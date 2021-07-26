Laughing Water Capital H1 2021 Letter
Summary
- Laughing Water Capital returned ~9.5% in Q2 2021 after all fees and expenses, vs. 8.6% and 4.3% for the SP500TR and R2000TR respectively. Year to date, LWC has appreciated by ~37.8%, vs. 16.8% and 17.3% for the SP500TR and R2000TR.
- Notable new additions include a publicly traded company with an investment arm, a boutique RIA based in the Mid-West, and the family office of one of the most well-known and successful small cap investors of the last 50 years.
- Arriving at this multi-yearfuture will undoubtedly involve some unexpected detours and market turbulence, but our managementpartners are well positioned – and well incentivized – to navigate through any troubled waters.
- The key is to stay focused on the intermediate and long term, while mostly ignoring the near term.
Laughing Water Capital is a concentrated, long biased investment partnership open to accredited investors. We focus on owning pieces of businesses that are suffering from temporary problems or that are misunderstood by the market due to the vagaries of GAAP accounting or some sort of structural impediment. We consider our portfolio companies to be our partners, and we look for our management teams to have significant equity ownership in our companies. Properly incentivized, we expect our management teams to guide the company past their problems, at which point we will benefit from operational improvement and multiple expansion. Patience is essential.