Meletios Verras/iStock via Getty Images

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is developing a promising pipeline of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, which thus far appear to be showing encouraging results indicating that an allogeneic approach could be competitive with FDA approved autologous CAR T cell therapies - both in terms of safety and efficacy. The current share price is however expensive and appears to omit the risks that clinical trials may not be successful. An introduction to the company and the technology landscape as well as a full valuation are presented below.

Company Background

Founded in 2017, ALLO is a San Francisco based clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of allogeneic CAR T cell (AlloCAR T™) technology.

ALLO has six candidates being tested across five clinical trials, with their lead candidates being ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A, both CD19-targeting AlloCAR T™ candidates for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and associated subtypes. ALLO gained access to ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A through the purchase of license and collaboration agreements from Pfizer Inc. (PFE) which included “an exclusive collaboration with Servier [Les Laboratoires Servier SAS] to develop and commercialize” these candidates. Terms of this agreement include that ALLO holds exclusive commercial rights in the United States, while Servier “retains exclusive rights for these product candidates for all other countries“ (same link as previous). The agreement with Servier additionally provides ALLO access to TALEN® gene-editing technology developed by Cellectis S.A. (CLLS), which is used in the candidates.

ALLO has a strong leadership team with its co-founders being involved in the development of FDA approved autologous CAR T cell therapy YESCARTATM and FDA approved bi-specific T cell engager Blincyto® (blinatumomab).

ALLO is developing a pipeline of candidates for both haematological malignancies and solid tumours as seen below.

Figure 1: ALLO candidate pipeline (Source: Company website)

Note: ALLO is also involved with a further candidate, UCART19, the first CD19 targeting allogeneic CAR T candidate developed and the first candidate which ALLO advanced with Servier. UCART19 has the same molecular structure as ALLO-501 and was tested in two Phase I clinical trials, namely the CALM and PALL trials, on adults and children with r/r CD19+ B-cell ALL respectively. Both trials concluded in 2020 and a third long-term follow up trial is underway. The trials, as well as manufacturing and clinical development, were led by Servier. The way forward with regards to this candidate and ALL treatment is under review by both companies.

Scientific Basis

T cell immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment which aims to improve the immune system’s ability to recognise and combat cancer cells. CAR T cell technology involves genetically engineering T cells to express CARs which incorporate a recombinant receptor with both tumour-antigen-binding and T cell-activating functions. Binding of the CAR T cell to the target tumour cell, through the tumour surface antigen, initiates T cell proliferation and tumour cell destruction.

CAR T cell therapy has received considerable attention and shown promising anti-tumour activity against haematological malignancies, with a number of CAR T therapies already FDA approved, such as KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®, and multiple others in development. Success of CAR T cell therapy in solid tumours has however been more limited due to factors such as a complex, immunosuppressive tumour microenvironment amongst other challenges.

Until now, focus has primarily been on autologous CAR T cell therapy, which involves modification of a patient’s own T cells. Several limitations are, however, associated with the approach including those seen below:

Figure 2: Autologous CAR T cell therapy limitations (Source: David Chang (ALLO co-founder) presentation)

ALLO's AlloCAR TTM technology

With their allogeneic technology, ALLO hopes to address some of the above issues and enable delivery of “readily available treatments faster, more reliably, at greater scale, and to more patients” (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K), hoping to expand treatment access and reduce cost. AlloCAR T™ cells are manufactured in a similar manner to autologous CAR T cells, however the T cells are harvested from healthy donors and additional enhancements are made to allow foreign T cells to persist in the patient’s body, namely, to minimise the chances of graft vs host disease (GvHD) and graft rejection occurring. Introduction of allogeneic CAR T cells to a patient is expected to induce an immune response as their immune system recognises the allogeneic T cells as being foreign and attempts to eliminate them or rejects them. CD52 antibodies can be used to “depleted” a patient’s lymphocytes (lymphodepletion) to allow a window for the CAR T cells to target the cancer. ALLO have therefore disrupted the CD52 gene to ensure that administration of a lymphodepletion agent does not deplete the AlloCAR TTM cells as well, and have developed their own anti-CD52 antibody, ALLO-647, which is being administered ahead of the AlloCAR TTM candidates in clinical trials. (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

