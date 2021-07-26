Mea Culpa: As Natural Gas Hits $4, Where Did We Go Wrong

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

We've had a very poor natural gas trading season this year. Thankfully, despite us being so awfully wrong for much of the year, our losses have been contained thanks to a more disciplined approach to trading.

In addition, thanks to our profitable energy stock trades, we are still looking at a modest gain for the year (recent drawdown related to Suncor going down).

Our failed short attempts mask another more alarming issue - the fact that we missed the entire move up. The worst part about missing this entire price rally is the fact that at the start of the year, we noted how natural gas prices in the US would have to rise to the level of 1) reducing power burn and 2) attempting to reduce LNG exports.

Well, prices are rising, power burn is reduced, but LNG exports are not because global LNG prices are at an astronomical $12+.

So where did we go so awfully wrong this year?

In the past few years, we've used the supply/demand dynamic on a forward basis and traded the bias. For example, if the projected supply/demand is in a deficit, we would be biased to the bull side, and vice versa.

This year, it was evident to us that as Lower 48 production increased and power burn decreased, the market would awaken to the fact that the supply/demand has tiptoed back into surplus, and thus prices would fall.

But that's not how the market is viewing this. As one commentator on our recent article noted, while the market is in a small surplus, we are already below the 5-year average, so the trend is towards a continued deficit in storage. Normal weather over the next several months and in winter will put us on pace for 1.3 Tcf gas, and if LNG/Mexico gas exports remain strong, then 2022 balances will be under pressure.

Again, the sickening thing is that we wrote about this 7-months ago, and we never took advantage of it. But despite that argument, there are flaws, and those flaws led us to the conclusion of trying to short the near-term bullishness. For starters, making an assumption on the end of winter gas storage 9-months out is bound to fail, and using that as logic for buying today is a fallacy at best. Second, high global LNG prices have seldom correlated with Henry Hub because US gas exports are capped. And lastly, markets normally reacted on near-term bearish or bullish weather, because that drives power burn demand, which ultimately influences prices.

But as we've seen time and time again this year, bearish weather didn't matter, and prices only went up. And in our view, our biggest mistake was just completely missing that piece of the puzzle. The fact that prices never sold off despite repeated bearish weather the last few weeks should have been telling, so for us to go against the tide was our greatest mistake this year.

Looking ahead, the bullish argument is that storage won't fill even with this minor surplus in the market. Until that bullish argument is proven wrong (likely higher production would eliminate this argument), prices continue to be dragged by global LNG prices.

We are going to lick our wounds on this one and wait it out.