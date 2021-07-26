CasarsaGuru/E+ via Getty Images

Valuation

As it stands now, current metrics suggests a deeply overvalued stock. We see Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) as a game publisher with its own distribution platform. Thus, we compared its valuation with public companies that have similar business model. In fact, all 4 of companies in our comparison are mentioned in RBLX’s form S-1 as its competitors. The results are not in RBLX’s favor.

The two metrics we used to form pricing ratios are Free Cashflow to Equity (FCFE) and sales. FCFE is derived from subtracting Capital Expenditure from Cashflow from Operations and adding back net borrowings. This metric distinctly measures the amount of cashflow available for distribution to equity holders because it generally correctly accounts for equity holder’s contribution towards capital expenditure by subtracting debt holder’s contribution (net borrowing) from gross capital expenditure. It is the best metric for our use case since we are trying to compare the price of equities.

(Source: E. Liu, with data from Seeking Alpha)

It is easy to notice how deeply overpriced RBLX is from this chart. While its competitors’ price/sales ratios range from 5-8, RBLX’s price is almost 40 times its revenue. Part of it is caused by RBLX’s revenue recognition policy that amortizes cash collected over estimated average paying user lifespan of 23 months. This causes revenue growth to lag bookings (total cash collected) growth. However, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has a similar policy, and its price/sales ratio is still only 1/8 of RBLX’s. The FCFE ratios tell as similar story.

RBLX has similar FCFE for the last twelve months to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO), which is around $520M. However, its market cap is more than twice of TTWO’s. A company of similar size is Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), with RBLX at a market cap of $45.37B and EA at $40.09B. However, EA’s FCFE is more than 5 times of RBLX’s. Some might say that EA, TTWO, ATVI are all traditional game publishers that have a significant focus on the PC gaming market and RBLX’s strong presence in mobile gaming market might justify the pricing. But ZNGA is a company that focuses on the mobile platform and is still nowhere near RBLX’s multiples. In fact, we had to adjust for ZNGA net borrowing when calculating its FCFE since it did not have a history of consistent borrowing and its recent debt issuance depressed the Price/FCFE ratio. Even after we completely subtracting ZNGA’s 2020 net borrowing from available cashflow, the multiple is still less than half of RBLX’s. There seems to be no way to justify Roblox valuation based on metrics.

Now, some might believe that comparing the company to traditional game publishers is flawed as RBLX’s domination of the under 16-year-old gaming market and its massive Daily Active User (DAU) will translate into more robust growth opportunities. We will be discussing the factors that affect RBLX’s prospects next, and we'd like to start by discussing its exact business model and what that means for its fundamentals.

What does RBLX do as a business and how does it affect their growth?

There are mainly two elements to the Roblox platform. The first one focuses on developers and consists of the Roblox Studio and Roblox Cloud. Roblox Studio is a game development environment that is friendly to new users. However, it is only capable of developing games on the Roblox gaming engine. The majority of the games on the Roblox platform are created by users. Roblox Cloud provides hosting services to the developed games so that players can interact with each other. On the other hand, the Roblox Client is where gamers browse through an enormous collection of games to decide which one to play. Most games can be accessed for free. But some require “Robux” to unlock, which is a currency that can be purchased on the Roblox website for real currencies. Robux has many uses, unlocking games is one of them, but they can also be spent on cosmetics items for character customization, or experience enhancing items in free to play games. It is up to the developers what features they would like to charge Robux for their games, and 70% of Robux earned by the games belongs to the developers. Essentially it is in this process of generating Robux sales and buying back Robux from developers where RBLX makes its money.

(Source: 10-Q for Q1 2021)

It might be helpful to think of RBLX as John Deere, the famous American agriculture machinery manufacturer, and Roblox Studio/Cloud as the machinery. Instead of selling the machinery for money, developers get to use the machinery for free to farm their crops. The catch is that the crops can only be traded in Robux. Gamers buy Robux from RBLX to buy the crops from the developers. Developers then sell the Robux back to RBLX through the developer exchange to cash out. What RBLX makes is the price difference between what they charge the gamers and what they pay the developers. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the average price gamers pay for Robux is .01$/Robux, and the rate for developers when they cash out is .0035$/Robux. Through the Roblox Client and the developer exchange system, RBLX can partner with a large crowd of developers -over 7 million of them-without having to hire any of them. This is significantly different from traditional publishers that fully own their developing studios as subsidiaries. A direct result of this business model is a higher percentage in variable cost in their cost structure, and thus lower operating leverage.