ALLO's AlloCAR TTM technology platform is therefore centred around:

engineering T cells to express a CAR construct to target cancer cells

employing TALEN® gene editing to disrupt TCR and CD52 genes, aimed at reducing the risk of GvHD and graft rejection, respectively - as seen below

Figure 3: ALLO’s CAR construct (AlloCAR T™) structure (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

ALLO hopes to offer the below benefits with their AlloCAR T™ technology, compared to autologous approaches:

Figure 4: Expected benefits of allogeneic compared to autologous CAR T cell therapy (Source: David Chang (ALLO co-founder) presentation)

Clinical Results

ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A

ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A are both CD19-targeting AlloCAR T™ candidates that have been developed as a third line treatment for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL) and other B-cell malignancies. ALLO-501A is an enhanced version of ALLO-501 and has been designed without the expression of a rituximab recognition domains as many patients with NHL may have received prior rituximab treatment which may interfere with ALLO-501. (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

ALLO-501: Phase I ALPHA Trial

As of 19 April 2021, ALLO-501 had been administered to 41 patients, nine of which had received prior autologous CAR T therapy. ALLO claims that ALLO-501 thus far appears to allow expanded patient treatment and that safety and efficacy data appears to be in line with approved autologous CAR T cell therapies, with results from the study thus far including:

Enrolment to treatment -> median of 5 days

“deep and durable responses in patients with r/r NHL” (Source: Same as previous - ALLO CD19 Forum presentation); with 75% of CAR T naïve patients observing an ORR and 50% a CR; and up to 15+months of CR

ALL0-501, together with ALLO-647, was generally well tolerated, with no GvHD or grade 3+ CRS events noted; infections, as with autologous CAR T trials, however led to the death of 5 patients

The ALPHA trial is ongoing. Updated clinical data is expected in Q2 2021. (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

ALLO-501A: Phase I/II ALPHA-2 Trial

As of 19 April 2021, ALLO-501A had been administered to 13 patients, four of which had received prior autologous CAR T therapy. At the time, data appeared to show “similar efficacy and safety” (Source: ALLO CD19 Forum presentation) results compared to the ALPHA trial. ALLO plan to report initial ALPHA-2 trial data in Q2 2021 and hope to begin the phase II portion in late 2021 – which ALLO hopes will allow ALLO-501A to be the first anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell candidate to be approved.

ALLO-501A was granted fast track designation status by the FDA in February 2021, for the treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL. (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

ALLO-715 and ALLO-605

ALLO-715 is a BCMA-targeted AlloCAR T™ candidate which is currently being investigated in a phase I clinical trial, termed the UNIVERSAL trial. It is further being investigated in combination with nirogacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor developed by SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX). ALLO believes that nirogacestat has the potential to enhance the "activity of ALLO-715” (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K). In April 2021, ALLO-715 was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation by the FDA.

As of data with a 30 October 2020 cut-off date, 35 patients had been enrolled in the UNVIERSAL trial and 31 patients had been dosed with ALLO-715 and ALLO-647. ALLO-715 thus far appears to allow expanded patient treatment and the safety data appears to be in line with approved autologous CAR T cell therapies, efficacy however appears to be lower – although dose escalation is ongoing. Major findings thus far from the UNIVERSAL trial include:

No bridging therapy was required; enrolment to treatment -> ~5 days

Manageable safety profile observed with no GvHD or Grade 3+ CRS events; and the Grade 3+ infections noted being “similar to other studies in advanced multiple myeloma” (Source: ALLO-715 presentation)

Improved efficacy and expansion noted at higher doses

The UNIVERSAL trial is ongoing and a cohort for testing of ALLO-715 + nirogacestat has already been initiated. Updated clinical data is expected in Q4 2021.

