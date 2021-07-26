Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The troubled world economy has served income seeking investors a crippling blow. As governments and sovereign banks grapple to bring aggregate supply and demand back online, less risky income-focused assets have seen yields steamrolled. Savers have been thrown figuratively under the bus to preserve a stimulative fiscal and monetary environment apt for economic revival.

Additionally, as the SARS-Cov2 pandemic toys with economic data, creating huge swings both to the upside and downside, inflationary pressures have started to come to the fore. As if low yields alone were not enough, growing inflationary pressures are starting to gnaw away at yields, leaving more conservative investors with paltry returns to show for their toils.

Consequently, money managers have been forced up the risk spectrum - delving into asset classes and categories they would not have previously considered - all for the purpose of fittingly putting money to work. Other options exist - the proliferation of derivatives has allowed traders to lever up, the Reddit crowd have taken stonks to the moon and the crypto space has been a crying out for capital.

For those conservative investors whose full faith lies in the digital economy, they can be assured by some of crypto's most famous cheerleaders - as per Elon Musk's own words

"I might pump but I don't dump."

For the rest of us, there is the somewhat summary, uneventful world of ETFs which tailor product traits to investor goals - SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) may fit in swimmingly.

Source: Market Chameleon

Product Synopsis

Ok, ok - I know it's boring, has little or no meme value, provides for uneventful returns in an increasingly colorful landscape but SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF may be exactly what the yield doctor ordered - boring.

The fund nonchalantly tracks a yield-weighted index of dividend paying companies from the S&P 1500 composite index. Its claim to fame resides in its sustainability characteristics - no, I am not talking about environmentally friendly corporate virtue signaling or even boardroom diversity - but rather dividend payout ratio royalty.

Funds which have unrepentantly raised dividends for at least 20 consecutive years. It makes for a select club of large to mid-size firms which have rewarded investors with consistent distributions. These are the cash-flow kings. Meme mania - eat your heart out.

Dividend screening is taken to the next level - with distribution longevity being front and center. Following a filtering of this exclusive league of dividend payers, weighting is carried out by yield. The end game being a basket of securities skewed often to mid-caps and touting distributions which, while being perennial, still do not manage to hit it out of the proverbial yield park. Circa 2.5% is the dividend yield on the ETF - still less than riskier fixed income, master limited partnerships or even REITS - but worth consideration, nonetheless.

Holistically, this fund is intrinsically linked to the S&P high yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, boasting exposure to firms with value traits. Country risk is wholly North American and securities front-lining the fund come from a diverse range of sectors - with a tilting towards financials, industrials, utilities, real estate and even consumer staples.

Total year-to-date returns SDY v (SPY)

Source: Tradingview

Total year-to-date returns have not been too shabby, possibly reflective of the rotation away from hyper-growth big tech and a move into value stocks - as boring as that may be.

Year to date, SDY has only been marginally outperformed (+17.29%) by our everyday US equity market proxy SPY (+19.29%). Only until recent price action jitters did we see SPY start to outpace SDY - SPDR S&P Dividend ETF.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for longer holding periods where thematic income ETFs have often been left behind by a momentous US equity bull run.

Product Structure

As described earlier, SPDR S&P Dividend ETF aims to provide investment results which correspond to the total return performance of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. The stringent index screen, which solely handpicks firms with a 20-year track record of dividend distributions, implies that underlying securities often tout both capital growth and dividend income paying characteristics. This also suggests that underlying securities are more well-established, mature ventures in the business life cycle.

Top 15 holdings SDY

Source: Etfdb.com

The fund holds 112 underlying securities with an average price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49x and a price-to-book ratio of 2.56x. Weighted average market cap of the underlying firms is around the $64B mark.

Expense ratios (0.35%) remain on the high side for this dividend diva, particularly when juxtaposed against a basket of peers. The top 10 holdings account for about 20% of total fund assets which weigh in around $19.5B. Compared to its peer group, this fund remains comparably small, both in total assets under management and average daily traded volumes.

Scatter graph underlying securities % price change year-to-date v holdings weight

Source: Koyfin

Fund returns year-to-date have measurably benefited from the rotation into value seen in 2021. Notable standouts include firms such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX) which have capitalized on crude oil's mesmerizing post pandemic bounce. Undisputedly, the 2021 rotation into value, at least for the first half of the year, has been extremely advantageous for SDY.

Oil has been only one of several asset classes to prominently benefit from the (transient) move from technology into value. Yet the real contributors to fund returns have in fact been financials (+2.89%), industrials (+2.59%), Utilities (+1.94%) and real estate (+1.76%) The breadth of returns underline the extent to which a value-driven economic rebound is taking place, following a tumultuous 2020.

Drivers of total returns year-to-date have been varied, with 4 asset classes contributing prominently to the ETF.

Source: Koyfin

Reviewing individual contributors to total ETF returns highlights how notably Exxon Mobil Corporation, with its ~2.5% fund weighting, has figured on the fund's scoreboard (+0.88%). Companies in real estate and financials have also made meaningful contributions to total fund returns, year-to-date.

Comparative analysis (SDY) v (VYM) v (SCHD)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with inputs from ETF.com, Etfdb.com and Koyfin

Key Takeaways