2 REITs That Could Triple In The Recovery - Revisited

Exactly one year ago, I posted my first article with the title: "2 REITs That Could Triple In The Recovery" in an effort to present undervalued REIT opportunities to my Seeking Alpha followers.

Back then, we explained that Hersha Hospitality (HT) and Simon Property Group (SPG) were even cheaper than in 2008-2009 and had the potential to triple in the recovery of the pandemic.

Do I still feel this way?

Quite frankly, I don't.

Things have changed materially over the past year and the risk-to-reward of these two REITs has deteriorated. This does not mean that you should sell them immediately, but if you're looking for doubles or triples, there are better options out there at this time.

In today's follow-up article, we revisit our investment theses for HT and SPG, and present alternatives to maximize upside in the recovery.

Updated Thoughts on HT and SPG

Since posting the article, both REITs have more or less doubled in value and quite materially outperformed the average of the REIT sector (VNQ):

Hersha Hospitality (HT): Hold

In the recovery, we end up selling HT at $12.19 per share in March. We sold it because we could not make sense of its premature recovery to pre-crisis levels, even as the company continued to post losses. Since then, HT has drifted back down to $9.44, but I'm not sure I would be a buyer.

Our thesis for HT was time sensitive because there's only so much that its balance sheet can handle. Since the beginning of the pandemic, HT has been on life support by adding more and more debt to its already highly-leveraged balance sheet.

If the pandemic was over by now, HT would be profitable already and it could have tripled as we once predicted, but unfortunately, it appears that we will be fighting COVID for a while longer. The delta variant is spreading like wildfire and while the Pfizer (PFE) vaccines may prevent severe illnesses, it appears to be only 39% effective against infection, according to the Health Ministry of Israel.

That might not be a big deal for people who are vaccinated, but a lot of people are reluctant to get their shots, and therefore, the recovery of the pandemic will likely take a while longer. Today, many countries are reimposing restrictions and that does not bode well for HT's hotels, which are mainly located in tourist destinations like NYC and Miami.

How much longer can they finance the losses by adding more debt? I don't know, but if this goes on for another year, things will get very tight.

It's worth noting that insiders bought a lot of shares during most of 2020, but at the turn of the year, all purchases ended, and since then, we have only seen sales. The CFO sold nearly 100% of his shares at around $8 per share.

At the current price, we're not buyers given the deteriorating balance sheet, insider sales, rapidly spreading delta variant, and likely delay in its recovery.

Simon Property Group (SPG): Buy

SPG has risen more than HT, but we haven't sold it. We remain bullish on SPG, although we have also downgraded its rating from a "Strong Buy" to a "Buy" following the rapid surge in its share price.

The big difference between SPG and HT is the balance sheet. SPG has a fortress A-rated balance sheet with significant liquidity. Therefore, SPG isn't in grave danger even if the pandemic lasted for years to come. Opposite of that, any delay in the recovery could provide further opportunities for SPG to acquire more properties/retailers at bargain prices and/or buy back more shares at steep discounts to its NAV.

Moreover, we believe that SPG's properties are at lower risk of suffering permanent damage from the pandemic.

The market thinks that Amazon (AMZN) is replacing all malls, but in reality, it's mostly causing damage to weaker malls that are poorly located. SPG owns Class A malls and it may in some weird ways benefit from Amazon's growth in the long run because as weaker malls die, the SPG malls are left with less competition, giving them more bargaining power with retailers, and leading to traffic consolidation. Meanwhile, SPG is busy converting its properties into mixed-use town centers which remain needed even in a highly digitized world.

Hotels, on the other hand, will face mounting pressure from Airbnb (ABNB), Booking websites, and the rise of Zoom (ZM), may permanently reduce business travel.

Priced at $124, we think that SPG has more upside, but a lot less than just a year ago.

A Better Alternative That Could Triple

Today, most REITs have recovered to near pre-crisis levels. This is particularly true for large and well-known REITs that regularly receive media coverage.

A great example would be those REITs that invest in single-family housing. The housing boom has been extensively covered over the past year, and not surprisingly, those REITs have risen significantly.

If you want to find opportunities in today's market, you need to look where others aren't. This means buying REITs that are smaller, lesser known, and operating in obscure property sectors that are mostly ignored by the media.

Below we highlight such a REIT that we have been buying over the past few months. In a best-case scenario, it could triple from here, but don't expect that to happen overnight.

Uniti Group (UNIT): Strong Buy

UNIT is a small-cap REIT that specializes in communication infrastructure. Fiber to be more specific:

While there's nothing particularly sexy about fiber, it's essential to the regions it serves, and it's needed in the 5G roll-out.

We believe that its fiber network is substantially under-leased and presents significant lease-up potential that will drive revenue growth over the coming years. Best of all, leasing up existing capacity falls straight to the bottom line because they are close to no associated costs.

Beyond that, UNIT also has a wave of debt refinancings coming, and we expect them to unlock significant interest savings, driving growth even further.

All in all, we have previously estimated that UNIT could grow its FFO per share by 50%-plus over the coming years:

Our numbers are evolved somewhat since then, but the conclusion remains the same: UNIT is on the cups of significant growth, and yet, it's priced like a deep value investment because of its checkered past.

Back in 2019, its biggest tenant, Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) went bankrupt, and through a complex and drama-filled restructuring, UNIT was forced to renegotiate some terms of its most valuable lease.

This is now behind and Windstream has emerged from bankruptcy as a stronger company, but it continues to hurt UNIT's market sentiment to this day:

It isn't long ago since UNIT was priced at above $30 per share. Yet, today you can buy it at just one-third of that due to temporary challenges that will soon be forgotten and let place to a whole new narrative.

Soon, we expect the narrative to shift from:

"Avoid due to tenant uncertainty" to: "Buy to profit from the 5G roll out"

And given that UNIT is still priced at just 7x FFO, we think that it's significant upside potential from a combination of FFO growth and FFO multiple expansion. While you wait for the thesis to play out, you also earn a near 5.5% dividend yield that's easily covered by cash flow and set for further growth.

Bottom Line

Today's REIT market is very different from what it was just a year ago.

Investors need to adapt to the evolving environment or accept lower returns going forward.

We have gone through a phase of capital recycling that resulted in us selling ~10 REITs and reinvested the proceeds in existing positions like UNIT and other newly-identified opportunities.