In the multiple myeloma space, ALLO is additionally developing a next-generation version of ALL0-715, termed ALLO-605, which is based on ALLO’s TurboCAR technology which allows for selective cytokine signalling. (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

ALLO-316

ALLO-316 is a CD70-targeting AlloCAR T™ candidate developed for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

ALLO-316 is currently being investigated in a phase I clinical trial, termed the TRAVERSE trial in adult patients with advanced or metastatic ccRCC, which was initiated in February 2021 and has no results as. ALLO additionally envisions the investigation of ALLO-316 for the treatment of r/r AML. (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

Further technologies being developed

In addition to the AlloCAR TTM technology platform being developed, other platforms being pursued by ALLO include:

ALLO-647 - Lymphodepletion agent currently being tested as part of the ongoing AlloCAR T TM clinical trials

- Lymphodepletion agent currently being tested as part of the ongoing AlloCAR T clinical trials TurboCAR TM - Building on the AlloCAR T™ technology platform by incorporating cytokine signal mimicry to improve outcomes for solid tumours - expansions being developed including PD1 TurboCAR TM and inducible TurboCAR TM (iTurboCAR TM )

- Building on the AlloCAR T™ technology platform by incorporating cytokine signal mimicry to improve outcomes for solid tumours - expansions being developed including PD1 TurboCAR and inducible TurboCAR (iTurboCAR ) Renewable cell source – In 2019, ALLO entered into a collaborative agreement with Notch Therapeutics relating to the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as a renewable cell source of starting material for CAR candidates, which has the potential to improve manufacturing in terms of efficiency, scalability and product consistency.

– In 2019, ALLO entered into a collaborative agreement with Notch Therapeutics relating to the use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as a renewable cell source of starting material for CAR candidates, which has the potential to improve manufacturing in terms of efficiency, scalability and product consistency. Site-specific integration – Integration of "CAR expressing DNA into specific target genes within the T cell DNA” (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K), potentially translating into controlled/uniform expression of proteins and more predictable behaviour and outcomes

– Integration of "CAR expressing DNA into specific target genes within the T cell DNA” (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K), potentially translating into controlled/uniform expression of proteins and more predictable behaviour and outcomes Multi-specific CARs – CARs which target more than one antigen (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

Note: ALLO-605 is the first TurboCARTM candidate to enter trials - IGNITE clinical trial commenced in Q2 2021 – no details of the trial were found. In June 2021, the FDA granted fast track designation status to ALLO-605 for the treatment of r/r Multiple Myeloma.

Competitive landscape

Major players in the allogeneic CAR T cell therapy space, beside ALLO, include ALLO’s partners CLLS and Servier, as well as CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL).

CLLS is developing a Universal Chimeric Antigen Reception T cell (UCART) technology platform, which besides UCART19, ALLO-501 and ALLO-715, includes UCART123 (CD123 targeting candidate against AML), UCART22 (CD22 targeting candidate against r/r B-ALL), and UCARTCS1 (CS1/SLAMF7 targeting candidate against r/r Multiple Myeloma), all three of which are currently in Phase I clinical trials.

CRSP’s allogeneic technology includes three modifications to T cells, namely, the addition of a CAR construct and the use of CRISPR/Cas9 to knock-out the TCR and MHC1. CRSP's current therapeutic targets are similar to ALLO’s, including CD19 (CTX110TM), BCMA (CTX120TM) and CD70 (CTX130 TM). All three aforementioned candidates are currently undergoing Phase I clinical trials. Per data with a cut-off date of 28 September 2020, 12 patients had been dosed at the time as part of the CTX110 clinical trial, with efficacy data presented relating to 11 of the patients showing that four had achieved both an ORR and a CR. Safety data showed an acceptable safety profile however four serious adverse events had been noted. Top-line results for the CTX120 and CTX130 trials are expected in 2021. In May 2021, CRISPR Therapeutics additionally announced a collaboration with Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX), which is developing an allogeneic natural killer cell-based pipeline with candidates similarly targeting CD19 and CD70, amongst others.