(Source: Roblox developer forum)

Operating leverage measures how operating income grows relative to revenue and is positively related to the percentage of fixed cost in their operating cost structure. A company with high operating leverage will see higher growth in operating income for the same amount of revenue growth comparing to one with low operating leverage. The graph above is pulled from the Roblox developer forum as part of their development tutorial. We can see that at least 52% of their bookings need to be paid out to either developers or distribution platforms. This number is very high compared to traditional publishers like Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) and Electronic Arts. Since they operate with the proprietary distribution platform and hire their developers as employees, all they must pay in variable cost is credit card processing fees for the most part. While ATVI and EA are able to use more than 90% of their revenue to cover fixed costs, and pocket everything after expenses are paid for, RBLX needs to pay out more than half of their bookings for every Robux they sell before even paying their own employees. This would be less concerning if Roblox's fixed costs were under control, but it is especially troubling now because the company's fixed cost is growing fast as well.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

The combination of low operating leverage and growing nominal fixed costs means that it is hard to see RBLX turning a profit any time soon. In fact, even though the company's 2020 revenue grew about 80% from 2019, its net loss in 2020 more than tripled the 2019 level. This puts RBLX in a difficult situation. On one hand, if growth is sustained, strong bookings will be subdued by low operating leverage which will end up harming the bottom line. On the other hand, if bookings growth stagnates, normally a company would enjoy low operating leverage by having a relatively small fixed cost base. However, since RBLX is aggressively expanding expenditure on R&D, they must choose between cutting expenditure -which can be a red flag about the company’s future growth prospects- or keep expenditure as is and face bigger losses. Our prediction is that RBLX’s poor reported net income will persist for the next couple of years. This will put tremendous pressure on its bookings growth. Consequently, without truly explosive growth numbers, RBLX will have trouble keeping up with its increasing investment levels and investors will likely lose confidence.

We will next focus on prospect of RBLX’s bookings growth, and the best play to start is by discussing their users' demographic.

When 2/3 of your user base are kids under 17, encouraging spending is an uphill climb

RBLX’s S-1 filing shows that 67% of their users are under 17 and 54% are under 13. This means that 2/3 of their users either don’t have or have very little income and lack discretion over their spending. Combine this with the fact that most games in the Roblox collections are free to play, with only optional paid items, Roblox has a reputation for being a free to enter kids’ playground. This makes it tricky to encourage spending because the gamers’ ability spend depends on their parents’ willingness to pay.

(Source: Column Research, with data from RBLX form 10-Q)

The chart above shows RBLX’s preferred performance metric, the Average Bookings per Daily Active User (ABPDAU). It measures on average, how much each daily average users spend on Robux during the quarter. We can see that the company struggles to maintain a clear uptrend. And, while there has been a 72% growth since Q1 2019, quarterly revenue actually grew 247%. This means that the main driver of bookings growth is the expansion of player base instead of spending amount per player. Combine this with the metric that shows that the average revenue per download for Roblox is only $4.10, it is not hard to infer that most of the players don’t buy Robux. Meanwhile, free to play players still take up hosting service capacity and thus incurs cost for RBLX’s data center. This puts their growth potential in jeopardy. They are essentially exhausting a finite pool of new players, the majority of whom are non-paying but cost-incurring, and they have trouble generating more purchases from daily active users because the vast majority of the users are kids who lack discretion over their spending.

Another concern is RBLX’s ability to retain the players. As mentioned before, RBLX estimates that the average lifetime of a paying user is only 23 months. Since 2/3 of their users are under 17, this means that majority of them won’t be playing Roblox games anymore once they graduate high school. This forces RBLX to attract older audiences if they want to achieve higher per user bookings.

RBLX notes the importance of an older audience in their form S-1 by saying that engagement of users over the age of 13 is crucial to their business performance, "This demographic has a higher propensity to spend on content, and our ability to increase penetration in, and user contribution from, this demographic will affect our ability to grow revenue." And they showed early signals by noting that, "DAUs from our 17 to 24-year-old user age group grew faster than our core under 13 age group in the year ended December 31, 2020." However, they did not specify by how much. A look into their Q1 2021 form 10-Q shows that, "51% and 54% of our DAUs were under the age of 13 during the three ended March 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31,2020, respectively." A 3% shift is less than satisfactory as an indicator for older age group penetration. We will be looking at Roblox’s prospect of acquiring an older audience next.

Competing for older gamers is like swimming in a tank full of sharks

Personal Computer (PC) is one of the traditional gaming platforms with many advantages. As mentioned earlier, RBLX has low operating leverage, and part of that is because they rely on various app stores to distribute the Roblox Client. Apple and Google charge 30% of revenue as service fee. However, the Roblox Client on PC is directly downloaded from their website, and the only cost of revenue is a 1% - 3% credit card processing fee. As of December 31, 2020, 68% of the total hours spent in Roblox happened on either iOS or Android platforms. Consequently, a shift from mobile to PC will improve RBLX’s gross margin and the bottom line. Unfortunately, Valve Corporation is a dominant player in the PC gaming market and is already operating in a way that is quite similar to RBLX.

Valve Corporation operates the Steam platform, which is one of the largest digital media distributors in the world. It has the largest collection of PC games and attracts 62.6 million daily active users. We can see a snapshot of their dominant position by looking at viewer data from popular game streaming services such as Twitch.tv.

