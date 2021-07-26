Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) has filed to raise $750 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides an integrated suite of administrative software to K-12 schools in over 90 countries.

While PWSC has grown well during the pandemic, I’m concerned that its growth rate will fall in the quarters ahead as the pandemic wanes, pressuring the stock lower; I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Folsom, California-based PowerSchool was founded to create a unified platform of software technology spanning all administrative functions for K-12 school use cases.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Hardeep Gulati, who has been with the firm since August 2015 and was previously general manager of SumTotal Systems, a talent management system.

Below is a brief overview video of PowerSchool:

(Source)

The company’s primary software module offerings include:

Administrative

Classroom

Talent

Communications

Home

Portals

Absence management

Finance | HR | Payroll

Insights & analytics

Predictive early warning

PowerSchool has received at least $1.86 billion in equity investment from investors including Vista Funds and Onex Funds.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues new school clients via direct sales and marketing efforts in its core geographic areas as well as through resellers in other areas.

PWSC also licenses APIs to vendor partners for them to create 'plug-ins' to enable data flows and embedded capabilities within their software offerings.

As of December 31, 2020, the company claimed over 12,000 customers worldwide.

Management intends to continue to selectively acquire companies that are complementary to its existing capabilities. It has acquired 12 businesses since 2015.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 21.4% 2020 21.3% 2019 23.8%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as the table shows here:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.7 2020 0.8

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.

PWSC’s most recent calculation was 20% as of March 31, 2021, which was 4 percentage points lower than as of December 31, 202o, so the firm needs some improvement per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 18% EBITDA % 2% Total 20%

(Source)

Management has disclosed a net revenue retention rate of 108% for the calendar year 2020. A rate of over 100% indicates that the firm is generating additional revenue from the same customer cohort and shows good product/market fit and efficient sales & marketing efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Apps Run The World, the top 10 K-12 software vendors represented 37.5% of the global K12 applications system delivery in 2019.

This represented a 4.5% growth over the previous year, to almost $3.7 billion in total revenue.

The report forecasts the K12 applications market will reach $4.8 billion by 2024, a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the need and usage for cloud-based systems that can operate whether a school employee is at the office or remote.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Microsoft (MSFT)

Blackboard

Blackbaud (BLKB)

Follett School Solutions

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Frontline Education

Capita Software

Instructure (INST)

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Others

Financial Performance

PowerSchool’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top line revenue

Growing gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit but lowered operating margin in Q1 2021

A swing to slight net income

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 118,148,000 18.1% 2020 $ 434,888,000 19.2% 2019 $ 364,991,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 66,267,000 19.1% 2020 $ 243,086,000 24.7% 2019 $ 195,005,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 56.09% 2020 55.90% 2019 53.43% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 2,231,000 1.9% 2020 $ 22,463,000 5.2% 2019 $ (7,909,000) -2.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 483,000 2020 $ (46,648,000) 2019 $ (90,729,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (51,457,000) 2020 $ 89,489,000 2019 $ 54,321,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, PowerSchool had $29.6 million in cash and $1.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $47.4 million.

IPO Details

PWSC intends to sell 39.5 million shares of Class A common at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $750 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Investors have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $350 million at the IPO price.

Class A and Class B stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share, but Class B shareholders will not be entitled to receive dividends or distributions upon the liquidation of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $4.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.44%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

[i] repay in full $320.0 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding indebtedness under our Bridge Loan facility; [ii] repay in full $365.0 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding indebtedness under our Second Lien Term Loan; [iii] repay $12.8 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding indebtedness drawn under our Revolving Credit Agreement; and [iv] pay expenses incurred in connection with this offering and the other Organizational Transactions. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, and numerous other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,669,894,251 Enterprise Value $4,453,944,251 Price / Sales 8.10 EV / Revenue 9.83 EV / EBITDA 186.44 Earnings Per Share -$0.15 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.44% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.00 Net Free Cash Flow $47,432,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.29% Revenue Growth Rate 18.06% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Instructure; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Instructure (INST) PowerSchool (PWSC) Variance Price / Sales 8.53 8.10 -5.0% EV / Revenue 9.95 9.83 -1.2% EV / EBITDA -16.39 186.44 -1237.5% Earnings Per Share -$1.50 -$0.15 -90.2% Revenue Growth Rate 31.6% 18.06% -42.92% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

PWSC is going public primarily to reduce its significant debt load with the IPO proceeds.

The firm’s financials show growing top line revenue, increasing gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating profit but lowered operating margin in Q1 2021, and a swing to small net income.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was a solid $47.4 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate dropped slightly to 0.7x.

The company’s Rule of 40 metric needs improvement but its net retention rate performance was passable at 108% for 2020.

The market opportunity for selling software to the K-12 market is reasonably large and expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years, although I suspect the COVID-19 pandemic will provide a boost to the firm’s efforts, at least in the near term.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 28.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a reversion to pre-COVID-19 growth rates as the pandemic wanes over time, potentially reducing its recent growth trajectory.

As for valuation, the IPO appears similarly valued to recent IPO firm Instructure, although PWCS is growing less quickly but generating slight earnings in Q1 2021.

After the IPO, PWSC will still have substantial debt which is not surprising given its private equity firm-ownership.

While it has grown well during the pandemic, I’m concerned that its growth rate will fall in the quarters ahead as the pandemic wanes, pressuring the stock lower, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 27, 2021.