DTIL's approach also incorporates a CAR construct and disruption of TCR genes. The CAR construct however additionally incorporates an N6 co-stimulatory domain. Four candidates are currently in Phase I or Phase I/II clinical trials, namely PBCAR0191 (CD19), PBCAR19B (CD19), PBCAR20A (CD20) and PBCAR269A (BCMA). The first patients enrolled in the PBCAR19B trial were dosed recently in June 2021 and Phase I interim data for PBCAR20A is expected in 2021. In May 2021 DTIL reported data relating to their PBCAR0191 trial, including that of the 16 patients with a 28-day-follow up, 11 were found to have achieved an ORR. Safety data suggests an acceptable safety profile with only infections presenting as Grade 3+ adverse events.

In June 2021 Kite Pharma, in $2.3 billion deal, partnered with Shoreline Biosciences on “CAR targets for natural killer cell therapies for blood cancer”, with the option to expand the partnership to include a CAR-macrophage program. Shoreline Biosciences technology platform involves the use of induced pluripotent stem cells as a renewable starting material, an avenue which ALLO is similarly exploring.

Valuation

Our valuation of ALLO is $1.197 billion or $8.5/share and is based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis, using a Monte Carlo simulation to test various R&D expenses, product sales prices, and candidate peak uptake values. While ALLO currently has five ongoing clinical trials, these target only three diseases, namely, NHL (ALLO-501 & ALLO-501A), Multiple Myeloma (ALL0-715 & ALLO-605) and ccRCC (ALLO-316 – also to be tested for AML). For the purposes of valuation, it was assumed that only one candidate for each indication would be pursued for commercialisation. It was further assumed that the price of ALLO-647 would be included the AlloCAR TTM cost [cost of lymphodepletion ~$1 500]. UCART19 was omitted as its future is currently under consideration between Servier and ALLO.

Valuation focused on the ALLO-501A, ALLO-715 and ALLO-316 (ccRCC and AML) candidates, however developmental expenses were forecast and included for other clinical and preclinical candidates - assumptions included:

Figure 5: Financial valuation assumptions and inputs (Created by author using: Cancer.net (NHL, Multiple Myeloma, kidney cancer, AML), Multiple Myeloma, European Cancer Information System, National Cancer Institute)

We used the USA and Europe as an indication for target population calculations, patent applications may however span numerous other regions, suggesting there may be additional upside potential in terms of target population. In addition, ALLO entered into a License Agreement with Allogene Overland Biopharm (CY) Limited (Allogene Overland) in December 2020, towards the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. As part of this agreement, ALLO is entitled to receive milestone and sales royalties which may offer further upside potential for earnings. (Source: ALLO SEC Form 10-K)

AlloCAR TTM pricing was benchmarked to CAR T cell therapies currently available on the market, however a discount to these prices was applied given the cost saving envisioned due to the allogeneic, compared to autologous, nature of the candidates and findings which suggest that current CAR T therapy prices are not “cost-effective”.

Our valuation omits potential future revenue from the at least 14 other candidates in preclinical development, which may generate material revenue if commercialised in future. The aforementioned includes additional technologies (TurboCARTM and iPSC) which could transform the manufacturing process. Furthermore, there may be future potential for the therapies to be used as earlier-line therapies, expanding the patient target market.

ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 have fast track potential for certain indications, which may allow them to enter the market more quickly and allow ALLO to realise revenue sooner than currently assumed in the model. Expanded use potential also exists when considering ALLO-316 as CD70 is expressed in various other cancers. Risks do however exist that clinical trials will not show sufficient efficacy or safety results, limiting or prohibiting further candidate development and commercialisation.

While our current valuation is significantly below current market value, the valuation is based on a risk-adjusted approach and therefore when considering successful commercialisation of even just the three candidates included in the valuation, this could lead to a valuation in excess of current market value, as seen in the table below. In addition, even when using the risk-adjusted approach, once additional candidates enter the clinical phases our valuation will also increase.

For this valuation, we assumed an overall 30% probability of success for ALLO-501A and an overall 14% probability of success for ALLO-715 and ALL-316 to reflect their various progressions through phase I/II and phase I clinical trials respectively.

