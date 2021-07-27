Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research (WER).

Mortgage REITs (mREITs) were exceptionally popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s. That’s when large regional and money-center banks, along with mortgage brokers, decided to form their own.

As I explain in The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:

“Almost 60 came to life back then, most of them lending funds to property developers… that worked well enough until interest rates rose substantially in 1973, causing a crash in demand for new developments.”

(Source: Nareit / iREIT)

After that, “nonperforming loans then spiked to fearsome levels. And most of these entities crashed and burned, leaving investors in the lurch.” Worse yet, around a “decade later, a new round sprang up to invest in collateralized mortgage obligations ((CMOs))…”

They suffered a very similar fate.

(Source: Nareit / iREIT)

Fortunately, the quality of mREITs has improved substantially in recent years. A number of them – particularly residential mortgage REITs – did perform very poorly in the Great Recession. However:

“As hundreds of traditional bank failures ballooned, big private equity companies seized the opportunity to lend to property owners. Several other players with more specialized lending platforms also emerged in the wake.”

That makes it a topic well worth exploring today.

Comparing mREITs

Personally, I’ve avoided residential mREITs because they’re highly leveraged – which can make earning streams and dividend payments much more volatile. Also, as I point out:

“… they tend to be more sensitive to interest rates. A general increase – or even a significant change in the spread between short-term and long-term levels – can impact earnings substantially. And, because they don’t own easily valued real estate, valuing their shares can be equally tricky.”

Commercial mREITs, however? I’ve definitely invested in a few of them.

Given our experience in credit analysis, we’re keen on identifying the key characteristics used to ascertain mREITs’ relative value and safety.

Part of that analysis focuses on the quality and durability of those earnings.

As illustrated below, most of our Durable Income Portfolio is anchored with high-quality equity REITs. But we’ve found success in owning higher-yielding commercial mREITs too.

(Sharesight)

At 5.25% of the collection, it’s DIP’s second-largest contributor.

(Sharesight)

The larger portfolio has returned an annual average of 29.5% since 2013, with its six mREITs contributing 17.5% of that, and a whopping 46.3% in annual returns.

(Sharesight)

Our higher-risk Cash Is King Portfolio, meanwhile, allocates around 7.5% to commercial.

(Sharesight)

They’ve also delivered good returns. As CIKP’s second-best contributing sector, they’ve helped to generate over 67% since March 2002.

(Sharesight)

We’d even call the results superhuman, with an average of 95% total returns since March 2020.

(Sharesight)

That’s why we consider commercial mREITs the secret sauce in our so-called “anchor and buoy” REIT investment strategy. Not only have we been able to deliver yield enhancement, but at sensational price appreciation.

A Few Textbook Examples of mREIT Activity

Finally, let me share with you our Small Cap REIT Portfolio. It’s generated average returns of 42.3% since inception in January 2016.

And, once again, much of that credit goes to our commercial mREITs. In this case, there’s a 16.6% allocation.

(Sharesight)

To be clear, we weren’t exactly chasing mall REITs or EPR Properties (EPR) prior to COVID-19. So that certainly helped too. Instead, we’ve been long-term, laser-focused on buying quality stocks that could garner above-average price appreciation.

As you can see, commercial mREITs are the #1 contributor:

(Sharesight)

Clearly then, commercial mREITs have been significant contributors to the success of all three of our legacy REIT portfolios. And, as viewed below, much of our small-cap stock-picking skills are directly correlated to our commercial mREIT picks, which have generated average annual returns of 59.5%.

(Sharesight)

This is why we like them so much.

We recently providedan overview of 10 commercial mREITs. You can access the full list here, with dividend yields ranging from 2.1% all the way to 9.8%.

(Incidentally, there’s a large gap between that 2.1% at the bottom and the next “lowest” at 6.1%.)

But I do have a short list of three of our favorites in the remainder of this article…

(Source: iREIT)

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) focuses on the lucrative bridge loan segment of the lending market. Even more specifically, it's concentrated in multifamily housing, one of the most durable segments of commercial real estate – both historically and recently.

Arbor also is one of the few internally-managed commercial mREITs out there.

This doesn’t guarantee better performance compared to externally managed counterparts, for the record. But it does align incentives better between investors and management.

We’re firm believers in the durability and power of incentive structures and prefer internally managed companies… all other things equal. Which is never the case in practice.

Traditional banks either cannot or are not willing to engage in this type of financing. Yet, unlike most lenders in recent quarters, Arbor increased its portfolio by $800 million from Q4-20 through Q1-21.

That’s 14.8% growth.

By keeping its weighted average pay rate roughly flat at -0.17%, it’s grown earnings enormously. Though, Arbor's smaller size at $2.5 billion market capitalization does mean geographic diversification isn't as optimal as its larger peers.