(Source: Twitch.tv)

A quick glance at the front page shows that 7 out of 15 of the most popular gaming categories are titles on Steam, accounting for almost 500k viewers. Second place is tied between Riot Games and ATVI with 2 titles each. Roblox is far down the line with only 4.3k viewers according to the Twitch.tv page. Steam's enormous player base has attracted large publishers with polished games. In fact, the aforementioned competitors of RBLX, EA and ATVI, distribute some of their games on Steam for a fee while they have their own smaller distribution channels. Even an absolute tech giant like Amazon is teaming up with Valve to release their new gaming venture, New World, on Steam. Valve also encourages user generated content like RBLX. However, unlike Roblox developers who are mostly independent from RBLX, Valve hires popular creators to make more finished products. For example, CS:GO is a leading e-sports title first developed on the game editor of Valve’s original game, Half-Life 2. So essentially Valve already does most of the things RBLX is doing and it completely dominates among the older audiences that RBLX eagerly needs. With a lower fee of 30% of revenue, RBLX will be fighting an uphill battle competing for both veteran developers and new gamers.

(Source: Statista.com)

RBLX’s attempt to attract older gamers is hindered by a perceived lack of quality in Roblox Games, despite RBLX having 7 million developers. Some of the biggest games on Roblox Client are developed by small teams, or even a single person. For example, Welcome to Robloxburg has 4.7 billion visits and 83k active users but is single handedly created by @RBX_Coeptus on twitter. These small development teams take longer to produce new content and risk losing players when existing content is exhausted.

The lack of financial motivation is another factor that hinders Roblox from attracting veteran developers. Experienced independent developers would prefer Steam for the lower publishing fees they charge. They also have the option of earning a salary at a major developing studio. For example, according to Dubit, a consultancy firm for Roblox developers, the most played game on Roblox is Adopt Me with 23 billion visits. Their 40-member team makes $50M annually. On the other hand, the 5-member team that created the Steam sensation, Among Us, made 32.9M$ in 3 months after popular streamers brought in an influx of gamers.

The last factor that limits the potential of the Roblox games is its development platform. While there is a plethora of game designing engines on the market for developers to achieve any aesthetics and gameplay, Roblox developers are constrained by the boxy 3D world allowed by the Roblox engine. This makes their large library of games feel like different flavors of the same thing. Paying users will demand more from the games since they spend money on them. While some options are interesting, they feel like watered down version of existing games on Steam or other platforms. For customers, the biggest selling point about Roblox is that most of the games are free. This conflicts with RBLX’s goal of growing average bookings per user.

Things don't get better on mobile. While RBLX’s free to play, spend at discretion, model may feel new to traditional PC gamers, they lose this advantage in the mobile gaming space. Most of the mobile games on the iOS and Android platforms are already free to play and much more polished than what’s on the Roblox Client. On the S-1 form, RBLX boasted about their ability to enable players from different platforms to interact with each other. However, this is achieved by competitors in the mobile gaming space already. Popular games like Fortnite, Raid: Shadow Legends, and Genshin Impact can all be played across PC and mobile platform, and even some consoles. With RBLX taking more than 70% of the revenue, it is hard for Roblox developers to raise capital from investors. Roblox developers simply can’t compete with gaming giants like CyGames from Japan and Tencent from China without ample capital to sustain aggressive development spending.

Conclusion: Sell if you own, but be careful with aggressive shorting

We believe that RBLX is currently overvalued and there are critical weaknesses in their growth prospects. Low operating leverage means growth in revenue translates poorly into the bottom line, and its current losses are expected to persist. A very young core user base hinders RBLX’s ability to encourage spending. Their strategy of trying to attract older audiences is unlikely to succeed since RBLX lacks competitive advantage against established leaders on the PC and mobile platform. Its large community of independent and capital-deprived developers cannot compete against industry giants that have access to more capital. The combination of these factors leads to our conclusion that revenue growth will disappoint and loss gaps will persist, if not widen. The stock price will be negatively affected by these financial performances and the current down trend will likely continue.

Data by YCharts

That being said, the problem with RBLX is that their current fundamentals and flawed business model can’t support the current valuation. But the company itself is in no financial distress as it enjoys low financial leverage and ample cash for investment. So while we believe the stock price should be going down, we don’t see it going to 0. Consequently, we would caution against an aggressive short position. In fact, the company could explore new growth avenues. For example, the name of their Chinese joint venture with Tencent is LuoBuLeSi (罗布乐思). LeSi (乐思) roughly translates to “enjoy thinking” in English. Combine this with their acquisition of Imbellus, Inc, which develops cognitive assessments that measure human thought process and RBLX has the strategic ability to transition focus onto education. Rebranding as an education platform could solve the problem of not being able to monetize their young core users. Education is much easier to sell to parents than gaming. Consequently, changes in business strategy that effectively solve the problems identified in this article, or open new growth avenues, should be a clear signal to close a short position if one were to exist.

We would like to thank E. Liu for his contribution to this piece.