Figure 6: rNPV valuation (created by author using ALLO SEC 10-K)

Financials

ALLO announced its 2020 results with a loss from operations of $258 million in 2020 compared to $202 million in 2019. R&D expenses grew year on year predominantly as a result of an increase in personnel costs. Losses from operations in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to $33.2 million, compared with $57.7 million over the same period in 2020, with the decrease due to $38.3 million being realised through collaboration revenue from the Allogene Overland agreement. (Source: ALLO SEC 10-K)

Figure 7: Consolidated statement of operations (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Source: ALLO SEC 10-K)

As of 31 March 2021, ALLO reported a cash balance ~$964m. The company expects current cash reserves to support operations for at least a year – our calculations suggest their cash reserves could fund their operations until ~2023. (Source: ALLO SEC 10-K and SEC 10-Q)

A projected statements of operations can be seen below, based on the inputs listed and discussed in the valuation section above.

Figure 8: Projected non-risk adjusted statement of operations (in $ millions) (created by author using Figure 5, ALLO SEC 10-K and SEC 10-Q)

The projected statement above incorporates expenditure and revenue for the ALLO-501A, ALLO-715 and ALL-316 candidates as well as development and clinical trial costs for the other candidates in clinical trials and preclinical development.

Risks

While the steps taken by ALLO to prevent GvHD and graft rejection appear to be successful thus far, this may change once entering more expanded testing. Furthermore, while the data suggests that ALLO-501 is yielding efficacy outcomes in-line with approved autologous CAR T cell therapies, there is no guarantee that this and other candidates will yield the same, or better, results in extended trials. Furthermore, numerous entities are pursuing similar technologies, with some also showing promising results, leading to high competition and challenges in gaining market share and product traction.

Thus far, CRS events noted have predominantly been manageable however the incidence and severity of CRS and other adverse events remains a risk as the cohorts are expanded. Furthermore, a number of patient deaths have been observed in the current trials, with most being related to infection. While infection also presented a challenge in trials of autologous CAR T candidates, this may impact approval, uptake and sentiment around ALLO’s therapies.

Risks are additionally associated with ALLO-647, which may not result in realisation of the hoped window of persistence for the AlloCAR TTM candidates to be effective, or may lead to longer-term immune suppression which would increase patient susceptibility to infection.

Furthermore, assumptions used in the valuation model and projections may not materialise or may be overestimated. Benefits associated with investments in, and license agreements with, partner companies may also not be fruitful and lead to unrecovered expenditure.

Conclusion

ALLO is one of the major players in the allogeneic CAR T cell space and its AlloCAR TTM technology has reportedly been dosed to more patients than any other allogeneic CAR T cell therapy being developed (Source: ALLO CD19 Forum presentation). Allogeneic CAR T cell therapies have the potential to address some of the short comings associated with autologous CAR T cell therapies, therefore even if ALLO’s clinical results only match currently available autologous CAR T cell therapies, the benefits associated with the allogeneic approach are still likely to yield competitive advantage due to quicker treatment commencement and envisioned lower cost.

Thus far, results from the ALPHA trial appear to be promising, in terms of access, safety and efficacy, compared to autologous CAR T therapies, as seen below.

Figure 9: Promising phase I ALLO-501 results, in line with approved autologous CAR T therapy results (Source: ALLO CD19 Forum presentation)

ALLO-715 results thus far have also been promising in terms or access and safety, compared to autologous CAR T therapies, however efficacy levels have thus far failed to match, as seen below. Dose escalation for ALLO-715 is however ongoing and updated clinical data is expected this year.

Figure 10: Preliminary ALLO-715 results showing lower efficacy compared to autologous CAR T cell therapies, dose escalation is however ongoing

Once additional data becomes available from the above and the ALPHA-2 trial as well as from competitor clinical trials, the competitiveness of ALLO’s current candidates will become clearer.

In conclusion, ALLO has a promising technology pipeline and experienced leadership which together may translate into considerable growth and a future valuation which far exceeds the current. At present however, ALLO looks to be overvalued as the current valuation appears to ignore the risks that clinical trials may not be successful - potentially reflected in the ~40% drop in share price over the last 6 months. In our opinion it may be prudent to wait until further clinical data is available and additional candidates enter clinical testing. Valuation of ALLO should therefore be revisited in the coming months.