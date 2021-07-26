eyjafjallajokull/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), but one name that's held up exceptionally well is Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF), sporting an 11% return vs. the GDXJ's negative return. Investors now have their answer for the significant outperformance, with Skeena's Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] released last week trouncing expectations. This is evidenced by a 15% increase in the average production profile and a ~120% increase in the project's After-Tax NPV (5%). While there are lower-cost projects to build in the sector, Eskay Creek [EC] is in a category of its own among large-scale gold projects when it comes to upfront capex. Given the incredible PFS results, I continue Skeena as a top-10 takeover target in the junior gold sector.

Skeena Resources released its EC PFS last week, and the results were nothing short of exceptional, with a massive upgrade from the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA]. For starters, the scale of the project is in a completely different category than most of its peers, with Skeena's EC Project appealing to intermediate producers and major producers, a distinction that few projects have. This is because while there are a ton of ~100,000 to ~175,000-ounce undeveloped projects out there, these projects don't move the needle for the majors, translating to a smaller group of potential suitors. When it comes to EC, the project nearly meets the Tier-1 asset definition and most importantly, is in a top-20 jurisdiction. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

According to some senior gold producers, a Tier One asset is one that produces in excess of 500,000 ounces of gold per annum and has a life of at least 10 years.

Based on the recently released study, the Eskay Creek PFS envisions a 9.8-year mine life with average annual production of ~352,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] at all-in sustaining costs of $548/oz on a co-product basis. The project is expected to be a high-grade open-pit mine with an average diluted grade that dwarfs the sector average (4.57 grams per tonne gold-equivalent vs. 1.50 grams per tonne), with no consideration for underground resources at this time. The plan is for mill feed to be hauled to a primary crusher west of the main pit and then conveyed overland to the processing plant. Based on solely pit-constrained resources, reserves currently sit at ~3.88 million GEOs, supported by ~5.28 million GEOs of resources (excluding inferred).

While a ~3.9 million-ounce reserve base is special on its own and quite rare among undeveloped gold projects, the stand-out attribute for Skeena is the grade of this resource (4.57 grams per tonne gold-equivalent), and the fact that this is an open-pit project. This is because the average open-pit project comes in at a grade closer to 1.50 grams per tonne gold, with Skeena's Eskay Creek benefiting from triple the grade relative to the average. This is what should allow Skeena to become a top-5 open-pit gold mine in Canada if built, with the potential for ~352,000 GEOs produced per annum, despite a relatively modest processing rate of ~7,900 tonnes per day for an open-pit project.

To put Eskay Creek's size in perspective, its production profile comes in well ahead of Agnico's (AEM) Meadowbank and Meliadine mines, and behind only Canadian Malartic, which is shared by Yamana (AUY) and Agnico, Kirkland Lake's (KL) Detour Lake, and IAMGOLD's (IAG) Cote Lake. The latter is currently in construction but would have a production profile slightly ahead of Eskay Creek at ~367,000 ounces per annum. However, Cote Lake sports a lofty upfront capex bill of ~$1.3 billion, with Eskay Creek's estimated capex bill coming in at below ~$400 million. This is a major benefit for Skeena since Skeena can fund the project alone, unlike IAMGOLD that had to give up one-third of the project to a partner to help fund Cote Lake. Let's see how the project stacks up against other undeveloped gold projects:

If we look at the chart above, which compares upfront capex with operating costs, we can see that the one negative in the PFS was that upfront capex increased considerably, up from ~$236 million to ~$381 million. This was related to increased costs for pre-stripping ($88 million vs. $62 million), increased costs for the processing plant ($114 million vs. $74 million), and increased costs for on-site infrastructure ($54 million vs. $22 million). However, the addition to the mill circuits is expected to improve the concentrate grade, and the improvement to the flow sheet (addition of a de-sliming stage) will help to remove more deleterious elements. This is expected to translate to lower penalties paid to smelters and lower operating costs, which we have clearly seen with the ~27% decrease in projected all-in sustaining costs [$548/oz vs. $757/oz]. The comparisons from the PEA to PFS are shown in the charts as "Skeena - Eskay Creek" for the PEA and "Skeena - Eskay Creek PFS" for the PFS.

Based on the above chart, it is quite clear that there are several gold projects with much lower capex than Skeena's Eskay Creek, especially following the sharp increase in upfront capex to ~$381 million. However, from an operating cost standpoint, Eskay Creek is projected to be one of the three lowest-cost mines in the sector that's yet to be developed, behind only SilverCrest's (SILV) Las Chispas. It's also important to note that while Skeena appears to be an expensive project, the above chart compares Skeena with small-scale and medium-scale gold projects (100,000 to 200,000 ounces per annum). Given that Skeena is a large-scale gold project with a production profile double this peer group, it is entirely expected that capex would be twice as high.

