022. While the growth can plateau in NTM 2023, it will kick again in the following year.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

I have calculated the EV using BOOM's forward EV/EBITDA multiple and its past average multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (27.8x) is higher (53% upside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (46% upside). The Wall Street analysts also expect positive returns (44% upside) from the stock.

BOOM's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers because its EBITDA is expected to increase more sharply than its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (155x) is significantly higher than peers' (CLB, HAL, and OIS) average of 22.4x. So, I think the stock is reasonably priced at the current price, although the valuation looks somewhat stretched.

What's The Take On BOOM?

As the drilling and completion activities strengthen in 2021, the equipment & service providers get more room to grow sales. However, technologically superior products are likely to outlive the competition in an industry that is inundated by price cuts and oversupply. In this scenario, BOOM's ability to hold a significant market share in the perforating gun market and its strategy to increase the market share has been received well by the investors. In 2H 2021, the anticipated pricing hike will add to the company's margin. As the outlook brightens, the stock price performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, the delay in pricing hike and low-cost operators offering similar products are two of the critical concerns for the company. Also, the cash flows have been under pressure following the increase in working capital requirements. In any case, I think the stock is due for a steady return in the medium-to-long term.