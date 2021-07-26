alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) has filed to raise $300 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides SaaS software solutions to U.S. financial institutions.

MLNK has produced an accelerating growth path, increasing operating profit and sharply reduced net loss approaching breakeven as well as impressive free cash flow generation, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Costa Mesa, California-based MeridianLink was founded to develop a cloud-based software platform for loan administration functions within financial institutions such as credit unions, banks, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Nicolaas Vlok, who has been with the firm since September 2019 and was previously president and CEO of Vision Solutions, a data recovery company.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Loan origination software

Deposit accounts

Debt collection

Data access

MeridianLink has received at least $322 million in equity investment from investors including private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Serent Capital.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues relationships with financial institutions in the United States via a direct sales and marketing team as well as through targeted acquisitions.

MLNK has over 1,900 customers with a particular emphasis on credit unions, counting 63 of the top 100 credit unions as clients.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 5.3% 2020 4.7% 2019 6.3%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to a strong 6.7x, as the table shows below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 6.7 2020 5.0

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

MLNK’s most recent calculation was 84% as of March 31, 2020, so the firm has performed very well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 56% EBITDA % 29% Total 84%

MeridianLink reported a net revenue retention rate of 120% for 2020. A figure over 100% means the firm is generating additional revenue from the same cohort of customers, indicating good product/market fit and an efficient sales & marketing process.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Industry Research, the global market for mortgage and loans software was an estimated $11.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to exceed $31 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast strong CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued growth in developed market loan demand from consumers and businesses and the need for financial institutions to update their software infrastructure.

Also, many legacy financial institutions operate software that is woefully out of date, based on old programming languages like COBOL that are difficult and costly to find programmers for or to train programmers not familiar with it.

These organizations will be forced by competitive and cost pressures to modernize their software infrastructure over time.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Fiserv

Fidelity National Information Services

Jack Henry & Associates

Temenos

nCino

Q2

Calyx

Ellie Mae

OpenClose

Mortgage Cadence

Black Knight

Financial Performance

MeridianLink’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit and reduced net loss

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 67,811,000 55.8% 2020 $ 199,340,000 30.5% 2019 $ 152,731,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 48,335,000 58.9% 2020 $ 140,986,000 33.8% 2019 $ 105,409,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 71.28% 2020 70.73% 2019 69.02% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 19,405,000 28.6% 2020 $ 45,588,000 22.9% 2019 $ 20,318,000 13.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,701,000) 2020 $ (25,260,000) 2019 $ (44,064,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 28,697,000 2020 $ 68,056,000 2019 $ 21,795,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, MeridianLink had $73.5 million in cash and $697.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $72.2 million.

IPO Details

MLNK intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock and selling shareholders will sell 2 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Darlington Partners Capital Management funds have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $50 million at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $2.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.81%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use a portion of our net proceeds from this offering to repay $75 million of the borrowings outstanding under our first lien credit agreement, and all of the borrowings outstanding under our second lien credit agreement of $125 million. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Citigroup, Raymond James, BTIG, Nomura, Stifel and William Blair.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,025,863,425 Enterprise Value $2,268,129,425 Price / Sales 9.06 EV / Revenue 10.14 EV / EBITDA 41.59 Earnings Per Share -$0.24 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 14.81% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $25.00 Net Free Cash Flow $72,154,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 3.56% Revenue Growth Rate 55.82% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Q2 Holdings (QTWO); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Q2 Holdings (QTWO) MeridianLink (MLNK) Variance Price / Sales 13.22 9.06 -31.5% EV / Revenue 14.02 10.14 -27.7% EV / EBITDA -128.90 41.59 -132.3% Earnings Per Share -$2.40 -$0.24 -89.9% Revenue Growth Rate 26.8% 55.82% 107.98% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

MLNK is seeking public investment primarily to pay down debt.

The firm’s financials indicate increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin, higher operating profit and reduced net loss and sharply higher cash flow from operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was a very impressive $72.2 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate grew to a very strong 6.7x. The company’s Rule of 40 metric performance was enviable.

The market opportunity for loan and mortgage software is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate as legacy institutions face the imperative need to upgrade and modernize their aging infrastructures.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 20.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the firm’s debt structure which places limitations on its flexibility, but which it is seeking to reduce with the IPO’s proceeds.

As for valuation, compared to slower growing Q2, the IPO appears reasonably valued given the firm’s growth trajectory.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 27, 2021.