Moving over to the chart above, which compares average annual production with projected operating costs, we can see that Skeena's Eskay Creek is in a category of its own in the far bottom corner of the chart. In this chart, the most attractive projects (largest production profile, lowest costs) are in the bottom-right corner. We can see that Eskay Creek has only one comparable and distanced itself even further from that comparable in the PFS improved operating costs further. The one comparable that sits near Eskay Creek is First Mining's (OTCQX:FFMGF) Springpole Project, but while EC can be built for less than ~$400 million, Springpole carries a much larger capex bill of ~$718 million, making EC a much more attractive project for a suitor.

Finally, if we look at Skeena's Eskay Creek compared to its most relevant peer group, large-scale gold projects, we can see that it is once again in a league of its own. This is because while Skeena's Eskay Creek has a projected production profile in line with many other undeveloped gold projects, its capex comes in 50% lower than the average project, which comes in at ~$1.06 billion. It's worth noting that these upfront capex estimates are dated, with these studies being done in the past two to three years in most cases, so the average has likely crept up closer to ~$1.15 billion across large-scale undeveloped gold projects. Based on the above charts, it is clear that Eskay Creek is a very special project and one that could not only move the needle for a senior gold producer but also be very margin accretive.

At a time when ESG has become quite topical, and there is a large push for clean energy and lower GHG emissions, Eskay Creek stacks up quite well relative to its peers, with an estimated 0.18 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent produced for every gold-equivalent ounce produced. This stacks up quite favorably relative to other open-pit gold projects at 0.73 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per GEO and is notably 50% of the underground average as well. Skeena noted that there's the potential to improve the GHG intensity ratio even further, with the possibility of electrification of its shovels, excavators, drills, and snow removal equipment, and stationary equipment such as de-watering pumps. This distinction makes Eskay Creek more attractive from a permitting standpoint, at a time when respect for the environment is a significant factor in getting large projects permitted.

Finally, it's important to note that while Eskay Creek is a massive project already, this study does not include upside from the Albino Waste Facility [AWF] or the company's Snip Project. Upside from the Snip Project is subject to Hochschild Mining (OTCQX:HCHDF)'s option to back into the project for 60% by October 16th, 2021, by spending twice what Skeena has spent to date, which would come in at close to ~$40 million. Assuming Hochschild does not back in, this could add ~625,000 GEOs to the mine life, adding nearly 2 years of mine life at higher grades. Notably, Snip's average comes in above 13.0 grams per tonne gold, nearly triple the grade of Eskay Creek. The ~625,000 ounce estimate is based on ~300,000 GEOs of reserves at AWF and ~325,000 GEOs at Snip.

In terms of the financial picture, the After-Tax NPV (5%) has come in at an incredible ~$1.09 billion, up from less than $500 million in the 2019 PEA. This figure could be improved upon further with the AWF and Snip if they are included in the Feasibility Study, with further potential if the company can convert more of its ~5.3 million GEO resource base into reserves (3.88 million GEOs of ~5.3 currently in reserves). This leaves Skeena trading at 0.72x NPV, roughly 10% below what I would deem to be a fair value of 0.8x NPV (5%). It's worth noting that this After-Tax NPV (5%) is based on a $1,550/oz gold price, making it quite conservative with the gold price currently 17% higher.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Based on my estimate of ~6.6 million ounces of resources proven up in the next 12 months (Snip & Eskay Creek), and a fair value per ounce of $140.00, I see a fair value for Skeena of ~$924 million. If we divide this figure by ~68 million shares outstanding (Q3 2022 estimate), we come up with a fair value of US$13.58. This translates to nearly 15% upside from current levels, suggesting that it's not time to take profits yet. However, I generally prefer at least 30% upside to fair value to start new positions, so Skeena is not currently in a low-risk buy zone. Therefore, while I continue to hold the stock from an average cost below US$4.60, I have no plans to add yet. If the stock were to dip below US$10.25 where Skeena would have more than 30% upside to fair value, I would strongly consider adding to my position.

While there is an abundance of undeveloped gold projects for intermediate producers and senior gold producers to choose from to add reserves and help them return to growth, Skeena's Eskay Creek is truly one of a kind. This is evidenced by its significant production profile, industry-leading costs that are 40% below the industry average, and very modest upfront capex. Notably, we still haven't seen the potential upside from Snip depending on Hochschild's option, which could push average production in the first 5 years to more than ~470,000 GEOs if Hochschild does not back in. Given Eskay Creek's distinction as a top-5 project in the sector, I continue to see Skeena as a top takeover target, with several potential suitors once it hits the Feasibility Stage. For this reason, I see no reason to cash out yet, and I would view any dips below US$10.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.