Twenty-two percent of its loans are tied to New York, for instance. And another 14% are Texas-centric.

Arbor grew cash flow by 67.7% in the past 12 months – something few C-corps, much less REITs, can compete with. This has resulted in substantial dividend increases while many peers were forced to cut.

Its return on equity (ROE) is twice the peer average. And its share price in recent quarters has been impressive.

WER's founder has a significant equity position in Arbor. He added aggressively throughout 2020 and sold multiple put contracts – with 100% of premiums staying in his pocket.

Of course, the stock currently trades with a hefty 65% premium to book value of $10.76. And its dividend yield of 7.6% is actually low compared to its long-term averages.

Unfortunately, that means we consider it fairly valued at today's stock price. So we would need a moderate pullback before considering it an attractive buy.

Source

Starwood Property Trust

Like many commercial mortgage REITs, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is considered to be a hybrid mREIT. It doesn't fit in a single box.

The company is externally managed by a respected Wall Street/institutional sponsor. And it’s involved in:

Traditional commercial lending

CMBS servicing

Special servicing

CMBS origination

Residential lending

Infrastructure lending (more recently)…

It even owns a portfolio of physical real estate.

Roughly two-thirds is allocated to traditional mortgage lending. Thirteen percent belongs to physical real estate, just like a regular equity REIT. And 10% is infrastructure lending. Another 8% goes to real estate investing and servicing - REIS, and the last 5% is dedicated to residential lending.

Don't let their humble size fool you though. The REIS and residential lending segments generate double the level of profits their portfolio allocations suggest.

In recent quarters, Starwood's weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has declined from the mid-60% level to 60% flat. That makes it one of the least levered commercial mREITs based on that key metric.

Starwood has done an admirable job navigating the recent crisis from a balance sheet and origination perspective. It’s never had to sell loans for liquidity purposes.

One of Starwood's weaknesses, admittedly, is its distribution coverage. The mREIT has a 95%-100% payout ratio with nothing in the pipeline that can realistically build a cushion in the near term.

STWD currently trades around 12.5x our internal forward cash flow estimates of $2.05-$2.10. Plus, its current ~63% premium to book value of $15.61 per share is second only to Arbor.

Starwood has a nearly identical 7.5% current yield, but a larger and more diversified balance sheet behind it. As with Arbor though, we recommend waiting for a pullback – this time down below $24 – before initiating a position.

Source

Broadmark Realty

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is another internally-managed mREIT, so there’s better alignment between management and shareholders. Plus, it puts its own spin on the sector by focusing on construction, commercial, and residential loans.

Like all mREITs, Broadmark’s primary business is making loans backed by real estate. Its average loan size is a modest $6.4 million with a weighted average loan-to-value of 59.9%.

This is moderately lower and therefore less risky than its peer average of 64%.

Broadmark’s weighted average portfolio yield is 16.6%. That’s nearly triple Arbor’s – the best-performing mREIT in the past three, five, and 10 years – and roughly double Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (BXMT).

Also unlike most of its peers, Broadmark doesn’t have 15%-20% exposure to hotel loans or 10%-15% to retail. It’s focused on apartments (27%), single-family housing (10%), residential lots (11%), and townhomes (11%).

Its previously rapid portfolio growth took a breather in 2020. But cash flow per share didn't change even then. Add in Q1-21’s $0.18 per share to its modest growth expectations, and Broadmark should be fine covering its $0.77 annual dividend.

The payout ratio is therefore similar to BXMT and Starwood’s 95%-105%. That's acceptable given Broadmark’s 7.25% current yield and zero debt compared to most commercial mREITs' leverage ratios of 2.5x-3.3x.

Valuation wise, we expect it to generate roughly $0.80 in distributable earnings in 2021. The resulting cash flow multiple is 13x at $10.30 per share.

We couldn’t locate book value per share in its earnings presentations, supplementals, or SEC filings. But through internal calculations and leveraging, our FactSet institutional data provider gives an internal estimate of $8.90-$9.10 per share.

That puts Broadmark at a 14% premium, which seems very reasonable given its lack of debt and nearly 8% yield.

Source

In Conclusion…

It’s important to recognize that it takes a different skill set to analyze mortgage REITs. Their lack of transparency makes it difficult to assess property-level economics.

However, with necessary due diligence, we’ve found that being a banker and a landlord can generate substantial wealth in commercial real estate. In other words, you can have your cake and eat it too!

The proof is in the pudding, as they say. Or, in this case, the portfolio results. Our three previously mentioned portfolios showcase that quite well.

So we’ll continue to build up our buying power with these excellent plays, provided they meet our high-quality standards and valuation requirements along the way.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.